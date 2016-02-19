Metallurgical Coatings and Thin Films 1990
1st Edition
Metallurgical Coatings and Thin Films 1990 presents the Proceedings of the 17th International Conference on Metallurgical Coatings and 8th International Conference on Thin Films, held in San Diego, California on April 2-6, 1990. It contains 219 papers covering a wide range of topics related to metallurgical coatings and thin films, including high temperature coatings, hard coatings, diamond films, tribology, and ion beam modification.
Organized into 99 chapters, this volume begins with a discussion of a thermochemical model for diamond growth from the vapor phase and an experiment in large area diamond coating using a combustion flame torch in its traversing mode. It then explores the properties of diamond films, preparation of diamond-like carbon films using various ion-beam-assisted techniques, deposition of diamond-like films by laser ablation, and coating of cubic BN films on different substrates. The book examines surface processes and rate-determining steps in plasma-induced chemical vapor deposition, and addition of rare earths to improve scale adherence on heat-resisting alloys and coatings. The reader is introduced to high temperature wear and clearance control coatings, thermal barrier coatings, and corrosion resistant coatings. The book also discusses modification of coatings/surfaces to reduce friction; the mechanics of the tribology of thin films systems; mechanochemical interactions in the tribological behavior of materials; analysis and micromechanical testing of tribological coatings; surface modification using directed ion beams; and industrial equipment and processes. This book is a valuable resource for students and researchers interested in metallurgical coatings and thin films.
Preparation of diamond films
A thermochemical model for diamond growth from the vapour phase
Preparation and characterization of wide area, high quality diamond film using magnetoactive plasma chemical vapour deposition
An experiment in large area diamond coating using a combustion flame torch in its traversing mode
Properties of diamond films
The improvement of the adhesion strength of diamond films
Diamond crystal growth on silicon and its interfacial characterization
Microwave plasma chemical vapour deposition of diamond: its growth and characterization
Ion irradiation effects in diamond
Diamond-like carbon
Diamond-like carbon films prepared by various ion-beam-assisted techniques
Deposition of diamond-like films by laser ablation
A comparison of the properties of hard carbon films produced by direct gas deposition and plasma-assisted evaporation
Diamond-like carbon films for electroluminescent applications
Cubic BN films
Superhard Ti-B-C-N coatings
Synthesis of cubic BN from the gas phase by a new plasma chemical vapour deposition method using r.f. waves and a tungsten filament
The synthesis of cubic BN films using a hot cathode plasma discharge in a parallel magnetic field
Ion energy effects on the intrinsic stress in B% N, layers deposited by ion-beam-assisted evaporation
The possibility of coating cubic BN films on various substrates
Plasma, laser and conventional CVD
Surface processes and rate-determining steps in plasma-induced chemical vapour deposition: titanium nitride, boron carbide and silicon
Temperature and concentration dependence of SiC deposition on Nicalon fibers
Basic study on laser physical vapour deposition of ceramics
Influence of organochromium precursor chemistry on the microstructure of MOCVD chromium carbide coatings
Hard coatings and related properties
Electron microscopy studies of Nb-Al2 O3 a interfaces formed by molecular beam epitaxy
Fabrication of aluminum oxide films with high deposition rates using the activated reactive evaporation technique
Characterization and properties of TiN
The determination of residual stresses in thin coatings by a sample thinning method
Aspects of residual stress measurements in TiN prepared by reactive sputtering
Basic principles of specific applications of ceramic materials as protective layers
Hard coatings made by sputtering
Ion-assisted sputtering of TiN films
High rate reactive sputtering in an opposed cathode closed-field unbalanced magnetron sputtering system
The deposition of TiN at less than 150 °C by reactive magnetron sputter ion plating
Characteristics of a dual purpose cathodic arc/magnetron sputtering system
Hard coatings made by arc methods
Arc evaporation of hard coatings: process and film properties
Reduction in macroparticles during the deposition of TiN films prepared by arc ion plating
Macroparticles on TiN films prepared by the arc ion plating process
High temperature corrosion resistant coatings
Improvements of scale adherence on heat-resisting alloys and coatings by rare earth additions
Structure and high temperature performance of various palladium-modified aluminide coatings: a low cost alternative to platinum aluminides
In situ measurements of the mechanical properties of aluminide coatings
Interdiffusion and coating design
A comparison of several surface treatments for minimizing oxygen diffusion in β-processed titanium-6242 at 800 °C
Evaluation of adhesion of some metallic coatings on a depleted U-0.75Ti alloy
High temperature wear and clearance control coatings
Thermally sprayed coating systems for surface protection and clearance control applications in aero engines
Calculation of residual thermal stress in plasma-sprayed coatings
Modelling of residual stress in plasma-sprayed coatings: effect of substrate temperature
Thermal barrier coatings
Developments in r.f. plasma-assisted physical vapour deposition of partially yttria-stabilized
zirconia thermal barrier coatings
Thermal barrier coating life and isothermal oxidation of low-pressure plasma-sprayed bond coat alloys
Thermal response of various thermal barrier coatings in a high heat flux rocket engine
Plasma-sprayed yttria-stabilized zirconia coatings: structure-property relationships
Corrosion resistant coatings
Corrosion performance of layered coatings produced by physical vapour deposition
The structure and high temperature corrosion properties of chromized coatings
Electroless deposition of pure nickel, palladium and platinum
The pitting corrosion of zirconium and zirconium-niobium alloys in sulphate solutions containing chlorides at 300-373 K
Corrosion-resistant and hard 310 stainless steel-carbon coatings prepared by reactive d.c. magnetron sputtering
Basic properties of sputtered 310 stainless steel-nitrogen coatings
Influence of hexadecyl dithiocarbamate on phosphate surface chemical conversion coatings on mild steel
Production of electrotechnical cold-rolled sheets with corrosion-resistant coatings
Electrochemical and long-term corrosion studies of several alloys in bare condition and plasma sprayed with Cr203
Reduction of friction through coatings/surface modifications
Effect of film adhesion on tribological properties of silver-coated alumina
A study of the formation and self-lubrication mechanisms of boric acid films on boric oxide coatings
Modification of surface mechanical properties of high chromium tool steel by carbon-implanted codeposited Fe-Ti films
The use of solid ceramic and ceramic hard-coated components to prolong the performance of perfluoropolyalkylether lubricants
Friction and damage of coatings formed by sputtering polytetrafluoroethylene and polyimide
Cathodic sputtering for preparation of lubrication films
Oxygen substitution in sputter-deposited MoS2 films studied by extended X-ray absorption fine structure, X-ray photoelectron spectroscopy and X-ray diffraction
Chemical and tribological studies of MoS2 films on SiC substrates
Tribological properties of ceramic-(Ti3.Al-Nb) sliding couples for use as candidate seal materials to 700 °C
Wear resistance of ceramic, alloy, and composite coatings
The mechanics of the tribology of thin films systems
Fundamental and tribological properties of r.f.-sputtered TiN coatings in plastic manufacturing model wear tests
The influence of coating thickness on lubricated rolling contact fatigue life
Friction and wear properties of titanium nitride coating in sliding contact with AlSI 01 steel
Wear behaviour of r.f.-sputtered TiN, TiB2 and Ti(B,N) coatings on metal forming tools in a model wear test
Compositional, microstructural and morphological effects on the mechanical and tribological properties of chromium nitrogen films
Layer structure and mechanical properties of low pressure r.f. plasma nitrided Ti-6AI-4V alloy
The microstructures and microchemistry of a thermal-diffusion-boronized Co-Cr-W-C
alloy
Wear behavior of detonation gun tungsten carbide coated steel vs. aluminum
Ion-assisted coatings for tribological and electrical applications
Friction and damage of floppy disks
Coating resistance to erosion, corrosion and severe environments
Studies of mechanochemical interactions in the tribological behavior of materials
Properties of carbon films produced by r.f. plasma chemical vapour deposition
Development of coatings with improved corrosion resistance in sulfur-containing environments
Erosion and erosion-corrosion behavior of chromized-aluminized stainless steels at room and elevated temperatures
Evaluation of corrosion--erosion-resistant coatings for WC chokes used in heavy oil production
Erosion-corrosion of thermal spray coatings
Erosion of protective coatings
Analysis and micromechanical testing of tribological coatings
Comparative tribological and adhesion studies of some titanium-based ceramic coatings
Structural and energetic principles of the standardization of tribological tests
Influence of the intrinsic coating properties on the contact mechanical strength of perfectly adhering carbon-doped AISI 310 PVD films
Surface modification using directed ion beams
Modification of mechanical and chemical properties of thin films by ion bombardment
Material dependence of property modification in ion-assisted evaporation of iron, nickel and cobalt
Ion-assisted reactive deposition processes for optical coatings
Characterization of aluminium films deposited by ion-hearn-assisted ultrahigh vacuum evaporation
Surface modification using high energy ion bombardment
Copper-glassy carbon adhesion: improvement through 27Al+ implantation
Effect of lattice damage on impurity depth profiles in BF2+-implanted silicon
Processing of TiN/Ti metallization on silicon by arsenic ion implantation
Industrial equipment and processes
The application of hard coatings produced by plasma-assisted chemical vapour deposition
Characterization and production monitoring of thin films using soft X-ray spectroscopy
Characterization of a 1 kA vacuum arc plasma gun for use as a metal vapour deposition source
Surfprep flash-lamp depaint system evaluation
A novel process for application of titanium nitride coatings
An ion-plating apparatus incorporating a d.c. plasma gun with an LaB6 cathode
A novel plasma surface metallurgy: Xu-Tec process
The performance of high speed steel indexible inserts coated by physical vapour deposition in the milling of ductile materials
- No. of pages:
- 1127
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 1990
- Published:
- 1st January 1990
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444601100
B.D. Sartwell
Washington, DC, USA