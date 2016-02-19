Metal matrix composites: Processing and Interfaces - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123418326, 9780323159388

Metal matrix composites: Processing and Interfaces

1st Edition

Editors: R Everett
eBook ISBN: 9780323159388
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th December 1990
Page Count: 242
Description

Metal Matrix Composites: Processing and Interfaces provides a unified source of information on metal matrix composites (MMCs).

This book contains three parts. Part 1 provides the introductory overview, focusing on the historical perspective on the state of the composites field. The synthesis and processing details on some standard and novel techniques used to fabricate composites are discussed in Part 2. Part 3 is devoted to reviewing techniques in probing, modeling, and modifying composite interfaces.

Other topics include the diffusion brazing techniques, chemical vapor deposition, and in situ reinforcement of MMCs. The deformation processing of metal mixtures and optimizing properties of deformation-processed metal/metal composites are also covered in this text.

This publication is useful to engineering students studying the processing and interfaces of MMCs.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Preface

Part 1. Introduction

1. Metal Matrix Composites

I. Introduction

II. Powder Metallurgy Composites

III. Cast Composites

IV. Continuous Fiber Composites

References

Part 2. Synthesis and Processing

2 Diffusion Bonding

I. Introduction

II. Mechanisms of Diffusion Bonding

III. Vacuum Hot Press/Diffusion Bonding

IV. Alternative Processing Techniques

V. Diffusion Brazing Techniques

VI. Processing Parameters and Parameter Optimization

VII. Summary

Acknowledgments

References

3 Casting Fiber-Reinforced Metal Matrix Composites

I. Introduction

II. Casting Methods

III. Mechanical Properties and Discussion

IV. Summary and Future Research Directions

References

4 Powder Techniques in Processing of Metal Matrix Composites

I. Reinforcement/Matrix Selection

II. Blending

III. Consolidation

IV. Primary Processing

V. Secondary Processing

VI. Heat Treatment

VII. Summary

Acknowledgments

References

5. Deposition Technologies for MMC Fabrication

I. Introduction

II. Plating

III. Chemical Vapor Deposition

IV. Physical Vapor Deposition

V. Summary

References

6. In Situ Reinforcement of Metal Matrix Composites

I. Introduction

II. Material Processing

III. Microstructure and Properties

IV. Summary and Conclusions

References

7. Deformation-Processed Metal/Metal Composites

I. Introduction

II. Synthesis of Metal Mixtures

III. Deformation Processing of Metal Mixtures

IV. Comparison of Axisymmetric and Plane-Strain Deformation Processes for Composite Development

V. Optimizing Properties of Deformation-Processed Metal/Metal Composites

Part 3. Interphases

8. Characterization and Modification of Composite Interfaces

I. Introduction

II. Chemical Interaction

III. Wetting

IV. Bonding

V. Summary and Conclusions

References

Index

