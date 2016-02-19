Metal matrix composites: Processing and Interfaces
1st Edition
Description
Metal Matrix Composites: Processing and Interfaces provides a unified source of information on metal matrix composites (MMCs).
This book contains three parts. Part 1 provides the introductory overview, focusing on the historical perspective on the state of the composites field. The synthesis and processing details on some standard and novel techniques used to fabricate composites are discussed in Part 2. Part 3 is devoted to reviewing techniques in probing, modeling, and modifying composite interfaces.
Other topics include the diffusion brazing techniques, chemical vapor deposition, and in situ reinforcement of MMCs. The deformation processing of metal mixtures and optimizing properties of deformation-processed metal/metal composites are also covered in this text.
This publication is useful to engineering students studying the processing and interfaces of MMCs.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Part 1. Introduction
1. Metal Matrix Composites
I. Introduction
II. Powder Metallurgy Composites
III. Cast Composites
IV. Continuous Fiber Composites
References
Part 2. Synthesis and Processing
2 Diffusion Bonding
I. Introduction
II. Mechanisms of Diffusion Bonding
III. Vacuum Hot Press/Diffusion Bonding
IV. Alternative Processing Techniques
V. Diffusion Brazing Techniques
VI. Processing Parameters and Parameter Optimization
VII. Summary
Acknowledgments
References
3 Casting Fiber-Reinforced Metal Matrix Composites
I. Introduction
II. Casting Methods
III. Mechanical Properties and Discussion
IV. Summary and Future Research Directions
References
4 Powder Techniques in Processing of Metal Matrix Composites
I. Reinforcement/Matrix Selection
II. Blending
III. Consolidation
IV. Primary Processing
V. Secondary Processing
VI. Heat Treatment
VII. Summary
Acknowledgments
References
5. Deposition Technologies for MMC Fabrication
I. Introduction
II. Plating
III. Chemical Vapor Deposition
IV. Physical Vapor Deposition
V. Summary
References
6. In Situ Reinforcement of Metal Matrix Composites
I. Introduction
II. Material Processing
III. Microstructure and Properties
IV. Summary and Conclusions
References
7. Deformation-Processed Metal/Metal Composites
I. Introduction
II. Synthesis of Metal Mixtures
III. Deformation Processing of Metal Mixtures
IV. Comparison of Axisymmetric and Plane-Strain Deformation Processes for Composite Development
V. Optimizing Properties of Deformation-Processed Metal/Metal Composites
Part 3. Interphases
8. Characterization and Modification of Composite Interfaces
I. Introduction
II. Chemical Interaction
III. Wetting
IV. Bonding
V. Summary and Conclusions
References
Index
