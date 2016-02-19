Metapopulation Dynamics: Empirical and Theoretical Investigations - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780122841200, 9780323155236

Metapopulation Dynamics: Empirical and Theoretical Investigations

1st Edition

Editors: Michael Gilpin
eBook ISBN: 9780323155236
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1991
Page Count: 340
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
46.71
43.99
37.39
72.95
62.01
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Metapopulation Dynamics: Empirical and Theoretical Investigations covers the 1989 proceedings of a metapopulation dynamics workshop held at Lammi Biological Station, Helsinki, Finland. It is divided into 18 chapters that cover various approaches to spatially structured population and community dynamics. After briefly discussing the history of metapopulation ideas and the major conceptual links, the book covers types of studies that have been conducted on single-species and multispecies metapopulations. Then, it examines the relationships between metapopulation dynamics, the equilibrium theory of island biogeography, and the dynamics of populations living in patchy environments. It further tackles practical issues and the links between metapopulation dynamics and landscape ecology, and between metapopulation dynamics and conservation biology. Chapters 4 and 5 present structured models describing changes in the number of individuals within patches and an empirical evaluation of local extinction in metapopulation studies. The subsequent chapters discuss several aspects of metapopulation, including dispersal and connectivity, colonization, conspecific attraction, extinction and isolation, and forest fragmentation. The latter chapters describe the concept of habitat fragmentation, the diversity and competition in metapopulations, the community collapse, and the effects of metapopulation studies in predator-prey systems.

Table of Contents


Preface

Metapopulation dynamics: brief history and conceptual domain

Single-species metapopulation dynamics: concepts, models and observations

Linking local and regional dynamics in stochastic metapopulation models

Structured models of metapopulation dynamics

Local extinction in a metapopulation context: an empirical evaluation

Dispersal and connectivity in metapopulations

Colonization in metapopulations: a review of theory and observations

The effect of conspecific attraction on metapopulation dynamics

Extinction and isolation gradients in metapopulations: the case of the pool frog (Rana lessonae)

Consequences of forest fragmentation for the dynamics of bird populations: conceptual issues and the evidence

The genetic effective size of a metapopulation

Investigating species incidence over habitat fragments of different areas—a look at error estimation

Disturbance, interspecific interaction and diversity in metapopulations

Interspecific competition in metapopulations

Invasion resistance, species build-up and community collapse in metapopulation models with interspecies competition

Metapopulation persistence despite local extinction: predator-prey patch models of the Lotka-Volterra type

An acarine predator-prey metapopulation system inhabiting greenhouse cucumbers

Studying metapopulation effects in predator-prey systems




Details

No. of pages:
340
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1991
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323155236

About the Editor

Michael Gilpin

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.