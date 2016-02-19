Metallic Coatings for Corrosion Control describes how metal coatings can control corrosion, the selection process, preparations, suitability, limitations, and how coatings are applied. The book reviews the nature of corrosion, the forms of corrosion (even general, uneven general, even local, narrow pits, cracking), electrochemical mechanism of corrosion, effects of discontinuities in coatings, and economic considerations of coating. It describes pretreatments (such as removal of superficial corrosion, abrading, polishing), the coating processes (molten or spray application, chemical or vapor deposition, diffusion coating), and also coating performance. The rate of corrosion on different metals such as aluminum, cadmium, copper, gold, silver, or tin depends on the presence of an oxide film, solubility, electrodeposits, or tarnish blackening. Gold is resistant to corrosion and tarnishing except in aqua regia. The book recommends the following when the engineer is selecting a type of coating: the environment where it is exposed, the service life required, the substrate material, shape or size of the article, its decorative appeal, mechanical factors, and if there will be any subsequent fabrication. The book is useful for students of civil, structural, and mechanical engineering. Designers and technicians of industrial machinery or maritime equipment will also profit from reading it.