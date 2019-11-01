Metal-Organic Frameworks for Biomedical Applications - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128169841

Metal-Organic Frameworks for Biomedical Applications

1st Edition

Editors: Masoud Mozafari
Paperback ISBN: 9780128169841
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 1st November 2019
Page Count: 360
Description

A growing number of metal-organic frameworks with biomedical engineering applications are being reported. Increasing attention is being paid to metal-organic frameworks due to their several advantages over conventional materials. Metal-Organic Frameworks for Biomedical Applications is a comprehensive, authoritative reference for the biomedical application of metal-organic frameworks, offering a substantial and complete treatment of published results that have yet to be critically reviewed. It offers a summary of current research, and provides in-depth understanding of the role of metal-organic frameworks in biomedical engineering. The title consists in twenty-two chapters on the state-of-the-art, from leading international researchers in the field. Chapters are arranged by target-application in biomedical engineering, allowing medical and pharmaceutic specialists to translate current materials and engineering science on metal-organic frameworks into their work

Key Features

  • Presents the state-of-the art in metal-organic frameworks for biomedical application
  • Offers comprehensive treatment of metal-organic frameworks useful to pharmaceutic and medical experts who are non-specialists in materials science
  • Structured by target-application in biomedical engineering, allowing medical and pharmaceutic specialists to translate current materials and engineering science on metal-organic frameworks
  • Helps materials scientists and engineers understand the needs of biomedical engineering
  • Critically-reviews published results and current research in the field

Readership

Biomedical and pharmaceutical researchers who are non-specialist in materials science; materials scientists and engineers interested in biomedical applications; postgraduate researchers interested in applying materials science to biomedicine

Table of Contents

  1. Classification of MOFs by Structure: For Biomedical Engineering
    2. Nomenclature of MOFs
    3. Secondary Building Units of MOFs
    4. Mixed Metal Systems for the Synthesis of MOFs
    5. MOFs Linkers useful for Biomedical Applications
    6. The Role of Flexibility in MOFs
    7. Defects and Disorders in MOFs
    8. Surface Modification of MOFs for Biomedical Applications
    9. Hydrothermal Synthesis of MOFs
    10. Microwave Synthesis of MOFs
    11. Electrochemical Synthesis of MOFs
    12. Mechanochemical Synthesis of MOFs
    13. Sonochemical Synthesis of MOFs
    14. Synthetic Post-Modification of MOFs for Biomedical Applications
    15. Characterization of MOFs
    16. Adsorption, Delivery and Controlled Release of Therapeutic Molecules from MOFs
    17. BioMOFs
    18. Antibacterial Activity of MOFs
    19. Toxicity of MOFs in Biological Systems
    20. Functional MOFs as Theranostics
    21. Functional MOFs as Molecular Imaging Probes
    22. State-of-the-art and future perspectives of MOFs in medicine

Details

No. of pages:
360
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2020
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
Paperback ISBN:
9780128169841

About the Editor

Masoud Mozafari

Dr. Masoud Mozafari is Assistant Professor and Director of the Bioengineering Lab, at the Nanotechnology and Advanced Materials Department, Materials and Energy Research Center (MERC), Cellular and Molecular Research Center, and Department of Tissue Engineering & Regenerative Medicine of the Iran University of Medical Sciences (IUMS), Tehran, Iran. Dr. Mozafari’s research interests involve the understanding of whole field of biomaterials, nanotechnology and tissue engineering. He has received several awards including “Top 10 National Outstanding Scientific Authors”, "Khwarizmi Award", and "Julia Polak European Doctorate Award" for outstanding translational research contributions to the field of biomaterials. He is known for the development of strategies for the treatment of damaged tissues/organs, and controlling biological substances for targeted delivery into the human body. Dr. Mozafari is currently on the editorial board of many journals in the field, as well as working as an Associate Editor for Frontiers in Bioengineering and Biotechnology.

Affiliations and Expertise

Iran University of Medical Sciences (IUMS), Tehran, Iran

Ratings and Reviews

