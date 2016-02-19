Metapopulation Dynamics: Empirical and Theoretical Investigations
1st Edition
Description
Metapopulation Dynamics: Empirical and Theoretical Investigations covers the 1989 proceedings of a metapopulation dynamics workshop held at Lammi Biological Station, Helsinki, Finland. It is divided into 18 chapters that cover various approaches to spatially structured population and community dynamics. After briefly discussing the history of metapopulation ideas and the major conceptual links, the book covers types of studies that have been conducted on single-species and multispecies metapopulations. Then, it examines the relationships between metapopulation dynamics, the equilibrium theory of island biogeography, and the dynamics of populations living in patchy environments. It further tackles practical issues and the links between metapopulation dynamics and landscape ecology, and between metapopulation dynamics and conservation biology. Chapters 4 and 5 present structured models describing changes in the number of individuals within patches and an empirical evaluation of local extinction in metapopulation studies. The subsequent chapters discuss several aspects of metapopulation, including dispersal and connectivity, colonization, conspecific attraction, extinction and isolation, and forest fragmentation. The latter chapters describe the concept of habitat fragmentation, the diversity and competition in metapopulations, the community collapse, and the effects of metapopulation studies in predator-prey systems.
Table of Contents
Preface
Metapopulation dynamics: brief history and conceptual domain
Single-species metapopulation dynamics: concepts, models and observations
Linking local and regional dynamics in stochastic metapopulation models
Structured models of metapopulation dynamics
Local extinction in a metapopulation context: an empirical evaluation
Dispersal and connectivity in metapopulations
Colonization in metapopulations: a review of theory and observations
The effect of conspecific attraction on metapopulation dynamics
Extinction and isolation gradients in metapopulations: the case of the pool frog (Rana lessonae)
Consequences of forest fragmentation for the dynamics of bird populations: conceptual issues and the evidence
The genetic effective size of a metapopulation
Investigating species incidence over habitat fragments of different areas—a look at error estimation
Disturbance, interspecific interaction and diversity in metapopulations
Interspecific competition in metapopulations
Invasion resistance, species build-up and community collapse in metapopulation models with interspecies competition
Metapopulation persistence despite local extinction: predator-prey patch models of the Lotka-Volterra type
An acarine predator-prey metapopulation system inhabiting greenhouse cucumbers
Studying metapopulation effects in predator-prey systems
Details
- No. of pages:
- 340
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1991
- Published:
- 28th January 1991
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323155236