Metals, Superconductors, Magnetic Materials, Liquids Disordered Solids, Optical Properties - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444853158, 9780444599896

Metals, Superconductors, Magnetic Materials, Liquids Disordered Solids, Optical Properties, Volume 4

1st Edition

Serial Editors: G.K. Horton Alexei Maradudin
eBook ISBN: 9780444599896
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 1st December 1980
Table of Contents

  1. Vibrational properties of amorphous solids (D. Weaire and P.C. Taylor). 2. Computer experiments and disordered solids (W.M. Visscher and J.E. Gubernatis). 3. Morphic effects in lattice dynamics (E.M. Anastassakis). 4. The absorption of infrared radiation by multiphonon processes in solids (D.L. Mills, C.J. Duthler and M. Sparks).

Description

Dynamical Properties of Solids, Volume 4: Disordered Solids, Optical Properties focuses on the lattice dynamical properties of noncrystalline and disordered solids and optical properties of crystalline solids.

The selection first elaborates on the vibrational properties of amorphous solids and computer experiments and disordered solids. Topics include thermal and electrical transport, density of states, numerical methods, localization, low frequency modes, and theoretical background. The text then takes a look at the morphic effects in lattice dynamics, including normal coordinate formalism, electric-field-induced infrared absorption and Raman scattering, stress-induced changes in the phonon frequencies, and the effect of time reversal on the symmetry of the long-wavelength optical.

The manuscript examines the absorption of infrared radiation by multiphonon processes in solids, as well as theoretical studies of infrared absorption in the multiphonon region and experimental studies of infrared absorption at frequencies above the characteristic lattice vibration frequencies.

The selection is a dependable source of data for researchers interested in the optical properties of crystalline solids and lattice dynamical properties of noncrystalline and disordered solids.

About the Serial Editors

G.K. Horton Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Rutgers University, Piscataway

Alexei Maradudin Serial Editor

Alexei Maradudin is a Research Professor of Physics at the University of California, Irvine. A condensed matter theorist, his research interests focus on phenomena occurring at surfaces and interfaces. These include studies of linear and nonlinear surface waves of various types, their propagation across rough surfaces, and their scattering by surface and subsurface defects; weak localization effects in the multiple scattering of light from, and its transmission through, randomly rough surfaces; inverse problems in rough surface scattering; and surface photonic crystals. He has published 400 articles devoted to these research areas.

Affiliations and Expertise

Institute for Surface and Interface Science, University of California, Irvine, USA

