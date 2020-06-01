Metal Oxide Powder Technologies
1st Edition
Fundamentals, Processing Methods, and Applications
Table of Contents
1. Physical studies of metal oxide powders
2. Chemical studies of metal oxide powders
3. Synthesis and preparation of metal oxide powders
4. Sintering of metal oxide powders and grain growth
5. Surface modification, including polymerization, nanocoating, and microencapsulation
6. Composite formation of powders
7. Biological investigations of metal oxide powders
8. Physical methods of metal oxide powders
9. Chemical methods of metal oxide powders
10. Thermal protection coatings of metal oxide powders
11. Metal oxides powder technology in biomedical applications
12. Metal oxides powder technology in energy technologies
13. Metal oxides in electronics
14. Metal oxides powder technology in catalysis
15. Metal Oxide for Heavy Metal Detection and Removal
16. Metal oxides powder technology in membranes
17. 3D printing of ceramic powder technology
18. Metal oxides powder technology in dielectric materials
Description
Metal Oxide Powder Technologies reviews the fundamentals, processing methods, and applications of this key materials system. The topics addressed are comprehensive including both chemical and physical properties, synthesis, preparation, both accepted and novel processing methods, modelling and simulation.
The book provides fundamental information on key properties that impact performance such as particle size and crystal structure, followed by methods to measure, analyse and evaluate metal oxide powders and particles. Finally, important applications are covered including biomedical, energy, electronics, and materials applications.
Key Features
- Provides a comprehensive overview of key topics both on the theoretical side and the experimental
- Discusses important properties that impact metal oxide performance, processing methods both novel and accepted, and important applications
- Reviews the most relevant applications such as biomedical, energy, electronics and materials applications
Readership
Materials Scientists and Engineers, Chemists, and Physicists working in academia and R&D
Details
- No. of pages:
- 525
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 1st June 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128175057
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Ghenadii Korotcenkov Editor
Ghenadii Korotcenkov received his Ph.D. in Physics and Technology of Semiconductor Materials and Devices in 1976, and his Doctor Habilitate Degree (Dr. Sci.) in Physics and Mathematics of Semiconductors and Dielectrics in 1990. Long time he was a leader of scientific Gas Sensor Group and manager of various national and international scientific and engineering projects carried out in Laboratory of Micro- and Optoelectronics, Technical University of Moldova. His research had financial support from International Foundations and Programs such as CRDF, MRDA, IREX, ICTP, INTAS, INCO-COPERNICUS, COST, NATO. Currently G. Korotcenkov is a research Professor in Gwangju Institute of Science and Technology, Republic of Korea.
Specialists from Former Soviet Union know G. Korotcenkov’s research results in the field of study of Schottky barriers, MOS structures, native oxides, and photoreceivers on the base of III-Vs compounds very well. His current research interests include material sciences and surface science, focused on metal oxides and solid state gas sensor design.
Korotcenkov is the author of seven books and special issues and editor of 11 books. He published fifteen invited review papers, 19 book chapters, and more than 200+ peer-reviewed articles. He is a holder of 18 patents. He presented more than 200 reports on the National and International conferences. Last years his articles had more 400 citing per annum (h-factor=33 (Scopus) and h=36 (Google Scholar)). His research activities are honored by Award of the Supreme Council of Science and Advanced Technology of the Republic of Moldova (2004), The Prize of the Presidents of Ukrainian, Belarus and Moldovan Academies of Sciences (2003), Senior Research Excellence Award of Technical University of Moldova (2001; 2003; 2005), Fellowship from International Research Exchange Board (1998), National Youth Prize of the Republic of Moldova (1980), among others.
Affiliations and Expertise
Research Professor, Gwangju Institute of Science and Technology, Republic of Korea
Yarub Al-Douri Editor
Dr. Yarub Al-Douri is a Professor of Nanoscience and Nanotechnology at the University of Malaya in Malaysia and is a Visiting Professor at Cihan University Sulaimaniya, Sulaimaniya, Iraq and an Adjunct Professor at Bahcesehir University, Istanbul, Turkey. He is the Founding Editor-in-Chief of Experimental and Theoretical Nanotechnology and the Editor-in-Chief of World Journal of Nano Science and Engineering.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, University of Malaya, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia