Metamorphic Textures - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080133164, 9781483160283

Metamorphic Textures

1st Edition

Authors: Alan Spry
eBook ISBN: 9781483160283
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1969
Page Count: 358
Description

Metamorphic Textures provides definitions, descriptions and illustrations of metamorphic textures, as well as the fundamental processes involved in textural development.

This book is composed of 11 chapters and begins with a presentation of the metamorphic processes and the production of metamorphic minerals. The subsequent chapters describe the structural classification of grain boundaries, the metamorphic reactions, mineral transformations, and the crystallization and recrystallization of metamorphic rocks. These topics are followed by the texture examination of thermal metamorphic rocks and minerals and the preferred orientations of these rocks, particularly the dimensional and lattice preferred orientation. Other chapters survey the textures of rocks under dynamic and shock metamorphism. The final chapters describe the textures of regional and polymetamorphism.

This book will be of great use to petrologists, physicists, and graduate and undergraduate petrology students.

Table of Contents


Preface

1. Metamorphism and Metamorphic Processes

2. Metamorphic Minerals and the Solid State

3. Grain Boundaries

4. Metamorphic Reactions

5. Mineral Transformations

6. Crystallization and Recrystallization

7. Textures of Thermal Metamorphism

8. Preferred Orientations

9. Textures of Dynamic (and Shock) Metamorphism

10. Textures of Regional Metamorphism

11. Textures of Polymetamorphism

References

Author Index

Subject Index

Details

No. of pages:
358
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1969
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483160283

About the Author

Alan Spry

Ratings and Reviews

