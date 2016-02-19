Metal-Support and Metal-Additive Effects in Catalysis, Volume 11
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Foreword
Preface
The modification of catalytic properties by metal-support interactions
XPS investigations of Al2O3 and TiO2 supported Pt
Study of SMSI on Pt/Ti02 and Pt/Ti02-Al2O3 systems
Pt/TiO2 catalysts: electronic and photoelectronic interactions between the metal and its support
Electron microscopy studies of strong metal -support interactions
Ammonia synthesis as acatalytic probe of Fe/TiO2 catalysts prepared by decomposition o f Fe(CO)5
Etude par microdiffraction electronique des relations cristallographiques metal -support: cas du systeme Pd/Al2O3yt
On some real and apparent carrier effects in catalysis by metals
Metal-support interactions in the Pt/MgO system
Influence of particle size and support on the catalytic properties of supported rhodium
Further investigation on metaT-support interaction: TiO2, CeO2, SiO2 supported platinum catalysts
Dispersion effects on a1 kane hydrogenolysis over rhodium supported on titanium oxide
Isomerization of C13 labeled methylpentanes on Pt-TiO2 catalysts with various metal loadings. Influence of the S.M.S.I. on the isomerized products distribution
Properties of noble metals supported on polyamides and on transition metal carbides
Additives and support effects on Pt catalysts studied by the competitive hydrogenation of benzene and toluene
Metal-support interaction in the nickel - graphite-hydrogen system
Interactions of base and noblermetals with insulator supports
Effects of residual hydrogen on the catalytic properties of metals
Effect of water on metals in the SMSI state : Rh, Pt and Ni on titania
The nature of active sites in SMSI catalysts: mixtures of Ni/TiO2 and Pt/TiO2
Some consequences o f SMSI on the catalytic activity of Ni/titania catalysts
Is the CO hydrogenation reaction over supported nickel catalysts influenced by the strong metal support interaction?
CO Chemisorption and H2/D2 isotope effect on the CO hydrogenation reaction on Ni (111) and Ni/TiO2(100)
Metal support interaction in cobalt catalysts
Selective hydrogenation of carbon monoxide on supported iron or cobalt catalysts. Effects of manganese oxide and (or) chlorine
On the role of promotors in Pd catalysts for methanol synthesis
Influence du dopage du support sur l'activite et la sélectivité de catalyseurs Rh/thorine dans l'hydrocondensation de CO en alcools
Support effects in the ruthenium-catalysed hydrogenation of carbon monoxide
Sulphur poisoning of metals. "Model experiments on single crystals"
C6H6 and CO chemisorption on a Pt78Ni22 (111) single crystal alloy: sulphur poisoning
Scanning Auger microscopy studies on industrial ammonia synthesis catalysts
New catalysts derived from inorganic complexes
Effet du soufre sur les propriétés catalytiques des métaux
Dynamic activation , deactivation, and coking on Pt and PtRe catalysts for dehydrogenation of methylcyclohexane
Modification of catalytic and chemisorption properties of iron and nickel by additives
Influence of the support or of an additive on the catalytic activity in the hydrocondensation of carbon monoxide by iron catalysts
Modification of a reforming catalyst by addition of alkali metal or alkaline earth
Additives effects in the selective hydrogenation of unsaturated hydrocarbons
Selectivity for polychloranilines hydrodechlorination related to additives effect
Modification of nickel surface with optically active substrate: the method and mechanism
Metal-Support and Metal-Additive Effects in Catalysis, Volume 11, documents the proceedings of an international symposium organized by the Institut de Recherches sur la Catalyse - CNRS – Villeurbanne and sponsored by the Centre National de la Recherche Scientifique, Ecully (Lyon), September 14-16, 1982. This volume contains 40 manuscripts that cover a wide range of topics. Among these are studies of metal-support interactions involving Pt/Al2O3, Pt/TiO2,Fe/TiO2, Pt/MgO, Rh /Al2O3, and Pt/CeO2 catalysts. There are also separate chapters dealing with ethane, n-butane, and cyclohexane hydrogenolysis; skeletal isomerization of methylpentanes; the catalytic activity and selectivity of noble metals; CO hydrogenation over supported on SiO2, Al2O3, Ti O2,and Zr O2 nickel catalysts; and the role of promoters in Pd catalysts for methanol synthesis. Subsequent chapters cover the poisoning of platinum and nickel by sulfur; C6H6 and CO chemisorption on Pt78Ni22 (111) single crystal alloy; the surface composition of industrial ammonia synthesis catalysts; and the role of alkalis and electronegative promoters on Fe and Ni catalysts.
