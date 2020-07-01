Advanced Ceramics, particularly alumina, silicon carbide, boron carbide, tungsten carbide, fused silica, and carbon-based ceramics are hard, heat resistant, wear resistant, and chemically durable. They play an important role in many high-tech industries, notably biomaterials for medical devices, lightweight armor, wear-resistant linings (mining industry), and aerospace (heat shields). On the negative side, ceramics are brittle and unsuitable for load-bearing applications. Silicon carbide fibres, and to a lesser extent carbon, alumina, and silicon nitride fibres, have been the strategy of choice for reinforcing ceramics since the 1970s. The other strategy has been the cermet approach, such as for cemented carbides. Ceramic fibres are not ductile fibres and therefore cannot impart as much toughness to a ceramic matrix as metal fibres.

The principle of metal-fibre-reinforced ceramics is well known in the field of reinforced concrete, however, in advanced ceramics there has been virtually no public domain research since the 1960s. Much of the work that has been done has remained unpublished, hidden in industrial company archives due to the commercial sensitivity associated with the respective technologies that prevailed at the time, which no longer applies today. For the first time, this work will be reviewed, in this book. The focus is on the very important subject field: metal-reinforced ceramics. This book will discuss advanced technologies that have largely been undocumented before, in a broad range of industrial application areas.