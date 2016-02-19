Metallic Coatings for Corrosion Control - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780408002707, 9781483192246

Metallic Coatings for Corrosion Control

1st Edition

Corrosion Control Series

Authors: V. E. Carter
eBook ISBN: 9781483192246
Imprint: Newnes
Published Date: 1st January 1977
Page Count: 192
Description

Metallic Coatings for Corrosion Control describes how metal coatings can control corrosion, the selection process, preparations, suitability, limitations, and how coatings are applied. The book reviews the nature of corrosion, the forms of corrosion (even general, uneven general, even local, narrow pits, cracking), electrochemical mechanism of corrosion, effects of discontinuities in coatings, and economic considerations of coating. It describes pretreatments (such as removal of superficial corrosion, abrading, polishing), the coating processes (molten or spray application, chemical or vapor deposition, diffusion coating), and also coating performance. The rate of corrosion on different metals such as aluminum, cadmium, copper, gold, silver, or tin depends on the presence of an oxide film, solubility, electrodeposits, or tarnish blackening. Gold is resistant to corrosion and tarnishing except in aqua regia. The book recommends the following when the engineer is selecting a type of coating: the environment where it is exposed, the service life required, the substrate material, shape or size of the article, its decorative appeal, mechanical factors, and if there will be any subsequent fabrication. The book is useful for students of civil, structural, and mechanical engineering. Designers and technicians of industrial machinery or maritime equipment will also profit from reading it.

Table of Contents


1 Metallic Corrosion

Nature of Corrosion

Definition of Corrosion

Forms of Corrosion

Electrochemical Mechanism of Corrosion

Effects of Discontinuities in Coatings

Reasons for Applying Metal Coatings

Economic Considerations in the Use of Coatings

2 Pretreatments

Removing Surface Contaminants

Removing Superficial Corrosion

Controlling the Physical Nature of the Surface

3 Coating Processes

Molten Application

Spray Application

Chemical Deposition

Electrodeposition

Vapour Deposition

Diffusion Coating

Mechanical Application

4 Coating Performance

Aluminium

Cadmium

Chromium

Copper

Gold

Lead

Nickel

Silver

Tin

Zinc

5 Selecting a Coating

Environmental Factors

Service-Life Requirements and Acceptable Deterioration

Effect of Substrate Material

Effect of Shape and Size of Articles

Effect of Subsequent Fabrication

Mechanical Factors

Effect of Environmental Movement

6 Testing Coatings

Quality-Control Testing

Corrosion-Resistance Testing

Appendix 1 British Standards Relevant to Coated Materials

Appendix 2 ASTM Standards and Test Methods Relevant to Coated Materials

References and Bibliography

Index

