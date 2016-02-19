Metals Reference Book
Metals Reference Book presents a convenient summary of data concerning to metallurgy. It discusses the guidance for dealing with laboratory accidents. It addresses the radioactive isotopes and radiation sources. Some of the topics covered in the book are the x-ray crystallography; excitation of x-rays; rotating crystal methods; powder methods; the wide angle method; the Laue method; the intensity of x-ray reflections; derivation of accurate unit cell dimensions in crystals; and the schoenflies system of point- and space-group notation. The Hermann-Mauguin system of point- and space-group notation is fully covered. The structures of metals, metalloids, and there compounds is discussed in detail. The text describes in depth the metallurgically important minerals. The metallic systems of unlimited mutual solubility are presented completely. A chapter is devoted to the respiratory syncytial virus. Another section focuses on the physical properties of molten salts. The book can provide useful information to mineralogists, chemists, students, and researchers.
Preface to the Fifth Edition
First Aid
Introductory Tables
Weights and Measures
Conversion Factors
Si Units
Conversions to and From Si Units
Commonly Required Conversions
Conversion of Temperatures IPTS48 to IPTS68
Corrosion Conversion Factors
Test Sieve Numbers Converted to Nominal Apertures
Temperature Conversion Table °C/°F
Mathematical Formulae
Algebra
Trigonometry
Mensuration
Co-Ordinate Geometry
Calculus
General Physical and Chemical Constants
Atomic Weights and Atomic Numbers
General Physical Constants
Moments of Inertia
Elementary Particles
Periodic System
Radioactive Isotopes and Radiation Sources
X-Ray Crystallography
Excitation of X-Rays
X-Ray Technique
Intensity of X-Ray Reflections
Derivation of Accurate Unit Cell Dimensions in Crystals
Radiation Screening
X-Ray Results
Preferred Orientation
Textures
Determination of Crystal Structure
Crystallography
Structure of Crystals
Schoenflies System of Point and Space Group Notation
Hermann-Mauguin System of Point and Space-Group Notation
Crystal Chemistry
Structures of Metals, Metalloids and Their Compounds
Metallurgically Important Minerals
Ore Grades and Sources
Thermochemical Data
Symbols
Changes of Phase
Elements
Intermetallic Compounds
Other Metallurgically Important Compounds
Heat, Entropy and Free Energy of Formation
Elements
Intermetallic Compounds
Intermetallic Phases
Metallic Systems of Unlimited Mutual Solubility
Liquid Binary Metallic Systems
Metallurgically Important Compounds
Carbides
Nitrides
Oxides
Sulphides
Halides
Silicates and Carbides
Phosphides
Sulphides
Molar Heat Capacity and Specific Heats
Elements
Alloy Phases and Intermetallic Compounds
Borides
Carbides
Nitrides
Oxides
Sulphides, Selenides and Tellurides
Halides
Vapour Pressures
Elements
Halides and Oxides
Physical Properties of Molten Salts
Density of Pure Molten Salts
Density of Molten Binary Salt Systems
Density of Some Solid Inorganic Compounds At Room Temperature
Electrical Conductivity of Pure Molten Salts
Electrical Conductivity of Molten Binary Salt Systems
Surface Tension of Pure Molten Salts
Surface Tension of Molten Binary Salt Systems
Viscosity of Pure Molten Salts
Viscosity of Binary Salt Systems
Metallography
Macroscopic Examination
Microscopic Examination
Etching
Mounting
Grinding
Mechanical Polishing
Electrolytic Polishing
Chemical Polishing
Etching Reagents
Electron Metallography
Transmission Electron Microscopy
Scanning Electron Microscopy
Qualitative Image Analysis
Metallographic Methods
Aluminium
Antimony
Beryllium
Cadmium
Cobalt
Copper
Gold
Indium
Iron and Steel
Lead
Magnesium
Molybdenum
Nickel
Niobium
Platinum Group Metals
Silicon
Silver
Tantalum
Tin
Titanium
Tungsten
Uranium
Zinc
Zirconium
Bearing Metals, Low Melting Solders and Type Metals
Cemented Carbides and Other Hard Alloys
Powdered and Sintered Metals
Equilibrium Diagrams
Interconversion of Atomic and Weight Percentages in Binary Systems
Binary Equilibrium Diagrams
Acknowledgments
Binary Systems
Ternary Systems
Quaternary Systems
Quinary and Higher Systems
Gas-Metal Systems
The Solution of Gases in Metals
Dilute Solutions of Diatomic Gases
Complex Gas-Metal Systems
Solutions of Hydrogen
Solutions of Nitrogen
Solutions of Oxygen
Solutions of Noble Gases
Theoretical and Practical Aspects of Gas-Metal Equilibria
Diffusion in Metals
Introduction
Methods of Measuring Diffusion Coefficients
Mechanisms of Diffusion
Self-Diffusion in Solid Elements
Tracer Impurity Diffusion Coefficients
Diffusion in Homogeneous Alloys
Chemical Diffusion Coefficients
Chemical Diffusion in Ternary Systems
Grain Boundary Self-Diffusion
Self-Diffusion Coefficients in Liquid Metals
General Physical Properties
Pure Metals At Normal and Elevated Temperatures
Pure Liquid Metals
Density, Surface Tension, Viscosity
Specific Heat, Thermal Conductivity, Electrical Resistivity
Aluminium and Aluminium Alloys
Copper and Copper Alloys
Magnesium Alloys
Nickel and Nickel Alloys
Titanium and Titanium Alloys
Zinc and Zinc Alloys
Zirconium Alloys
Steels At Normal, Elevated and Low Temperatures
Elastic Properties and Damping Capacity
Elastic Constants
Single Crystals
Damping Capacity
Commercial Alloys
Anelastic Damping
Ferro-Elastic Metals
Temperature Measurement and Thermoelectric Properties
Fixed Points For Calibration
Thermotive Force of The Elements and Binary Alloys
Absolute Thermoelectric Power of Platinum
Thermocouple Reference Tables
Precious Metal Thermocouples
Base Metal Thermocouples
Radiating Properties of Metals
Total and Spectral Emissivity
Temperature Measurement and Emissivity
Spectral Emissivity of Metals
Oxidized Surfaces
Total Emissivity of Metals
Electron Emission
Thermionic
Photoelectric
Secondary
Auger
Positive Ion Bombardment
Field Emission
Electrical Properties
Resistivity of Pure Metals and Alloys
Superconductivity
Steels and Alloys With Special Magnetic Properties
Magnetic Definitions
Magnetic Units and Conversion Factors
Materials With Magnetic Properties
Mass Susceptibilities
Permanent Magnet Alloys
Steels and Cast Irons
Magnetically Soft Materials
Low Hysteresis Loss Materials
High Permeability Materials
Constant Permeability Materials
Magnetic Powder Core Materials
Magnetic Temperature Compensating Materials
Non-Magnetic Steels and Cast Irons
Mechanical Testing
Hardness Tests
Hardness Conversion Tables
Tensile Testing
Impact Testing
Plane Strain Fracture Toughness Testing
Mechanical Properties of Metals and Alloys
Aluminium and Aluminium Alloys
Specifications
Mechanical Properties At Room Temperature
Mechanical Properties At Elevated Temperatures
Mechanical Properties At Low Temperatures
Creep Data
Fatigue Strength At Various Temperatures
Copper and Copper Alloys
Specifications
Mechanical Properties At Room Temperature
Mechanical Properties At Elevated Temperatures
Fatigue Properties At Room Temperature
Impact Properties
Creep Properties
Lead and Lead Alloys
Mechanical Properties At Room Temperature
Magnesium and Magnesium Alloys
Mechanical Properties At Room Temperature
Mechanical Properties At Elevated Temperatures
Creep Properties
Fatigue and Impact Strengths
Nickel and Nickel Alloys
Specifications
Mechanical Properties At Room Temperature
Mechanical Properties At Elevated Temperatures
Mechanical Properties At Cryogenic Temperatures
Fatigue Properties
Creep Properties
Titanium and Titanium Alloys
Specifications
Mechanical Properties At Room Temperature
Mechanical Properties At Elevated Temperatures
Creep Properties
Fatigue Properties
Impact Properties
Zinc and Zinc Alloys
Mechanical Properties At Room Temperature
Zirconium and Zirconium Alloys
Mechanical Properties At Room Temperature
Mechanical Properties At Elevated Temperatures
Steels
Mechanical Properties At Room Temperature
Mechanical Properties At Elevated Temperatures
Fatigue Properties
Creep Properties
Mechanical Properties At Low Temperature
Tool Steels
Cast Irons and Cast Steels
Mechanical Properties At Room Temperature
Mechanical Properties At Elevated Temperatures
Creep Properties
Mechanical Properties At Low Temperatures
Steel Weld Metal
Mechanical Properties At Room Temperature
Other Metals of Industrial Importance
Bearing Metals
Hard Metals
Properties of Compounds
Mutual Solubilities of Compounds
Properties of Typical Hard Metals
Lubricants
Friction, Wear and Boundary Lubrication
Characteristics of Lubricating Oils
Mineral Oils
Emulsions
Water-Based Lubricants
Synthetic Oils
Greases
Oil Additives
Friction and Wear
Friction
Unlubricated Surfaces
Boundary Lubrication
Wear
Casting Alloys and Foundry Data
Glossary
Casting Techniques
Patterns
Pattern Materials
Crucibles and Melting Vessels
Aluminium Alloys
Copper-Base Alloys
Nickel-Base Alloys
Magnesium Alloys
Zinc Alloys—Pressure Die Casting
Steel Castings
Carbon Steels
Alloy Steels
Austenitic and Heat Resisting Steels
Typical Applications
Investment Castings, Steels, Nickel and Cobalt Alloys
Grey Iron Castings
Malleable Iron Castings
Nodular Iron Castings
Special Purpose Cast Irons
Refractory Materials
Glossary
Raw Materials
Heat Insulating Materials
Refractory Materials
Fuels
Coal
Analysis and Testing
Classification and Properties
Metallurgical Coke
Gaseous Fuels, Liquid Fuels and Energy Requirements
Liquid Fuels
Gaseous Fuels
Fuel Material and Energy Data
Controlled Atmospheres For Heat Treatment
Chemistry of Controlled Atmosphere Processes
Types of Controlled Atmospheres
Purification
Applications to Ferrous Alloys
Applications to Non-Ferrous Alloys
Masers and Lasers
Optical Maser Materials
Guide to the Corrosion Resistance of Metals
Forms of Corrosion in Metals
Corrosion Resistance Guide
Localised Corrosion Effects
Coatings
Electroplating and Metal Finishing
Polishing Compositions
Cleaning and Pickling Processes
Anodising and Plating Processes
Plating Processes For Magnesium Alloys
Methods of Stripping Electroplated Coatings
Protection of Magnesium-Base Alloys by Chromating
Glossary of Trade Names For Coating Processes
Welding
Glossary of Welding Terms
Resistance Welding
Friction Welding
Fusion Welding
Ferrous Metals
Non-Ferrous Metals
British Standards Relating to Welding
Solders and Brazing Alloys
Specifications
Solders
Brazing Alloys
Index
