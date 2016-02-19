Metal Matrix Composites: Processing and Interfaces provides a unified source of information on metal matrix composites (MMCs).

This book contains three parts. Part 1 provides the introductory overview, focusing on the historical perspective on the state of the composites field. The synthesis and processing details on some standard and novel techniques used to fabricate composites are discussed in Part 2. Part 3 is devoted to reviewing techniques in probing, modeling, and modifying composite interfaces.

Other topics include the diffusion brazing techniques, chemical vapor deposition, and in situ reinforcement of MMCs. The deformation processing of metal mixtures and optimizing properties of deformation-processed metal/metal composites are also covered in this text.

This publication is useful to engineering students studying the processing and interfaces of MMCs.