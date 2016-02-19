Metallic Matrix Composites

Composite Materials, Volume 4: Metallic Matrix Components provides an in-depth report and a reference on the technology of metal-matrix composites. The book starts by giving an introduction to metal-matrix composites, and by discussing the principal metal-laminate fabrication methods, the properties of metal laminates, and materials engineering of laminated-metal composites for specific applications.

The text also describes the technology in eutectic superalloys of nickel and cobalt; nickel alloys reinforced with alpha-Al2O3 filaments; and the problems and progress encountered in developing wire-reinforced superalloys. The fiber-reinforced titanium alloys; the development of metal-matrix composites reinforced with high-modulus graphite fibers; as well as the development, the physical and mechanical properties, and the engineering considerations for the use of boron-aluminum are also encompassed. Materials scientists and engineers will find the book invaluable.