Metallurgical Coatings and Thin Films 1991

(Abbreviated.) Volume 1: Coatings for Use at High Temperatures. Coatings to resist high temperature corrosion. Coatings to resist wear at high temperatures. Thermal barrier coatings. Corrosion resistant coatings. Hard Coatings and Deposition Technologies. PVD technology I: Plasma and magnetic field characterization. PVD technology II: Alternative methods. CVD I: Silicon carbide and silicon nitride. PVD properties I: Micro and nano structure. CVD II: Deposition methods. PVD technology III: Cathodic arc methods. CVD III: Titanium carbide and titanium nitride. PVD technology IV: Sputter deposition. PVD technology V: Applied technology. PVD properties II: Micromechanical and corrosion. Diamond and Related Materials. Industrial applications of diamond and related materials. Synthesis and characterization of diamond and related materials. Synthesis and applications of cubic boron nitride. Tribological Coatings/Surface Modifications. Reduction of friction through coatings/surface modifications. Wear resistance of ceramic metallic, and composite coatings. Coating resistance to erosion, corrosion, and severe environments. Analysis and micromechanical testing of tribological coatings. Tribological properties of diamond, diamond-like and c-BN coatings. Author index. Subject index.

Volume 2: Thin Films for Microelectronics and High Temperature Superconductors. Properties of surfaces and interfaces in VLSI material. Heterostructures, superlattices, and exotic insulators. Modelling and experimental studies on transport phenomena. Thin film sensors and microstructures. Laser ablation: BN, A1, high Tc superconductors. Superconducting thin films. Diamond and Related Materials. Electronic applications of diamond and related materials. Tribological Coatings/Surface Modification. Mechanical processes at the nanometer scale. Optical Coatings, Film Characterization, Magneto-Optics and Guided Waves. Thin optical films. Magnetic, magneto-optic, guided wave and phase change recording materials and devices. Instrumentation for in-situ and post deposition diagnostics of thin films. Methods for Characterizing Films and Modified Surfaces. Surface and thin film analysis techniques. Microstructural characterization techniques. Nondestructive characterization techniques. Author index. Subject index.