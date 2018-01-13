Metal Oxides in Heterogeneous Catalysis
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Fundamentals of heterogeneous catalysis
Jacques C. Védrine
2. Synthesis of metal oxides catalysts
Xavier Carrier, Sébastien Royer and Eric Marceau
3. Nanoporous oxides catalysts - a new dimension for sustainably energy and environmental applications
Ioana Fechete and Jacques C. Védrine
4. Catalysts and catalysis for acid-base reactions
Hideshi Hattori and Yoshio Ono
5. Gas phase heterogeneous partial oxidation reactions
José M. Lopez Nieto and B. Solsona
6. Transition metal oxides for combustion and depollution processes
Nicolas Bion, F. Can, Xavier Courtois and D. Duprez,
7. Photo-catalysis
Xu Zong and Can Li
8. Main industrial processes and future trends in heterogeneous catalysis
Jean-Luc Dubois, J. Brazdil and Thomas F. Degnan Jr.
9. Concluding remarks and challenges of heterogeneous catalysis on metal oxides
Jacques C. Védrine
Description
Metal Oxides in Heterogeneous Catalysis is an overview of the past, present and future of heterogeneous catalysis using metal oxides catalysts. The book presents the historical, theoretical, and practical aspects of metal oxide-based heterogeneous catalysis.
Metal Oxides in Heterogeneous Catalysis deals with fundamental information on heterogeneous catalysis, including reaction mechanisms and kinetics approaches.There is also a focus on the classification of metal oxides used as catalysts, preparation methods and touches on zeolites, mesoporous materials and Metal-organic frameworks (MOFs) in catalysis. It will touch on acid or base-type reactions, selective (partial) and total oxidation reactions, and enzymatic type reactions
The book also touches heavily on the biomass applications of metal oxide catalysts and environmentally related/depollution reactions such as COVs elimination, DeNOx, and DeSOx. Finally, the book also deals with future trends and prospects in metal oxide-based heterogeneous catalysis.
Key Features
- Presents case studies in each chapter that provide a focus on the industrial applications
- Includes fundamentals, key theories and practical applications of metal oxide-based heterogeneous catalysis in one comprehensive resource
- Edited, and contributed, by leading experts who provide perspectives on synthesis, characterization and applications
Readership
Materials Science researchers and chemical engineers working in both academic and industrial laboratories studying metal oxide catalysts
Details
- No. of pages:
- 618
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 13th January 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128116319
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128116326
About the Series Editors
Ghenadii Korotcenkov
Ghenadii Korotcenkov received his Ph.D. in Physics and Technology of Semiconductor Materials and Devices in 1976, and his Doctor Habilitate Degree (Dr. Sci.) in Physics and Mathematics of Semiconductors and Dielectrics in 1990. Long time he was a leader of scientific Gas Sensor Group and manager of various national and international scientific and engineering projects carried out in Laboratory of Micro- and Optoelectronics, Technical University of Moldova. His research had financial support from International Foundations and Programs such as CRDF, MRDA, IREX, ICTP, INTAS, INCO-COPERNICUS, COST, NATO. Currently G. Korotcenkov is a research Professor in Gwangju Institute of Science and Technology, Republic of Korea.
Specialists from Former Soviet Union know G. Korotcenkov’s research results in the field of study of Schottky barriers, MOS structures, native oxides, and photoreceivers on the base of III-Vs compounds very well. His current research interests include material sciences and surface science, focused on metal oxides and solid state gas sensor design.
Korotcenkov is the author of seven books and special issues and editor of 11 books. He published fifteen invited review papers, 19 book chapters, and more than 200+ peer-reviewed articles. He is a holder of 18 patents. He presented more than 200 reports on the National and International conferences. Last years his articles had more 400 citing per annum (h-factor=33 (Scopus) and h=36 (Google Scholar)). His research activities are honored by Award of the Supreme Council of Science and Advanced Technology of the Republic of Moldova (2004), The Prize of the Presidents of Ukrainian, Belarus and Moldovan Academies of Sciences (2003), Senior Research Excellence Award of Technical University of Moldova (2001; 2003; 2005), Fellowship from International Research Exchange Board (1998), National Youth Prize of the Republic of Moldova (1980), among others.
Affiliations and Expertise
Research Professor, Gwangju Institute of Science and Technology, Republic of Korea
About the Authors
Jacques C. Vedrine
Jacques C. Védrine has worked in the field of catalysis since the 1970s. Among his many accomplishments, he was awarded the Grand Pierre SUE Prize in 2001 and elected president of the Catalysis Division of the French Society of Chemistry (Societe Chimique de France) 1994-1997. He has had many leadership roles including serving as an elected member of the French national committee of scientific research (1996-2001), as a member of the EUROCAT group in the 90s and elected as president of the “European Federation of Catalysis Society” (EFCATS, 1997-1999).
He was editor for Europe, Africa and Middle East for Applied Catalysis A: General from Elsevier 1981-2014. He has authored more than 400 publications in international journals and 7 books; 250 conferences or communications, including 30 plenary lectures and 50 invited lectures.
His scientific interests cover: Heterogeneous Catalysis (selective oxidation on mixed oxides and polyoxometallates and acid catalysis on zeolites, sulfated oxides, etc), combinatorial catalysis and physical techniques of catalyst characterization.
Affiliations and Expertise
Laboratory of Surface Reactivity, Sorbonne Universités, Université P. & M. Curie, France