Metal Oxides in Nanocomposite-Based Electrochemical Sensors for Toxic Chemicals
1st Edition
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Table of Contents
- Introduction in Electrochemical Sensors
2. Metal Oxide Modified Electrochemical Sensors for Toxic Chemicals
3. Binary Metal Oxide Modified Electrochemical Sensors for Toxic Chemicals
4. Doped-Metal Oxide Modified Electrochemical Sensors for Toxic Chemicals
5. Metal Oxide-Metal Nanocomposite Modified Electrochemical Sensors for Toxic Chemicals
6. Metal Oxide-Graphene Nanocomposite Modified Electrochemical Sensors for Toxic Chemicals
7. Metal Oxide-Carbon Nanocomposite Modified Electrochemical Sensors for Toxic Chemicals
8. Metal Oxide-Polymer Nanocomposite Modified Electrochemical Sensors for Toxic Chemicals
9. Metal Oxide-Carbon Nanotubes Nanocomposite Modified Electrochemical Sensors for Toxic Chemicals
10. Metal Oxide-Graphitic Carbon Nitride Nanocomposite Modified Electrochemical Sensors for Toxic Chemicals
11. Metal Oxide-Clay Nanocomposite Modified Electrochemical Sensors for Toxic Chemicals
12. Metal Oxide-Metal-Organic Framework Nanocomposite Modified Electrochemical Sensors for Toxic Chemicals
Description
Metal oxide nanomaterials exhibit interesting electrical and photochemical properties because of their size, stability, and high surface area that render them as great choices in fabricating alternative electrode materials for electrochemical energy storage and sensor applications. The hybridization of metal oxides with other materials lead to the improvement in electrical conductivity, stability, and electron transfer kinetics during the electrocatalytic reactions. These key factors result in greater sensitivity of the sensor materials towards the analyte molecules.
This book reviews the electrochemical determination of a variety of toxic chemical contaminants using metal oxide-based nanocomposite materials. Ultrasensitive and selective detection of toxic chemical contaminants is important and demanding, especially for monitoring and controlling environmental pollution. In recent years, metal oxide-based nanocomposite materials have shown high potential in the electrochemical detection of heavy metals, inorganic anions, phenolic compounds, pesticides, and chemical warfare reagents. Metal Oxides in Nanocomposite-Based Electrochemical Sensors for Toxic Chemicals comprehensively reviews this topic.
In addition to the instrumental simplicity, the electrochemical methods show the improved sensor performance through the synergetic effect of metal oxide and other electroactive nanomaterial present in the nanocomposite. Thus, detailed information on the electrochemical sensing of toxic chemical contaminants using metal oxide-based nanomaterials are discussed. The recent progress in developing electrochemical sensors using metal oxide-based nanocomposite materials and perspectives on future opportunities in sensor research and development are addressed in the book.
Key Features
- Introduces the fundamentals of electrochemical sensors and fabrication of metal oxide sensors of toxic chemicals
- Reviews binary, doped, metal oxide-metal, metal oxide-carbon, metal oxide-polymer, metal-boron nitride, metal oxide-clay, and metal oxide- MOF electrodes
- Systematically addresses the fabrication, synthesis, performance, mechanisms, detection limits, sensitivity, advantages and limitations and future perspectives of a wide range of metal oxide-based electrochemical sensors
Readership
Materials Scientists and Engineers and Analytical Chemists
Details
- No. of pages:
- 425
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 1st April 2021
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128207277
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Alagarsamy Pandikumar
Dr. Alagarsamy Pandikumar is currently working as Scientist in Functional Materials Division, CSIR-Central Electrochemical Research Institute, Karaikudi, India. He obtained his Ph.D. in Chemistry (2014) from the Madurai Kamaraj University, Madurai and then successfully completed his post-doctoral fellowship tenure (2014-2016) at the University of Malaya, Malaysia under High Impact Research Grant. His current research involves development of novel materials with graphene, graphitic carbon nitride, in combination to metals, metal oxides, polymers and carbon nanotubes for energy conversion and storage and dye-sensitized solar cells applications. His results outcomes were documented in 119 in peer-reviewed journals including 9 review articles and also have more than 3300 citations with the h−index of 32. On other side, he served as Guest Editor for a special issue in Materials Focus journal and edited 11 books for reputed publishers.
Affiliations and Expertise
CSIR-Central Electrochemical Research Institute, Karaikudi, India
Perumal Rameshkumar
Dr. Perumal Rameshkumar is currently working as an Assistant Professor of Chemistry at Kalasalingam Academy of Research and Education, India. He obtained his M.Sc. (chemistry) (2009) from Madurai Kamaraj University. He joined as Junior Research Fellow (2010) at the same University and subsequently promoted as Senior Research Fellow (2012). His doctoral thesis focused on ‘polymer encapsulated metal nanoparticles for sensor and energy conversion applications’. He worked as Post-Doctoral Research Fellow (2014) at University of Malaya, Malaysia in the field of ‘graphene-inorganic nanocomposite materials for electrochemical sensor and energy conversion’. His current research interests include synthesis of functionalized nanomaterials, electrochemical sensors, energy-related electrocatalysis and photoelectrocatalysis. His research findings were documented in 34 peer reviewed journals including 01 review article. For his credit, he edited 02 books under Elsevier publications
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor of Chemistry, Kalasalingam University, India
About the Series Editor
Ghenadii Korotcenkov
Ghenadii Korotcenkov received his Ph.D. in Physics and Technology of Semiconductor Materials and Devices in 1976, and his Doctor Habilitate Degree in Physics and Mathematics of Semiconductors and Dielectrics in 1990. Long time he was a leader of scientific Gas Sensor Group and manager of various national and international scientific and engineering projects carried out in Laboratory of Micro- and Optoelectronics, Technical University of Moldova, supported from International Foundations and Programs such as CRDF, MRDA, IREX, ICTP, INTAS, INCO-COPERNICUS, COST, NATO. From 2007 to 2008, he was an invited scientist in Korean Institute of Energy Research, Daejeon, South Korea. Then, until the end of 2017 Dr. G. Korotcenkov was a research professor at the School of Materials Science and Engineering at Gwangju Institute of Science and Technology, Gwangju, South Korea. Currently Dr. G. Korotcenkov is the research professor at the Department of Physics and Engineering at the Moldova State University, Chisinau, the Rep. of Moldova. Specialists from Former Soviet Union know G. Korotcenkov’s research results in the field of study of Schottky barriers, MOS structures, native oxides, and photoreceivers on the base of III-Vs compounds very well. His current research interests include material sciences focused on metal oxides, surface science, and the design of thin film gas sensors and thermoelectric convertors. Dr. G. Korotcenkov is either the author or editor of 39 books, published by Momentum Press, CRC Press, Springer (USA) and Harbin Institute of Technology Press (China). He is the author and coauthor of more than 600 scientific publications, including 30 review papers, 38 book chapters, and more than 200 articles published in peer-reviewed scientific journals (h-factor = 42 [Scopus] and h-factor = 51 [Google Scholar citation]). Besides, Dr. G. Korotcenkov is a holder of 17 patents. He has presented more than 250 reports at national and international conferences, including 17 invited talks. Dr. G. Korotcenkov was co-organizer of more than 10 international scientific conferences. Research activities of Dr. G. Korotcenkov are honored by the Prize of the Academy of Sciences of Moldova (2019), an Award of the Supreme Council of Science and Advanced Technology of the Republic of Moldova (2004); Prize of the Presidents of the Ukrainian, Belarus, and Moldovan Academies of Sciences (2003); and National Youth Prize of the Republic of Moldova in the field of science and technology (1980), among others.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Physics and Engineering, Moldova State University, Chisinau, Republic of Moldova
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.