Metallic Biomaterials Processing and Medical Device Manufacturing
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Introduction to biomedical manufacturing
2. Material selection for medical devices
3. General Manufacturing route for medical devices
4. Machining of medical device components
5. Powder metallurgy in manufacturing of medical devices
6. Selective laser sintering in biomedical manufacturing
7. Selective laser melting in biomedical manufacturing
8. Electron beam melting in biomedical manufacturing
9. Manufacturing of cardiovascular stents
10. Manufacturing of dental implants
11. Coatings for metallic biomaterials
12. Surface modifications of metallic biomaterials
13. Mechanical testing of metallic biomaterials
14. Corrosion of metallic biomaterials
15. Characterization techniques for metallic biomaterials
16. Quality control and standards in manufacturing of medical devices
Description
Metallic Biomaterials Processing and Medical Device Manufacturing details the principles and practices of the technologies used in biomaterials processing and medical device manufacturing. The book reviews the main categories of metallic biomaterials and the essential considerations in design and manufacturing of medical devices. It bridges the gap between the designing of biomaterials and manufacturing of medical devices including requirements and standards. Main themes of the book include, manufacturing, coatings and surface modifications of medical devices, metallic biomaterials and their mechanical behaviour, degradation, testing and characterization, and quality controls, standards and FDA regulations of medical devices.The leading experts in the filed discuss the requirements, challenges, recent progresses and future research directions in the processing of materials and manufacturing of medical devices.Metallic Biomaterials Processing and Medical Device Manufacturing is ideal for those working in the disciplines of materials science, manufacturing, biomedical engineering, and mechanical engineering.
Key Features
- Reviews key topics of biomaterials processing for medical device applications including metallic biomaterials and their mechanical behavior, degradation, testing and characterization
- Bridges the gap between biomaterials design and medical device manufacturing
- Discusses the quality controls, standards, and FDA requirements for biomaterials and medical devices
Readership
Materials Scientists and Engineers, Biomedical Engineers, Manufacturers, Mechanical Engineers working in academia and R
Details
- No. of pages:
- 500
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2021
- Published:
- 1st September 2020
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081029657
About the Editors
Cuie Wen Editor
Cuie joined RMIT University as a Professor of Biomaterials Engineering in 2014 and she has been appointed Distinguished Professor in 2015. She was Professor of Surface Engineering at Swinburne University of Technology from 2010 to 2014. She worked at Deakin University from 2003 to 2010 as Research Fellow, Senior Researcher and Associate Professor. Cuie has published over 400 peer reviewed articles with an h-index 51 and citations over 9919 (Google Scholar). Cuie has supervised 10 postdoctoral research projects and 28 post graduate students to completion. She is an editorial board member for the journals of Acta Biomaterialia, Bioactive Materials, and International Journal of Extreme Manufacturing. Her research interests include new biocompatible titanium, magnesium, iron, zinc and their alloys and scaffolds for biomedical applications, surface modification, nanostructured metals, alloys and composites, metal foams and nanolaminates.
Affiliations and Expertise
Distinguished Professor, School of Engineering, RMIT University, Melbourne, Australia