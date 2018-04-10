Metal Oxide-Based Photocatalysis - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128116340, 9780128116333

Metal Oxide-Based Photocatalysis

1st Edition

Fundamentals and Prospects for Application

Authors: Adriana Zaleska-Medynska
eBook ISBN: 9780128116333
Paperback ISBN: 9780128116340
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 10th April 2018
Page Count: 364
Table of Contents

  1. Introduction
    2. Fundamentals of Metal Oxide-based Photocatalysis
    3. Metal Oxide Photocatalysts
    4. Application of Metal Oxide-based Photocatalysis
    5. Outlooks and Prospects

Description

Metal Oxide-Based Photocatalysis: Fundamentals and Prospects for Application explains the principles and fundamentals of metal oxide-based photocatalysis and the requirements necessary for their use in photocatalysis. It also discusses preparation methods for photocatalysis, and the advantages, disadvantages and achievements of the most important metal oxides (TiO2, ZnO, Fe2O3, Ta2O3, CuO, NiO, Cr2O3, RuO2, etc.). The book concludes with the most important photocatalytic applications and an overview of the future. Applications are organized by potential needs and solutions, addressing such areas as water treatment, hydrogen production, air treatment, chemical synthesis, and applications in medicine and construction.

Key Features

  • Provides coverage of applications, presenting needs and solutions
  • Covers essential applications, such as water treatment, hydrogen production, air depollution, medical applications, and much more
  • Includes the characterization of the most important metal oxides used in heterogeneous photocatalysis

Readership

Materials Science researchers and chemical engineers working in both academic and industrial laboratories studying metal oxide photocatalysts

Details

No. of pages:
364
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780128116333
Paperback ISBN:
9780128116340

About the Authors

Adriana Zaleska-Medynska Author

Adriana Zaleska-Medynska is a Professor in Chemical Technology at the University of Gdansk and head of the Department of Environmental Technology. She obtained a Ph.D. in 2000 in the field of chemical technology at Gdansk University of Technology (Poland). Following appointment as Visiting Scientist at University of Utah (UT, USA) and California Institute of Technology (CA, USA), she was appointed as adjunct at Faculty of Chemistry at Gdansk University of Technology. During this time she started to study the correlation between surface properties and visible light induced photoactivity of TiO2-based materials. She completed D.Sc. (habilitation) in 2009 and in 2012 she became a head of the new research group at University of Gdansk followed by promotion to Full Professor at the same university in 2014. Her current interests concern functional material synthesis and characterization, heterogeneous photocatalysis, environmental technology, air treatment and nanotechnology. She is an author and co-author of 96 papers, 15 chapters in books and monographs, 14 patents, 4 patent applications, 147 short communications.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Department of Environmental Technology, University of Gdansk, Poland

