Metal Vapours in Flames - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080180618, 9781483285375

Metal Vapours in Flames

1st Edition

Authors: C. Th. J. Alkemade Tj. Hollander W. Snelleman P. J. Th. Zeegers
Editors: D. Ter Haar
eBook ISBN: 9781483285375
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st May 1982
Table of Contents

(partial) Preface. Introduction. Basic concepts and general relationships. General instrumental aspects and experimental methods. Types and properties of nonseeded flames. Determination of metal concentration in the flame. Excitation and de-excitation of metal species. Broadening and shift of atomic metal lines. Formation of metal compounds. Ionization in seeded flames. Appendices. Bibliography. Subject index.

Description

The book is unique in comprising our present knowledge about the general state of, and the processes involving, metal vapours in combustion flames. It deals thoroughly with a great variety of experimental techniques, including many practical hints, and synthesizes the results in this field of research which are often scattered across publications in widely different areas of science and technology and over a large time span. An account is given of the results of recent and past flame experiments on the properties of metal species and the processes in which they take part. Properties and processes that are discussed 'in extenso' include the dissociation energy of metal compounds, collisional broadening of atomic lines, physical and chemical excitation and quenching of electric states, formation reactions of metal compounds, ionization and diffusion. Many of the topics and experimental methods discussed are also of interest in other fields of fundamental and applied science. In particular, explicit conclusions are drawn as to the analytical application of flame spectroscopy.

Readership

A general introduction for graduate students in physics, chemistry and engineering, also a guide for workers in high-temperature and combustion research, reaction kinetics, plasma physics, atomic-collision physics and analytical atomic spectroscopy.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1982
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483285375

About the Authors

C. Th. J. Alkemade Author

Tj. Hollander Author

W. Snelleman Author

P. J. Th. Zeegers Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Rijksuniversiteit Utrecht, The Netherlands

About the Editors

D. Ter Haar Editor

