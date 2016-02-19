Metal Matrix Composites
1st Edition
Thermomechanical Behavior
Description
Metal Matrix Composites: Thermomechanical Behavior discusses metal matrix composites, elaborating on that consists of two phases—fiber as reinforcement and metal as matrix. This book focuses on polymer matrix composites, including topics in metal matrix composites ranging from processing to fracture mechanics. The three basic types of composite materials—dispersion-strengthened, particle-reinforced, and fiber (whisker)-reinforced, are also described in detail. Dispersion-strengthened is characterized by a microstructure consisting of an elemental matrix within which fine particles are uniformly dispersed, while particle-reinforced is indicated by dispersed particles of greater than 1.0 µm diameter with a volume fraction of 5 to 40%. Fiber (whisker)-reinforced provides a distinguishing microstructural feature of fiber-reinforced materials, such as that the reinforcing fiber has one long dimension, while the reinforcing particles of the other two types do not. This publication serves as a reference data book to students and researchers aiming to acquire knowledge of the thermomechanical behavior of metal matrix composites.
Table of Contents
Preface
Credits to Publishers and Authors
1 Introduction
1.1 Definition of Metal Matrix Composite
1.2 Matrix Metals and Reinforcements
1.2.1 Matrix metals
1.2.2 Reinforcements
1.3 Engineering Applications and their Requirements
1.4 Problems
References
2 Foundation of Analysis
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Thermomechanical Behavior of Isotropic Materials
2.2.1 Thermoelasticity
2.2.2 Plasticity and creep
2.2.3 Heat conduction
2.3 Constitutive Equations of Anisotropic Materials
2.3.1 Elastic constants
2.3.2 Coefficients of thermal expansion
2.3.3 Thermal conductivity
2.4 Composite Models
2.4.1 Law of mixtures
2.4.2 Shear lag model
2.4.3 Laminated plate model
2.4.4 Eshelby's models
2.4.5 Other models
2.5 Problems
References
3 Basic Mechanical Behavior
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Stiffness
3.3 Yield and Flow Stresses
3.3.1 Strengthening mechanisms based on dislocations
3.4 Fracture and Toughness
3.4.1 Fracture stress
3.4.2 Fracture toughness
3.5 Thermal Stress
3.5.1 Continuous fiber metal matrix composites
3.5.2 Short fiber metal matrix composites
3.6 Problems
References
4 Mechanical Behavior in Use Environments
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Mechanical Behavior in Thermal Environments
4.2.1 Isothermal exposure
4.2.2 Creep behavior
4.2.3 Thermal cycling
4.3 Mechanical Behavior under Dynamic Loadings
4.3.1 High strain rate impact loadings
4.3.2 Fatigue loadings
4.3.3 Wear
4.4 Mechanical Behavior in other Severe Environments
4.4.1 Oxidation
4.4.2 Corrosion
4.4.3 Radiation
4.5 Problems
References
5 Thermal Behavior
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Coefficient of Thermal Expansion
5.3 Thermal Conductivity
5.4 Specific Heat
5.5 Problems
References
6 Engineering Problems
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Fabrication
6.3 Machining
6.3.1 Traditional machining
6.3.2 Nontraditional machining
6.4 Problems
References
Appendices
A. Metal Matrix Composite Systems
B. Thermomechanical Properties of Materials
C. Eshelby's Tensor for Elasticity
D. Eshelby's Tensors for Heat Conduction
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 274
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1989
- Published:
- 14th July 1989
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483191133