Metal Forming
1st Edition
Formability, Simulation, and Tool Design
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Description
Metal Forming: Formability, Simulation, and Tool Design focuses on metal formability, finite element modeling, and tool design, providing readers with an integrated overview of the theory, experimentation and practice of metal forming. The book includes formability and finite element topics, including insights on plastic instability, necking, nucleation and coalescence of voids. Chapters discuss the finite element method, including its accuracy, reliability and validity and finite element flow formulation, helping readers understand finite element formulations, iterative solution methods, friction and contact between objects, and other factors. The book's final sections discuss tool design for cold, warm and hot forming processes.
Examples of tools, design guidelines, and information related to tool materials, lubricants, finishes, and tool failure are included as well.
Key Features
- Provides fundamental, integrated knowledge on metal formability, finite element topics and tool design
- Outlines user perspectives on accuracy, reliability and validity of finite element modeling
- Discusses examples of tools, their design guidelines, tool lubricants, and tool failure
- Considers the role played by stress triaxiality and shear and introduces uncoupled ductile damage criteria
- Includes applications, worked examples and detailed techniques
Readership
Academic researchers in metal forming/manufacturing/mechanics of materials; students in advanced metal forming courses; mechanical/material/manufacturing engineers looking to upgrade or refresh their knowledge
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
2. Formability
3. Finite element simulation: A user’s perspective
4. Finite element flow formulation
5. Introduction to the finite element solid formulation
6. Tool design
Appendices
A. Algebraic decomposition of the stress triaxiality
B. Large elastic-plastic and rigid-plastic deformations
C. Mathematics for continuum mechanics
D. Force increment ratio that is necessary for an elastic element to yield
E. Basic cold forging processes
F. Calculation of deflections and stress distributions in the die core and stress rings
G. MATLAB computer program
H. Fit recommendations
Details
- No. of pages:
- 426
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st April 2021
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323852555
About the Authors
Chris Nielsen
Chris Nielsen is Associate Professor at the Technical University of Denmark, research affiliate and recipient of the F.W. Taylor Medal Award by the International Academy for Production Engineering (CIRP), recipient of the International KARL-KOLLE Prize for metal forming by the German Metal Forming Association. He is the co-author of two books, two book chapters, and has authored 60 papers in international journals and conferences. His research focuses on metal forming, metal forming tribology, resistance welding, and resistance sintering. Most research involves a combination of experimentation and numerical modeling.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Department of Mechanical Engineering, Technical University of Denmark
Paulo Martins
Paulo Martins is Professor of Manufacturing, at the Instituto Superior Técnico, University of Lisbon, Portugal. He is also Doctor Technices Honoris Causa of the Technical University of Denmark, and a Fellow of the International Academy for Production Engineering (CIRP). He is co‐author of six books, several international patents and over 350 papers in international journals and conferences. His main research area is manufacturing, specifically numerical and experimental-based development of forming and joining by forming processes.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Manufacturing, Instituto Superior Técnico, University of Lisbon, Portugal
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.