Metal Oxide-Based Photocatalysis
1st Edition
Fundamentals and Prospects for Application
Table of Contents
- Introduction
2. Fundamentals of Metal Oxide-based Photocatalysis
3. Metal Oxide Photocatalysts
4. Application of Metal Oxide-based Photocatalysis
5. Outlooks and Prospects
Description
Metal Oxide-Based Photocatalysis: Fundamentals and Prospects for Application explains the principles and fundamentals of metal oxide-based photocatalysis and the requirements necessary for their use in photocatalysis. It also discusses preparation methods for photocatalysis, and the advantages, disadvantages and achievements of the most important metal oxides (TiO2, ZnO, Fe2O3, Ta2O3, CuO, NiO, Cr2O3, RuO2, etc.). The book concludes with the most important photocatalytic applications and an overview of the future. Applications are organized by potential needs and solutions, addressing such areas as water treatment, hydrogen production, air treatment, chemical synthesis, and applications in medicine and construction.
Key Features
- Provides coverage of applications, presenting needs and solutions
- Covers essential applications, such as water treatment, hydrogen production, air depollution, medical applications, and much more
- Includes the characterization of the most important metal oxides used in heterogeneous photocatalysis
Readership
Materials Science researchers and chemical engineers working in both academic and industrial laboratories studying metal oxide photocatalysts
Details
- No. of pages:
- 364
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 10th April 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128116340
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128116333
About the Series Editors
Ghenadii Korotcenkov
Ghenadii Korotcenkov received his Ph.D. in Physics and Technology of Semiconductor Materials and Devices in 1976, and his Doctor Habilitate Degree (Dr. Sci.) in Physics and Mathematics of Semiconductors and Dielectrics in 1990. Long time he was a leader of scientific Gas Sensor Group and manager of various national and international scientific and engineering projects carried out in Laboratory of Micro- and Optoelectronics, Technical University of Moldova. His research had financial support from International Foundations and Programs such as CRDF, MRDA, IREX, ICTP, INTAS, INCO-COPERNICUS, COST, NATO. Currently G. Korotcenkov is a research Professor in Gwangju Institute of Science and Technology, Republic of Korea.
Specialists from Former Soviet Union know G. Korotcenkov’s research results in the field of study of Schottky barriers, MOS structures, native oxides, and photoreceivers on the base of III-Vs compounds very well. His current research interests include material sciences and surface science, focused on metal oxides and solid state gas sensor design.
Korotcenkov is the author of seven books and special issues and editor of 11 books. He published fifteen invited review papers, 19 book chapters, and more than 200+ peer-reviewed articles. He is a holder of 18 patents. He presented more than 200 reports on the National and International conferences. Last years his articles had more 400 citing per annum (h-factor=33 (Scopus) and h=36 (Google Scholar)). His research activities are honored by Award of the Supreme Council of Science and Advanced Technology of the Republic of Moldova (2004), The Prize of the Presidents of Ukrainian, Belarus and Moldovan Academies of Sciences (2003), Senior Research Excellence Award of Technical University of Moldova (2001; 2003; 2005), Fellowship from International Research Exchange Board (1998), National Youth Prize of the Republic of Moldova (1980), among others.
Affiliations and Expertise
Research Professor, Gwangju Institute of Science and Technology, Republic of Korea
About the Authors
Adriana Zaleska-Medynska
Adriana Zaleska-Medynska is a Professor in Chemical Technology at the University of Gdansk and head of the Department of Environmental Technology. She obtained a Ph.D. in 2000 in the field of chemical technology at Gdansk University of Technology (Poland). Following appointment as Visiting Scientist at University of Utah (UT, USA) and California Institute of Technology (CA, USA), she was appointed as adjunct at Faculty of Chemistry at Gdansk University of Technology. During this time she started to study the correlation between surface properties and visible light induced photoactivity of TiO2-based materials. She completed D.Sc. (habilitation) in 2009 and in 2012 she became a head of the new research group at University of Gdansk followed by promotion to Full Professor at the same university in 2014. Her current interests concern functional material synthesis and characterization, heterogeneous photocatalysis, environmental technology, air treatment and nanotechnology. She is an author and co-author of 96 papers, 15 chapters in books and monographs, 14 patents, 4 patent applications, 147 short communications.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Environmental Technology, University of Gdansk, Poland