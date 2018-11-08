Metal Oxide Nanostructures

Pedro Barquinha is an Assistant Professor at the Materials Science Department of FCT-UNL. He is also responsible for 3 research laboratories at CENIMAT focusing on electrical characterization, photolithography and nanofabrication, including the management and operation of a dual-beam SEM-FIB tool. He has been involved in transparent electronics from 2004, covering all the areas from the design, deposition and characterization of conductive, semiconductive and insulating multicomponent oxides, fabrication and advanced characterization of oxide TFTs, to the intregation of these devices on electronic circuits (analog and digital) on flexible substrates. His work on this field contributed to take performance and integration levels of this technology to levels of great interest to the display industry. He is co-author of 98 peer-reviewed papers, with more than 3800 citations. He co-authored 2 books and 2 book chapters on this area as well. He won important scientific prizes, such as the “Stimulus to research 2008” (Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation) and “Innovation Prize for Young Engineers 2008” (Portuguese Order of Engineers) and gave more than 30 invited lectures including 2 key-notes in international scientific conferences and workshops. He was program coordinator in ITC2012 conference and co-organizer of the 1st E-MRS/MRS-J Bilateral Symposia, “Materials Frontier for Transparent Advanced Electronics”. Since 2004 he participated in more than 20 research and inovation projects, being currently principal investigator from FCT-UNL on two EU projects (FP7 i-FLEXIS and H2020 Roll-Out).