Metals Reference Book presents a convenient summary of data concerning to metallurgy. It discusses the guidance for dealing with laboratory accidents. It addresses the radioactive isotopes and radiation sources. Some of the topics covered in the book are the x-ray crystallography; excitation of x-rays; rotating crystal methods; powder methods; the wide angle method; the Laue method; the intensity of x-ray reflections; derivation of accurate unit cell dimensions in crystals; and the schoenflies system of point- and space-group notation. The Hermann-Mauguin system of point- and space-group notation is fully covered. The structures of metals, metalloids, and there compounds is discussed in detail. The text describes in depth the metallurgically important minerals. The metallic systems of unlimited mutual solubility are presented completely. A chapter is devoted to the respiratory syncytial virus. Another section focuses on the physical properties of molten salts. The book can provide useful information to mineralogists, chemists, students, and researchers.

Table of Contents



Contents

Preface to the Fifth Edition

First Aid

Introductory Tables

Weights and Measures

Conversion Factors

Si Units

Conversions to and From Si Units

Commonly Required Conversions

Conversion of Temperatures IPTS48 to IPTS68

Corrosion Conversion Factors

Test Sieve Numbers Converted to Nominal Apertures

Temperature Conversion Table °C/°F

Mathematical Formulae

Algebra

Trigonometry

Mensuration

Co-Ordinate Geometry

Calculus

General Physical and Chemical Constants

Atomic Weights and Atomic Numbers

General Physical Constants

Moments of Inertia

Elementary Particles

Periodic System

Radioactive Isotopes and Radiation Sources

X-Ray Crystallography

Excitation of X-Rays

X-Ray Technique

Intensity of X-Ray Reflections

Derivation of Accurate Unit Cell Dimensions in Crystals

Radiation Screening

X-Ray Results

Preferred Orientation

Textures

Determination of Crystal Structure

Crystallography

Structure of Crystals

Schoenflies System of Point and Space Group Notation

Hermann-Mauguin System of Point and Space-Group Notation

Crystal Chemistry

Structures of Metals, Metalloids and Their Compounds

Metallurgically Important Minerals

Ore Grades and Sources

Thermochemical Data

Symbols

Changes of Phase

Elements

Intermetallic Compounds

Other Metallurgically Important Compounds

Heat, Entropy and Free Energy of Formation

Elements

Intermetallic Compounds

Intermetallic Phases

Metallic Systems of Unlimited Mutual Solubility

Liquid Binary Metallic Systems

Metallurgically Important Compounds

Carbides

Nitrides

Oxides

Sulphides

Halides

Silicates and Carbides

Phosphides

Sulphides

Molar Heat Capacity and Specific Heats

Elements

Alloy Phases and Intermetallic Compounds

Borides

Carbides

Nitrides

Oxides

Sulphides, Selenides and Tellurides

Halides

Vapour Pressures

Elements

Halides and Oxides

Physical Properties of Molten Salts

Density of Pure Molten Salts

Density of Molten Binary Salt Systems

Density of Some Solid Inorganic Compounds At Room Temperature

Electrical Conductivity of Pure Molten Salts

Electrical Conductivity of Molten Binary Salt Systems

Surface Tension of Pure Molten Salts

Surface Tension of Molten Binary Salt Systems

Viscosity of Pure Molten Salts

Viscosity of Binary Salt Systems

Metallography

Macroscopic Examination

Microscopic Examination

Etching

Mounting

Grinding

Mechanical Polishing

Electrolytic Polishing

Chemical Polishing

Etching Reagents

Electron Metallography

Transmission Electron Microscopy

Scanning Electron Microscopy

Qualitative Image Analysis

Metallographic Methods

Aluminium

Antimony

Beryllium

Cadmium

Cobalt

Copper

Gold

Indium

Iron and Steel

Lead

Magnesium

Molybdenum

Nickel

Niobium

Platinum Group Metals

Silicon

Silver

Tantalum

Tin

Titanium

Tungsten

Uranium

Zinc

Zirconium

Bearing Metals, Low Melting Solders and Type Metals

Cemented Carbides and Other Hard Alloys

Powdered and Sintered Metals

Equilibrium Diagrams

Interconversion of Atomic and Weight Percentages in Binary Systems

Binary Equilibrium Diagrams

Acknowledgments

Binary Systems

Ternary Systems

Quaternary Systems

Quinary and Higher Systems

Gas-Metal Systems

The Solution of Gases in Metals

Dilute Solutions of Diatomic Gases

Complex Gas-Metal Systems

Solutions of Hydrogen

Solutions of Nitrogen

Solutions of Oxygen

Solutions of Noble Gases

Theoretical and Practical Aspects of Gas-Metal Equilibria

Diffusion in Metals

Introduction

Methods of Measuring Diffusion Coefficients

Mechanisms of Diffusion

Self-Diffusion in Solid Elements

Tracer Impurity Diffusion Coefficients

Diffusion in Homogeneous Alloys

Chemical Diffusion Coefficients

Chemical Diffusion in Ternary Systems

Grain Boundary Self-Diffusion

Self-Diffusion Coefficients in Liquid Metals

General Physical Properties

Pure Metals At Normal and Elevated Temperatures

Pure Liquid Metals

Density, Surface Tension, Viscosity

Specific Heat, Thermal Conductivity, Electrical Resistivity

Aluminium and Aluminium Alloys

Copper and Copper Alloys

Magnesium Alloys

Nickel and Nickel Alloys

Titanium and Titanium Alloys

Zinc and Zinc Alloys

Zirconium Alloys

Steels At Normal, Elevated and Low Temperatures

Elastic Properties and Damping Capacity

Elastic Constants

Single Crystals

Damping Capacity

Commercial Alloys

Anelastic Damping

Ferro-Elastic Metals

Temperature Measurement and Thermoelectric Properties

Fixed Points For Calibration

Thermotive Force of The Elements and Binary Alloys

Absolute Thermoelectric Power of Platinum

Thermocouple Reference Tables

Precious Metal Thermocouples

Base Metal Thermocouples

Radiating Properties of Metals

Total and Spectral Emissivity

Temperature Measurement and Emissivity

Spectral Emissivity of Metals

Oxidized Surfaces

Total Emissivity of Metals

Electron Emission

Thermionic

Photoelectric

Secondary

Auger

Positive Ion Bombardment

Field Emission

Electrical Properties

Resistivity of Pure Metals and Alloys

Superconductivity

Steels and Alloys With Special Magnetic Properties

Magnetic Definitions

Magnetic Units and Conversion Factors

Materials With Magnetic Properties

Mass Susceptibilities

Permanent Magnet Alloys

Steels and Cast Irons

Magnetically Soft Materials

Low Hysteresis Loss Materials

High Permeability Materials

Constant Permeability Materials

Magnetic Powder Core Materials

Magnetic Temperature Compensating Materials

Non-Magnetic Steels and Cast Irons

Mechanical Testing

Hardness Tests

Hardness Conversion Tables

Tensile Testing

Impact Testing

Plane Strain Fracture Toughness Testing

Mechanical Properties of Metals and Alloys

Aluminium and Aluminium Alloys

Specifications

Mechanical Properties At Room Temperature

Mechanical Properties At Elevated Temperatures

Mechanical Properties At Low Temperatures

Creep Data

Fatigue Strength At Various Temperatures

Copper and Copper Alloys

Specifications

Mechanical Properties At Room Temperature

Mechanical Properties At Elevated Temperatures

Fatigue Properties At Room Temperature

Impact Properties

Creep Properties

Lead and Lead Alloys

Mechanical Properties At Room Temperature

Magnesium and Magnesium Alloys

Mechanical Properties At Room Temperature

Mechanical Properties At Elevated Temperatures

Creep Properties

Fatigue and Impact Strengths

Nickel and Nickel Alloys

Specifications

Mechanical Properties At Room Temperature

Mechanical Properties At Elevated Temperatures

Mechanical Properties At Cryogenic Temperatures

Fatigue Properties

Creep Properties

Titanium and Titanium Alloys

Specifications

Mechanical Properties At Room Temperature

Mechanical Properties At Elevated Temperatures

Creep Properties

Fatigue Properties

Impact Properties

Zinc and Zinc Alloys

Mechanical Properties At Room Temperature

Zirconium and Zirconium Alloys

Mechanical Properties At Room Temperature

Mechanical Properties At Elevated Temperatures

Steels

Mechanical Properties At Room Temperature

Mechanical Properties At Elevated Temperatures

Fatigue Properties

Creep Properties

Mechanical Properties At Low Temperature

Tool Steels

Cast Irons and Cast Steels

Mechanical Properties At Room Temperature

Mechanical Properties At Elevated Temperatures

Creep Properties

Mechanical Properties At Low Temperatures

Steel Weld Metal

Mechanical Properties At Room Temperature

Other Metals of Industrial Importance

Bearing Metals

Hard Metals

Properties of Compounds

Mutual Solubilities of Compounds

Properties of Typical Hard Metals

Lubricants

Friction, Wear and Boundary Lubrication

Characteristics of Lubricating Oils

Mineral Oils

Emulsions

Water-Based Lubricants

Synthetic Oils

Greases

Oil Additives

Friction and Wear

Friction

Unlubricated Surfaces

Boundary Lubrication

Wear

Casting Alloys and Foundry Data

Glossary

Casting Techniques

Patterns

Pattern Materials

Crucibles and Melting Vessels

Aluminium Alloys

Copper-Base Alloys

Nickel-Base Alloys

Magnesium Alloys

Zinc Alloys—Pressure Die Casting

Steel Castings

Carbon Steels

Alloy Steels

Austenitic and Heat Resisting Steels

Typical Applications

Investment Castings, Steels, Nickel and Cobalt Alloys

Grey Iron Castings

Malleable Iron Castings

Nodular Iron Castings

Special Purpose Cast Irons

Refractory Materials

Glossary

Raw Materials

Heat Insulating Materials

Refractory Materials

Fuels

Coal

Analysis and Testing

Classification and Properties

Metallurgical Coke

Gaseous Fuels, Liquid Fuels and Energy Requirements

Liquid Fuels

Gaseous Fuels

Fuel Material and Energy Data

Controlled Atmospheres For Heat Treatment

Chemistry of Controlled Atmosphere Processes

Types of Controlled Atmospheres

Purification

Applications to Ferrous Alloys

Applications to Non-Ferrous Alloys

Masers and Lasers

Optical Maser Materials

Guide to the Corrosion Resistance of Metals

Forms of Corrosion in Metals

Corrosion Resistance Guide

Localised Corrosion Effects

Coatings

Electroplating and Metal Finishing

Polishing Compositions

Cleaning and Pickling Processes

Anodising and Plating Processes

Plating Processes For Magnesium Alloys

Methods of Stripping Electroplated Coatings

Protection of Magnesium-Base Alloys by Chromating

Glossary of Trade Names For Coating Processes

Welding

Glossary of Welding Terms

Resistance Welding

Friction Welding

Fusion Welding

Ferrous Metals

Non-Ferrous Metals

British Standards Relating to Welding

Solders and Brazing Alloys

Specifications

Solders

Brazing Alloys

Index

