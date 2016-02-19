Metallic Coatings for Corrosion Control
1st Edition
Corrosion Control Series
Description
Metallic Coatings for Corrosion Control describes how metal coatings can control corrosion, the selection process, preparations, suitability, limitations, and how coatings are applied. The book reviews the nature of corrosion, the forms of corrosion (even general, uneven general, even local, narrow pits, cracking), electrochemical mechanism of corrosion, effects of discontinuities in coatings, and economic considerations of coating. It describes pretreatments (such as removal of superficial corrosion, abrading, polishing), the coating processes (molten or spray application, chemical or vapor deposition, diffusion coating), and also coating performance. The rate of corrosion on different metals such as aluminum, cadmium, copper, gold, silver, or tin depends on the presence of an oxide film, solubility, electrodeposits, or tarnish blackening. Gold is resistant to corrosion and tarnishing except in aqua regia. The book recommends the following when the engineer is selecting a type of coating: the environment where it is exposed, the service life required, the substrate material, shape or size of the article, its decorative appeal, mechanical factors, and if there will be any subsequent fabrication. The book is useful for students of civil, structural, and mechanical engineering. Designers and technicians of industrial machinery or maritime equipment will also profit from reading it.
Table of Contents
1 Metallic Corrosion
Nature of Corrosion
Definition of Corrosion
Forms of Corrosion
Electrochemical Mechanism of Corrosion
Effects of Discontinuities in Coatings
Reasons for Applying Metal Coatings
Economic Considerations in the Use of Coatings
2 Pretreatments
Removing Surface Contaminants
Removing Superficial Corrosion
Controlling the Physical Nature of the Surface
3 Coating Processes
Molten Application
Spray Application
Chemical Deposition
Electrodeposition
Vapour Deposition
Diffusion Coating
Mechanical Application
4 Coating Performance
Aluminium
Cadmium
Chromium
Copper
Gold
Lead
Nickel
Silver
Tin
Zinc
5 Selecting a Coating
Environmental Factors
Service-Life Requirements and Acceptable Deterioration
Effect of Substrate Material
Effect of Shape and Size of Articles
Effect of Subsequent Fabrication
Mechanical Factors
Effect of Environmental Movement
6 Testing Coatings
Quality-Control Testing
Corrosion-Resistance Testing
Appendix 1 British Standards Relevant to Coated Materials
Appendix 2 ASTM Standards and Test Methods Relevant to Coated Materials
References and Bibliography
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 192
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Newnes 1977
- Published:
- 1st January 1977
- Imprint:
- Newnes
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483192246