Metal Nanoparticles for Drug Delivery and Diagnostic Applications
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Nanotechnology in drug delivery
2. Metal nanoparticles
3. Gold nanoparticles
4. Gold nanorods in drug delivery
5. Magnetic nanoparticles/ Iron nanoparticles in drug delivery
6. Silver nanoparticles
7. Toxicological aspects of metal nanopartiles based drug delivery systems
Description
Metal Nanoparticles for Drug Delivery and Diagnostic Applications addresses the lifecycle of metal nanoparticles, from synthesis and characterization, to applications in drug delivery and targeting. It is an important resource for those in biomaterials, nanomedicine and pharmaceutical sciences, exploring gold, silver and iron-based drug delivery systems for controlled and targeted delivery of potential drugs and genes for enhanced clinical efficacy. Nanotechnology is widely used in drug delivery due to its ability to reduce plasma fluctuation of drugs, high solubility, and efficiency, the relatively low cost of nanoscale products, and enhancement of patient comfort, hence this resource is a welcome edition to the science.
Key Features
- Illustrates the progression of nanoparticle therapeutics from basic research to applications
- Explores new opportunities and ideas for developing and improving technologies in nanomedicine and nanobiology
- Discusses the toxicity of different types of metal nanoparticles and how to ensure their safe use
Readership
Materials scientists, biomedical scientists, pharmaceutical scientists
Details
- No. of pages:
- 388
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 1st November 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128169605
About the Editors
Muhammad Raza Shah Editor
Muhammad Raza Shah is a Full Professor at the International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences, H.E.J. Research Institute of Chemistry University of Karachi, Pakistan. He is also the Head of the Center for Bioequivalence Studies and Clinical Research (CBSCR) and the recipient of numerous awards, including the civil award Tamgha-i-Imtiaz from President of Pakistan, and the Dr. M. Raziuddin Siddiqi Prize (2015) for Scientists under 40 in the Field of Chemistry by Pakistan Academy of Sciences. He has written over 200 peer-reviewed journal papers.
Affiliations and Expertise
Full Professor, International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences, H.E.J. Research Institute of Chemistry University, Karachi, Pakistan
Muhammad Imran Editor
Muhammad Imran is a graduate student and based at the International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences, H.E.J. Research Institute of Chemistry University of Karachi, Pakistan.
Affiliations and Expertise
International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences, H.E.J. Research Institute of Chemistry, University of Karachi, Pakistan
Shafi Ullah Editor
Shafi Ullah is a graduate student and based at the International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences, H.E.J. Research Institute of Chemistry University of Karachi, Pakistan.
Affiliations and Expertise
International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences, H.E.J. Research Institute of Chemistry, University of Karachi, Pakistan