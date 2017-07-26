Metal Oxides in Supercapacitors
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Introduction to supercapacitors
Thierry Brousse, Jeffrey Long, Daniel Belanger and Oliver Crosnier
2. Features of design and fabrication of metal oxide-based supercapacitors (symmetric and asymmetric supercapacitors)
Yuping Wu
3. Electrolytes in metal oxide supercapacitors
Maria João Pedroso Carmezim, Catarina Santos
4. Fundamentals of binary metal oxides-based supercapacitors
Deepak Dubal, Nilesh Chodankar, Rudolf Holze
5. Structure and basic properties of ternary metal oxides and their prospects for application in supercapacitors (Co3-xFexO4, ZnxCo3-xO4, NiCo2O4, NiFe2O4, BiFeO3, LaMnO3, etc.)
Rongming Wang, Jian Wu
6. Polyoxometalates: Molecular metal oxide clusters for supercapacitors
Keryn Lian, Matthew Genovese
7. Metal-Organic Frameworks based supercapacitors
Adarsh Nayarassery Narayanan
8. Metal oxide based hybrids with carbon materials: advantages and challenges for application in supercapacitors
Dongfang Yang, Mihnea Ionescu
9. Metal oxide/ conducting polymers based hybrid materials designed for application in supercapacitors
Rudolf Holze
10. Supercapacitors - battery hybrid in organic media (Li-ion, Na-ion capacitors)
Katsuhiko Naoi
Description
Metal Oxides in Supercapacitors addresses the fundamentals of metal oxide-based supercapacitors and provides an overview of recent advancements in this area. Metal oxides attract most of the materials scientists use due to their excellent physico-chemical properties and stability in electrochemical systems. This justification for the usage of metal oxides as electrode materials in supercapacitors is their potential to attain high capacitance at low cost.
After providing the principles, the heart of the book discusses recent advances, including: binary metal oxides-based supercapacitors, nanotechnology, ternary metal oxides, polyoxometalates and hybrids. Moreover, the factors affecting the charge storage mechanism of metal oxides are explored in detail.
The electrolytes, which are the soul of supercapacitors and a mostly ignored character of investigations, are also exposed in depth, as is the fabrication and design of supercapacitors and their merits and demerits.
Lastly, the market status of supercapacitors and a discussion pointing out the future scope and directions of next generation metal oxides based supercapacitors is explored, making this a comprehensive book on the latest, cutting-edge research in the field.
Key Features
- Explores the most recent advances made in metal oxides in supercapacitors
- Discusses cutting-edge nanotechnology for supercapacitors
- Includes fundamental properties of metal oxides in supercapacitors that can be used to guide and promote technology development
- Contains contributions from leading international scientists active in supercapacitor research and manufacturing
Readership
Academics (professors/researchers and graduate students) as well as professionals (engineers) in the fields of materials science and optics
Details
- No. of pages:
- 292
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 26th July 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128104651
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128111697
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Deepak Dubal Editor
Deepak P. Dubal, Ph.D, is currently working as a senior researcher at University of Adelaide, Australia. He worked as a Marie-Curie Fellow (BP-DGR) at Catalan Institute of Nanoscience and Nanotechnology, Spain (2014), and a Alexander von Humboldt Fellow (2012), Chemnitz University of Technology, Germany. Dr. Dubal received his Ph.D. in Physics from Shivaji University Kolhapur, India, in 2011. Since then he has been awarded at international and national (India) conferences for his research excellence. He is a member of the editorial board for Scientific Reports, Nature Publishing Group and Electrochemical Energy Technology (De Gruyder Publications). Dr. Dubal is the author of over 120 research articles, book chapters, and has filed seven patents. His research interests are focused on the chemical synthesis of nanostructured materials, hybrid nanomaterials and their applications in energy storage devices with special emphasis on Li-ion batteries, supercapacitors, Electrochemical Flow Cells, and Li-ion capacitors.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Researcher, University of Adelaide, Australia
Pedro Gomez-Romero Editor
Pedro Gomez-Romero, Ph.D., is a Full Professor at NEO-Energy Group Leader at Catalan Institute of Nanoscience and Nanotechnology, Spain. Prof. Gomez-Romero received his Ph.D. in Chemistry from Georgetown University, USA in 1987 with Distinction. He was a CSIC Researcher at ICMAB from 1990 to 2007, and took his sabbatical at the National Renewable Energy Laboratory, USA (1998–99). Dr. Gomez-Romero is the leading scientist of 5 main national (Spanish) research projects and several international research projects. His research focuses on energy storage and conversion, advanced functional materials and nanocomposites, new oxides, polyoxometalates, and polymers. He is the editor of Functional Hybrid Materials (Wiley-VCH) and two award-winning books in the area of popular science. Dr. Gomez-Romero has published over 200 articles, book chapters, and conference proceedings as well as having filed 6 patents.
Affiliations and Expertise
Full Professor, NEO-Energy Group Leader; Catalan Institute of Nanoscience and Nanotechnology
About the Series Editors
Ghenadii Korotcenkov Series Editor
Ghenadii Korotcenkov received his Ph.D. in Physics and Technology of Semiconductor Materials and Devices in 1976, and his Doctor Habilitate Degree (Dr. Sci.) in Physics and Mathematics of Semiconductors and Dielectrics in 1990. Long time he was a leader of scientific Gas Sensor Group and manager of various national and international scientific and engineering projects carried out in Laboratory of Micro- and Optoelectronics, Technical University of Moldova. His research had financial support from International Foundations and Programs such as CRDF, MRDA, IREX, ICTP, INTAS, INCO-COPERNICUS, COST, NATO. Currently G. Korotcenkov is a research Professor in Gwangju Institute of Science and Technology, Republic of Korea.
Specialists from Former Soviet Union know G. Korotcenkov’s research results in the field of study of Schottky barriers, MOS structures, native oxides, and photoreceivers on the base of III-Vs compounds very well. His current research interests include material sciences and surface science, focused on metal oxides and solid state gas sensor design.
Korotcenkov is the author of seven books and special issues and editor of 11 books. He published fifteen invited review papers, 19 book chapters, and more than 200+ peer-reviewed articles. He is a holder of 18 patents. He presented more than 200 reports on the National and International conferences. Last years his articles had more 400 citing per annum (h-factor=33 (Scopus) and h=36 (Google Scholar)). His research activities are honored by Award of the Supreme Council of Science and Advanced Technology of the Republic of Moldova (2004), The Prize of the Presidents of Ukrainian, Belarus and Moldovan Academies of Sciences (2003), Senior Research Excellence Award of Technical University of Moldova (2001; 2003; 2005), Fellowship from International Research Exchange Board (1998), National Youth Prize of the Republic of Moldova (1980), among others.
Affiliations and Expertise
Research Professor, Gwangju Institute of Science and Technology, Republic of Korea