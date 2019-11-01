Metal Nanoparticles for Drug Delivery and Diagnostic Applications - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128169605

Metal Nanoparticles for Drug Delivery and Diagnostic Applications

1st Edition

Editors: Muhammad Raza Shah Muhammad Imran Shafi Ullah
Paperback ISBN: 9780128169605
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st November 2019
Page Count: 388
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
279.94
237.95
200.00
170.00
155.00
131.75
175.00
148.75
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

  1. Nanotechnology in drug delivery
    2. Metal nanoparticles
    3. Gold nanoparticles
    4. Gold nanorods in drug delivery
    5. Magnetic nanoparticles/ Iron nanoparticles in drug delivery
    6. Silver nanoparticles
    7. Toxicological aspects of metal nanopartiles based drug delivery systems

Description

Metal Nanoparticles for Drug Delivery and Diagnostic Applications addresses the lifecycle of metal nanoparticles, from synthesis and characterization, to applications in drug delivery and targeting. It is an important resource for those in biomaterials, nanomedicine and pharmaceutical sciences, exploring gold, silver and iron-based drug delivery systems for controlled and targeted delivery of potential drugs and genes for enhanced clinical efficacy. Nanotechnology is widely used in drug delivery due to its ability to reduce plasma fluctuation of drugs, high solubility, and efficiency, the relatively low cost of nanoscale products, and enhancement of patient comfort, hence this resource is a welcome edition to the science.

Key Features

  • Illustrates the progression of nanoparticle therapeutics from basic research to applications
  • Explores new opportunities and ideas for developing and improving technologies in nanomedicine and nanobiology
  • Discusses the toxicity of different types of metal nanoparticles and how to ensure their safe use

Readership

Materials scientists, biomedical scientists, pharmaceutical scientists

Details

No. of pages:
388
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2020
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
Paperback ISBN:
9780128169605

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Muhammad Raza Shah Editor

Muhammad Raza Shah is a Full Professor at the International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences, H.E.J. Research Institute of Chemistry University of Karachi, Pakistan. He is also the Head of the Center for Bioequivalence Studies and Clinical Research (CBSCR) and the recipient of numerous awards, including the civil award Tamgha-i-Imtiaz from President of Pakistan, and the Dr. M. Raziuddin Siddiqi Prize (2015) for Scientists under 40 in the Field of Chemistry by Pakistan Academy of Sciences. He has written over 200 peer-reviewed journal papers.

Affiliations and Expertise

Full Professor, International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences, H.E.J. Research Institute of Chemistry University, Karachi, Pakistan

Muhammad Imran Editor

Muhammad Imran is a graduate student and based at the International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences, H.E.J. Research Institute of Chemistry University of Karachi, Pakistan.

Affiliations and Expertise

International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences, H.E.J. Research Institute of Chemistry, University of Karachi, Pakistan

Shafi Ullah Editor

Shafi Ullah is a graduate student and based at the International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences, H.E.J. Research Institute of Chemistry University of Karachi, Pakistan.

Affiliations and Expertise

International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences, H.E.J. Research Institute of Chemistry, University of Karachi, Pakistan

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.