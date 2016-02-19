Metal Matrix Composites: Thermomechanical Behavior discusses metal matrix composites, elaborating on that consists of two phases—fiber as reinforcement and metal as matrix. This book focuses on polymer matrix composites, including topics in metal matrix composites ranging from processing to fracture mechanics. The three basic types of composite materials—dispersion-strengthened, particle-reinforced, and fiber (whisker)-reinforced, are also described in detail. Dispersion-strengthened is characterized by a microstructure consisting of an elemental matrix within which fine particles are uniformly dispersed, while particle-reinforced is indicated by dispersed particles of greater than 1.0 µm diameter with a volume fraction of 5 to 40%. Fiber (whisker)-reinforced provides a distinguishing microstructural feature of fiber-reinforced materials, such as that the reinforcing fiber has one long dimension, while the reinforcing particles of the other two types do not. This publication serves as a reference data book to students and researchers aiming to acquire knowledge of the thermomechanical behavior of metal matrix composites.