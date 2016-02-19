Metastable Alloys: Preparation and Properties, Volume 4

A selection of papers. 1. Thermodynamic Aspects of Metastable Alloys. On the composition range of amorphous binary transition metal alloys (G.J. van der Kolk et al.). Application of the CALPHAD method for the prediction of amorphous phase formation (R. Bormann et al.). Enhanced equilibrium concentration of donors in antimony-arsenic or phosphorus-doped silicon on sapphire (R. Angelucci et al.). Metastability of Fe-34 at.%Ni invar alloys above 600°C (A. Wiedenmann et al.). 2. Crystal to Glass Transition. Mechanisms of instability in crystalline alloys with respect to vitrification (W.L. Johnson, H.J. Fecht). Amorphization reactions in iobium-based alloys (J. Gfeller et al.). Structural state of multilayers studied by X-ray absorption spectroscopy (G. Brouder et al.). 3. Undercooling of Liquids. Thermodynamics of undercooled liquids (A.L. Greer). Laser quenching of Si-As alloy (P. Baeri et al.). Thermal stability of amorphous Ta-Ir between Y-Ba-Cu-O and silicon (R. de Reus et al.). 4. Mechanical Alloying. Glass formation by mechanical alloying (L. Schultz). Ball milling amorphization mechanism of Ni-Zr alloys (E. Gaffet et al.). Glass-forming ranges in transition metal-Zr alloys prepared by mechanical alloying (J. Eckert et al.). 5. Topological Instability. Topological instability of metallic lattices and glass formation (J.-M. Dubois). Structural relaxation in metallic glasses (J.O. Ström-Olsen et al.). Effect of structural relaxation on the thermodynamic properties of amorphous superconducting ZrCu alloys (F. Zougmore et al.). 6. Quasi-Crystals. Structural relationships between the quasi-crystalline and the amorphous state in alloys (K. Urban et al.). Thermal stability and phason strain relaxation in Al-Mn quasi-crystals (W. de Ceuninck et al.). Morphology of icosahedral Al-Fe phase produced by ion beam mixing (B. Rauschenbach, V. Heera). 7. Ion Beam Modification of Materials. Alloys phase diagrams and energy depositions: something old and something new (A. Traverse). Field ion microscopy and atom probing of ion-irradiated alloys (B. Kell et al.). Ion beam mixing of amorphous chromium nitride/molybdenum nitride and polycrystalline Cr/Mo bilayers (M. Thuillard et al.). 8. Electronic Properties. Interplay of the atomic and electronic structure in liquid and amorphous metals and alloys (J. Hafner et al.). Composition dependence of electrical and magnetic properties of Ni-Ag thin films (C. Vautier). Microcrystalline surface layers created by laser alloying (C. Rieker et al.).

9. Magnetic Systems. Metastable ferromagnetic materials for permanent magnets (K.H.J. Buschow et al.). Structure and magnetism of metastable Bi-Fe alloy films (F.Z. Cui et al.).