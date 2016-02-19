Metallic Matrix Composites - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121365042, 9781483216706

Metallic Matrix Composites

1st Edition

Composite Materials, Vol. 4

Editors: Kenneth G. Kreider
eBook ISBN: 9781483216706
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th September 1974
Page Count: 506
Description

Composite Materials, Volume 4: Metallic Matrix Components provides an in-depth report and a reference on the technology of metal-matrix composites. The book starts by giving an introduction to metal-matrix composites, and by discussing the principal metal-laminate fabrication methods, the properties of metal laminates, and materials engineering of laminated-metal composites for specific applications.
The text also describes the technology in eutectic superalloys of nickel and cobalt; nickel alloys reinforced with alpha-Al2O3 filaments; and the problems and progress encountered in developing wire-reinforced superalloys. The fiber-reinforced titanium alloys; the development of metal-matrix composites reinforced with high-modulus graphite fibers; as well as the development, the physical and mechanical properties, and the engineering considerations for the use of boron-aluminum are also encompassed. Materials scientists and engineers will find the book invaluable.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Foreword

Preface to Volume 4

Contents of Previous Volumes

1 Introduction to Metal-Matrix Composites

I. Introduction

II. Metal-Matrix Composites

III. Types of Metal-Matrix Composites

IV. Strength of Metal-Matrix Composites

V. Types of Reinforcements for Metal-Matrix Composites

VI. Compatibility of Composite Constituents

VII. Systems Not Featured in This Volume

References

2 Laminated-Metal Composites

I. Introduction

II. Metal-Laminate Fabrication Methods

III. Properties of Laminated-Metal Composites

IV. Engineering Criteria for Selection and Application of Metal Laminates

V. Summary and Assessment

References

3 Directionally Solidified Eutectic Superalloys

I. Introduction

II. Systems Approach

III. Alloy Preparation Techniques

IV. Mechanical Characteristics

V. Environmental Effects

VI. Manufacture of Components

References

4 Nickel Alloys Reinforced with α-Αl2O3 Filaments

I. Introduction

II. Sapphire Whiskers in Nickel and Nickel Alloys

III. Sapphire Rods as Reinforcement for Nickel and Nickel-Alloy Matrices

IV. Fabrication and Properties of Sapphire-Nickel-Alloy Composites

V. Concluding Remarks

References

5 Wire-Reinforced Superalloys

I. Introduction

II. Demonstration of the Compatibility Problems

III. Control of Matrix-Fiber Reaction

IV. Fiber Development

V. Matrix-Alloy Development

VI. Fabrication Methods

VII. Properties of Refractory-Wire-Superalloy Composites

VIII. Summary

References

6 Fiber-Reinforced Titanium Alloys

I. Introduction

II. Development of Approaches

III. Composite Development

IV. Status and Future of Titanium-Matrix Composites

References

7 Development of Metal-Matrix Composites Reinforced With High-Modulus Graphite Fibers

I. Introduction

II. Graphite Fibers

III. Metal-Graphite Composite Systems

References

8 Boron-Reinforced Aluminum

I. Introduction

II. Materials Selection

III. Composite Fabrication

IV. Secondary Processing

V. Mechanical Properties

VI. Engineering of Boron-Aluminum for Applications

References

Author Index

Subject Index




Details

No. of pages:
506
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1974
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483216706

