Metallurgical Failure Analysis

Dr. K. P. BALAN obtained his M.Tech., from IIT, Kharagpur and Ph.D from Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi in Metallurgical Engineering. In 1982, he joined the Defence Metallurgical Research Laboratory (DMRL), Hyderabad, India, working in the area of Failure Analysis. He has held the post of Scientist ‘G’ and head of ‘Structure and Failure Analysis Group’ in DMRL, Hyderabad. Dr. Balan has handled over 500 failure case studies pertaining to defence hardware, railways, thermal power stations, mines etc. Besides failure analysis he has handled Research and Development projects on enhancement of life of small arms barrels, pneumatic and hydraulic pipes for submarines and bearing steels for aerospace applications. He has also carried out metallurgical investigations of over 2000 metallic components of weapons and weapon systems for their indigenization. The recommendations given through his failure analysis have helped in imparting new lease of life to a number of components and systems at various stages of manufacture and operation, thus saving large amount of revenue for the country. Suggestions made through his failure analysis have helped in avoiding future recurrence of similar failures. Dr. Balan has been a member of some of the renowned Indian national committees that addressed failure cases of strategic importance. He has been a member of the Materials Standardisation Sub-Committee under the Directorate of Standardization, and the Sectional committee on Microstructure and Heat Treatment under the Bureau of Indian Standards and has also been a member of Metallurgical Engineering Division Council, of the Bureau of Indian Standards. He has numerous publications to his credit in national and international journals and conference proceedings on topics related to failure analysis and structure-property correlations in steels.