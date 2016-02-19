Metal Matrix Composites, Volume 15

A selection. Interfacial phenomena in the solidification processing of metal matrix composites (A. Mortensen). A liquid metal infiltration model of unidirectional fibre preforms in inert atmospheres (R.M.K. Young). Squeeze casting of hybrid Ai-SiC fibre-particle composites (S. De Bondt et al.). Segregation of magnesium in squeeze-cast aluminium matrix composites reinforced with alumina fibres (Y. Le Petitcorps et al.). Electroforming of metal matrix composite: dispersoid grain size dependence of thermostructural and mechanical properties (M. Verelst et al.). Mixing of powder metallurgical fibre-reinforced aluminium composites (J.H. ter Haar, J. Duszczyk). Microstructural analysis of hot isostatically pressed Ai-SiC (P.M. Bronsveld et al.). Kinetics of gas-to-liquid transfer of particles in metal matrix composites (A.S. Kacar et al.). Crystallization of metal matrix alloy in composites containing non-metallic particles (J. Braszczynski). Interfaces in composites of alumina in a molybdenum matrix (G.H.M. Gubbels). Development of a diffusion barrier for SiC monofilaments in titanium (R.R. Kieschke, T.W. Clyne). Aspects of deformation of metal matrix composites (H. Lilholt). Thermal mismatch dislocations produced by large particles in a strain-hardening matrix (D.C. Dunand, A. Mortensen). Non-linear model of the mechanical response of fibre-reinforced laminates to mechanical loading (U. Graham). Thermomechanical behaviour of SiC-Ai composites (A. Colclough et al.). On failure processes in aluminium matrix composites reinforced with coated carbon fibres (G. Leonhardt et al.). Influence of heat treatment on the properties of short-fibre-reinforced magnesium composites (K.U. Kainer). A test determining the ability of different materials to undergo simultaneous plastic deformation to produce metal composites (R. Sliwa). Recrystallization in fibrous and particulate metal matrix composites (R.A. Shahani, T.W. Clyne). Unlocking the potential of metal matrix composites for civil aircraft (D. Charles).Author index. Subject index.