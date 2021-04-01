COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off Science and Technology Print & eBook bundle options. Terms & conditions.
Metal Forming - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323852555

Metal Forming

1st Edition

Formability, Simulation, and Tool Design

Authors: Chris Nielsen Paulo Martins
Paperback ISBN: 9780323852555
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st April 2021
Page Count: 426
Description

Metal Forming: Formability, Simulation, and Tool Design focuses on metal formability, finite element modeling, and tool design, providing readers with an integrated overview of the theory, experimentation and practice of metal forming. The book includes formability and finite element topics, including insights on plastic instability, necking, nucleation and coalescence of voids.  Chapters discuss the finite element method, including its accuracy, reliability and validity and finite element flow formulation, helping readers understand finite element formulations, iterative solution methods, friction and contact between objects, and other factors. The book's final sections discuss tool design for cold, warm and hot forming processes.

Examples of tools, design guidelines, and information related to tool materials, lubricants, finishes, and tool failure are included as well.

Key Features

  • Provides fundamental, integrated knowledge on metal formability, finite element topics and tool design
  • Outlines user perspectives on accuracy, reliability and validity of finite element modeling
  • Discusses examples of tools, their design guidelines, tool lubricants, and tool failure
  • Considers the role played by stress triaxiality and shear and introduces uncoupled ductile damage criteria
  • Includes applications, worked examples and detailed techniques

Readership

Academic researchers in metal forming/manufacturing/mechanics of materials; students in advanced metal forming courses; mechanical/material/manufacturing engineers looking to upgrade or refresh their knowledge

Table of Contents

1. Introduction
2. Formability
3. Finite element simulation: A user’s perspective
4. Finite element flow formulation
5. Introduction to the finite element solid formulation
6. Tool design

Appendices
A. Algebraic decomposition of the stress triaxiality
B. Large elastic-plastic and rigid-plastic deformations
C. Mathematics for continuum mechanics
D. Force increment ratio that is necessary for an elastic element to yield
E. Basic cold forging processes
F. Calculation of deflections and stress distributions in the die core and stress rings
G. MATLAB computer program
H. Fit recommendations

Details

No. of pages:
426
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2021
Published:
1st April 2021
Imprint:
Academic Press
Paperback ISBN:
9780323852555

About the Authors

Chris Nielsen

Chris Nielsen is Associate Professor at the Technical University of Denmark, research affiliate and recipient of the F.W. Taylor Medal Award by the International Academy for Production Engineering (CIRP), recipient of the International KARL-KOLLE Prize for metal forming by the German Metal Forming Association. He is the co-author of two books, two book chapters, and has authored 60 papers in international journals and conferences. His research focuses on metal forming, metal forming tribology, resistance welding, and resistance sintering. Most research involves a combination of experimentation and numerical modeling.

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor, Department of Mechanical Engineering, Technical University of Denmark

Paulo Martins

Paulo Martins is Professor of Manufacturing, at the Instituto Superior Técnico, University of Lisbon, Portugal. He is also Doctor Technices Honoris Causa of the Technical University of Denmark, and a Fellow of the International Academy for Production Engineering (CIRP). He is co‐author of six books, several international patents and over 350 papers in international journals and conferences. His main research area is manufacturing, specifically numerical and experimental-based development of forming and joining by forming processes.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Manufacturing, Instituto Superior Técnico, University of Lisbon, Portugal

Ratings and Reviews

