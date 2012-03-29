Metal Nanoparticles and Nanoalloys, Volume 3
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Metal Nanoparticles & Nanoalloys, Roy L. Johnston
Nanoparticles-Preparation, Characterization and Physical Properties, J.P. Wilcoxon
Chemically protected metal clusters/nanoparticles, Hannu Häkkinen
Theoretical Modelling of Oxide-Supported Metal Nanoclusters and Nanoalloys, Alessandro Fortunelli and Ricardo Ferrando
Scanning Transmission Electron Microscopy Studies of Mono- and Bimetallic Nanoclusters, Ziyou Li
Application of Gold Nanoparticles in Catalysis, Graham J Hutchings and Jennifer K Edwards
Description
The field of nanoscience has undergone tremendous growth in the past decade as the number of applications of nanoparticles and nanostructured materials have proliferated. Metal nanoparticles have attracted particular interest due to their potential for applications in areas as diverse as catalysis, medicine and opto-electronics. The chemical and physical properties of metal nanoparticles can vary smoothly or discontinuously with nanoparticle size, depending on the size regime and the property. In the case of bi- or multimetallic nanoparticles ("nanoalloys"), these properties also depend on the elemental composition and the chemical ordering – how the metals are distributed in the nanoparticles.It is this tunability of behavior that makes metal nanoparticles and nanoalloys so versatile and appealing.
This book begins with a tutorial introducing the theoretical ideas and models that have been developed to understand metal nanoparticles. It gives an overview of experimental methods for generating and characterizing metal nanoparticles and nanoalloys and of their properties and applications, providing an introduction to material covered in more depth in subsequent chapters. A major theme of all the chapters is the effect of nanoparticle size, shape and surface chemistry on their properties – especially optical and catalytic properties.
Key Features
- A unified discussion of the inter-relations between modelling, synthesis and physical properties of nanoparticles and nanoalloys
- A discussion of the most promising new catalytic and photocatalytic applications of nanoparticles and the approaches used to achieve these goals
- A tutorial introduction which provides a basis for understanding the subsequent specialized chapters
Readership
Students, researchers and industrial chemists in the fields of catalysis, materials chemistry and nanoscience
Details
- No. of pages:
- 312
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2012
- Published:
- 29th March 2012
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080982113
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780080963570
Reviews
"European physicists and chemists explore particles of metal in the range of 1-20 nanometers from the perspectives of preparation, characterization, and physical properties; insights from theory and computations into ligand-protected gold nanoclusters as superatoms; the theoretical modeling of oxide-supported metal nanoclusters and nanoalloys; scanning transmission electron microscopy studies of monometallic and bimetallic nanoclusters; and applying gold nanoparticles in catalysis."--Reference and Research Book News, August 2012, page 247
Ratings and Reviews
About the Series Volume Editors
Roy Johnston Series Volume Editor
Roy Johnston is Professor of Computational Chemistry and Deputy Head of School at the University of Birmingham, UK. Roy has published over 150 research papers in scientific journals as well as reviews and book chapters in the fields of computational nanoscience and applications of nature-inspired computation. He has edited several volumes, including the volume Metal Nanoparticles and Nanoalloys for this series, and special issues of journals.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Birmingham, Birmingham, UK
Jess Wilcoxon Series Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Birmingham, Birmingham, UK