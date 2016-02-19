Metal-Support and Metal-Additive Effects in Catalysis, Volume 11

Table of Contents



Foreword

Preface

The modification of catalytic properties by metal-support interactions

XPS investigations of Al2O3 and TiO2 supported Pt

Study of SMSI on Pt/Ti02 and Pt/Ti02-Al2O3 systems

Pt/TiO2 catalysts: electronic and photoelectronic interactions between the metal and its support

Electron microscopy studies of strong metal -support interactions

Ammonia synthesis as acatalytic probe of Fe/TiO2 catalysts prepared by decomposition o f Fe(CO)5

Etude par microdiffraction electronique des relations cristallographiques metal -support: cas du systeme Pd/Al2O3yt

On some real and apparent carrier effects in catalysis by metals

Metal-support interactions in the Pt/MgO system

Influence of particle size and support on the catalytic properties of supported rhodium

Further investigation on metaT-support interaction: TiO2, CeO2, SiO2 supported platinum catalysts

Dispersion effects on a1 kane hydrogenolysis over rhodium supported on titanium oxide

Isomerization of C13 labeled methylpentanes on Pt-TiO2 catalysts with various metal loadings. Influence of the S.M.S.I. on the isomerized products distribution

Properties of noble metals supported on polyamides and on transition metal carbides

Additives and support effects on Pt catalysts studied by the competitive hydrogenation of benzene and toluene

Metal-support interaction in the nickel - graphite-hydrogen system

Interactions of base and noblermetals with insulator supports

Effects of residual hydrogen on the catalytic properties of metals

Effect of water on metals in the SMSI state : Rh, Pt and Ni on titania

The nature of active sites in SMSI catalysts: mixtures of Ni/TiO2 and Pt/TiO2

Some consequences o f SMSI on the catalytic activity of Ni/titania catalysts

Is the CO hydrogenation reaction over supported nickel catalysts influenced by the strong metal support interaction?

CO Chemisorption and H2/D2 isotope effect on the CO hydrogenation reaction on Ni (111) and Ni/TiO2(100)

Metal support interaction in cobalt catalysts

Selective hydrogenation of carbon monoxide on supported iron or cobalt catalysts. Effects of manganese oxide and (or) chlorine

On the role of promotors in Pd catalysts for methanol synthesis

Influence du dopage du support sur l'activite et la sélectivité de catalyseurs Rh/thorine dans l'hydrocondensation de CO en alcools

Support effects in the ruthenium-catalysed hydrogenation of carbon monoxide

Sulphur poisoning of metals. "Model experiments on single crystals"

C6H6 and CO chemisorption on a Pt78Ni22 (111) single crystal alloy: sulphur poisoning

Scanning Auger microscopy studies on industrial ammonia synthesis catalysts

New catalysts derived from inorganic complexes

Effet du soufre sur les propriétés catalytiques des métaux

Dynamic activation , deactivation, and coking on Pt and PtRe catalysts for dehydrogenation of methylcyclohexane

Modification of catalytic and chemisorption properties of iron and nickel by additives

Influence of the support or of an additive on the catalytic activity in the hydrocondensation of carbon monoxide by iron catalysts

Modification of a reforming catalyst by addition of alkali metal or alkaline earth

Additives effects in the selective hydrogenation of unsaturated hydrocarbons

Selectivity for polychloranilines hydrodechlorination related to additives effect

Modification of nickel surface with optically active substrate: the method and mechanism

