Metal Vapours in Flames

The book is unique in comprising our present knowledge about the general state of, and the processes involving, metal vapours in combustion flames. It deals thoroughly with a great variety of experimental techniques, including many practical hints, and synthesizes the results in this field of research which are often scattered across publications in widely different areas of science and technology and over a large time span. An account is given of the results of recent and past flame experiments on the properties of metal species and the processes in which they take part. Properties and processes that are discussed 'in extenso' include the dissociation energy of metal compounds, collisional broadening of atomic lines, physical and chemical excitation and quenching of electric states, formation reactions of metal compounds, ionization and diffusion. Many of the topics and experimental methods discussed are also of interest in other fields of fundamental and applied science. In particular, explicit conclusions are drawn as to the analytical application of flame spectroscopy.