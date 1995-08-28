Metal Toxicology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780122943751, 9781483288567

Metal Toxicology

1st Edition

Approaches and Methods

Authors: Robert A. Goyer
eBook ISBN: 9781483288567
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th August 1995
Page Count: 525
Description

Metal Toxicology addresses the effects of metals on human health, as well as their mechanisms of toxicity. Unlike most books on metal toxicity which are organized by individual metals, this book is arranged inan organ-by-organ basis. It deals with unifying mechanisms of metal toxicity within a given tissue, and with exposure of a tissue to more than one metal at a time.

Key Features

Unique aspect of organ-specific orientation Written by leading authorities in metal toxicology Chapters of special interest include Risk Assessment, Emerging Technologies, and Molecular Biological Techniques Serves as an excellent sourcebook of generalized information on metal toxicology, allowing for specific tissue-system referencing

Table of Contents

Preface. Metal Disposition. Factors Influencing Metal Toxicity. Carcinogenesis. Therapeutic Intervention. Molecular Techniques in Metal Toxicology. Risk Assessment. Toxic Metals in Emerging Technology. Nervous System. Respiratory System. Cardiovascular System. Hematopoietic. Immune System. Liver. Digestive System. Kidney. Gonadal-Specific Metal Toxicology. Skin. Skeletal System.

Robert A. Goyer

@qu:"Neurotoxicology: Approaches and Methods is a welcome addition to this burgeoning research and clinical area....This publication is recommended highly to all those who are actively engaged in neurotoxicology, including those studying in vitro<$> systems, as well as those not yet familiar with the considerable advances in the discipline." @source:--NCA/TCS NEWSLETTER I am pleased to have it on my bookshelf and I recommend it to others. @source:--Barry Halliwell in FREE RADICAL RESEARCH

