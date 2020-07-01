Metal-Reinforced Ceramics
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Introduction to Metal-Reinforced Ceramics
2. Siliconised Silicon Carbide
3. Steel-Mesh-Reinforced Silicon Carbide
4. Metal Microfibre-Reinforced Hydroxyapatite
5. Metal Microfibre-Reinforced Alumina
6. Ceramic-Metal Functionally Graded Materials
7. Cemented Carbides
Description
Advanced Ceramics, particularly alumina, silicon carbide, boron carbide, tungsten carbide, fused silica, and carbon-based ceramics are hard, heat resistant, wear resistant, and chemically durable. They play an important role in many high-tech industries, notably biomaterials for medical devices, lightweight armor, wear-resistant linings (mining industry), and aerospace (heat shields). On the negative side, ceramics are brittle and unsuitable for load-bearing applications. Silicon carbide fibres, and to a lesser extent carbon, alumina, and silicon nitride fibres, have been the strategy of choice for reinforcing ceramics since the 1970s. The other strategy has been the cermet approach, such as for cemented carbides. Ceramic fibres are not ductile fibres and therefore cannot impart as much toughness to a ceramic matrix as metal fibres.
The principle of metal-fibre-reinforced ceramics is well known in the field of reinforced concrete, however, in advanced ceramics there has been virtually no public domain research since the 1960s. Much of the work that has been done has remained unpublished, hidden in industrial company archives due to the commercial sensitivity associated with the respective technologies that prevailed at the time, which no longer applies today. For the first time, this work will be reviewed, in this book. The focus is on the very important subject field: metal-reinforced ceramics. This book will discuss advanced technologies that have largely been undocumented before, in a broad range of industrial application areas.
Key Features
- Provides detailed information on fundamental principles, advanced processing technologies and industrial applications
- Features comprehensive industrial knowledge, that is usually not in the public domain, from the author’s experience spanning more than three decades
- Features armor ceramics, bioceramics, aerospace, mining and architectural ceramic applications
Readership
Academic and industrial researchers, materials scientists and engineers working in ceramic materials for the defence, aerospace, built environment and medical fields
Details
- No. of pages:
- 300
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2020
- Published:
- 1st July 2020
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081028698
About the Editors
Andrew Ruys Editor
Professor Ruys was a founding Director of Biomedical Engineering at the University of Sydney, Australia, since 2003. He graduated with a BE in Ceramic Engineering in 1987 and a PhD in Ceramic Engineering in 1992 from the University of NSW, Australia. He has worked in bioceramics and advanced ceramics research for over 30 years, and has been an active participant as researcher, educator and industrial consultant for this entire time. He is not only an experienced researcher in bioceramics (ceramics for biomedical applications) but has also been an industrial consultant in the world-changing applications of armor ceramics, advanced ceramics in wear-resistance linings in mineral processing, and numerous other important industrial applications of ceramics. He has published more than 100 journal articles, over 70 conference papers, seven books and has listed 5 patents. He serves on three editorial boards and is a reviewer for 24 scientific Journals. He has been teaching bioceramics, biomaterials, and medical device technology for three decades and, has also taught on dental materials, industrial ceramics, chemistry, physics, and general engineering.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Sydney, Australia