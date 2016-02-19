Metallic Matrix Composites
1st Edition
Composite Materials, Vol. 4
Composite Materials, Volume 4: Metallic Matrix Components provides an in-depth report and a reference on the technology of metal-matrix composites. The book starts by giving an introduction to metal-matrix composites, and by discussing the principal metal-laminate fabrication methods, the properties of metal laminates, and materials engineering of laminated-metal composites for specific applications.
The text also describes the technology in eutectic superalloys of nickel and cobalt; nickel alloys reinforced with alpha-Al2O3 filaments; and the problems and progress encountered in developing wire-reinforced superalloys. The fiber-reinforced titanium alloys; the development of metal-matrix composites reinforced with high-modulus graphite fibers; as well as the development, the physical and mechanical properties, and the engineering considerations for the use of boron-aluminum are also encompassed. Materials scientists and engineers will find the book invaluable.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Foreword
Preface to Volume 4
Contents of Previous Volumes
1 Introduction to Metal-Matrix Composites
I. Introduction
II. Metal-Matrix Composites
III. Types of Metal-Matrix Composites
IV. Strength of Metal-Matrix Composites
V. Types of Reinforcements for Metal-Matrix Composites
VI. Compatibility of Composite Constituents
VII. Systems Not Featured in This Volume
References
2 Laminated-Metal Composites
I. Introduction
II. Metal-Laminate Fabrication Methods
III. Properties of Laminated-Metal Composites
IV. Engineering Criteria for Selection and Application of Metal Laminates
V. Summary and Assessment
References
3 Directionally Solidified Eutectic Superalloys
I. Introduction
II. Systems Approach
III. Alloy Preparation Techniques
IV. Mechanical Characteristics
V. Environmental Effects
VI. Manufacture of Components
References
4 Nickel Alloys Reinforced with α-Αl2O3 Filaments
I. Introduction
II. Sapphire Whiskers in Nickel and Nickel Alloys
III. Sapphire Rods as Reinforcement for Nickel and Nickel-Alloy Matrices
IV. Fabrication and Properties of Sapphire-Nickel-Alloy Composites
V. Concluding Remarks
References
5 Wire-Reinforced Superalloys
I. Introduction
II. Demonstration of the Compatibility Problems
III. Control of Matrix-Fiber Reaction
IV. Fiber Development
V. Matrix-Alloy Development
VI. Fabrication Methods
VII. Properties of Refractory-Wire-Superalloy Composites
VIII. Summary
References
6 Fiber-Reinforced Titanium Alloys
I. Introduction
II. Development of Approaches
III. Composite Development
IV. Status and Future of Titanium-Matrix Composites
References
7 Development of Metal-Matrix Composites Reinforced With High-Modulus Graphite Fibers
I. Introduction
II. Graphite Fibers
III. Metal-Graphite Composite Systems
References
8 Boron-Reinforced Aluminum
I. Introduction
II. Materials Selection
III. Composite Fabrication
IV. Secondary Processing
V. Mechanical Properties
VI. Engineering of Boron-Aluminum for Applications
References
Author Index
Subject Index
No. of pages: 506
- 506
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1974
- Published:
- 28th September 1974
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483216706