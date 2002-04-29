Metal Fatigue: Effects of Small Defects and Nonmetallic Inclusions
1st Edition
Description
Metal fatigue is an essential consideration for engineers and researchers who are looking at factors that cause metals to fail through stress, corrosion, etc. This is an English translation of a book originally published in Japan in 1993, with an additional two chapters on the fatigue failure of steels and the effect of surface roughness on fatigue strength. The methodology is based on important and reliable results and may be usefully applied to other fatigue problems not directly treated in this book.
Table of Contents
Chapter headings. Mechanism of fatigue in the absence of defects and inclusions. Stress concentration. Notch effect and size effect. Effect of size and geometry of small defects on the fatigue limit. Effect of hardness HV on fatigue limits of materials containing defects, and fatigue limit prediction equations. Effects of nonmetallic inclusions on fatigue strength. Bearing steels. Spring steels. Tool steels : effect of carbides. Effects of shape and size of artificially introduced alumina particles on 1.5Ni-Cr- Mo (En24) steel. Nodular cast iron. Influence of Si-phase on fatigue properties of aluminium alloys. Ti alloys. Torsional fatigue. The mechanism of fatigue failure of steels in the ultralong life regime of N >107 cycles. Effect of surface roughness on fatigue strength.
Details
About the Author
Yukitaka Murakami
Yukitaka Murakami is an Emeritus Professor at Kyushu University. His research interests have involved strength of materials, metal fatigue, fracture mechanics, hydrogen embrittlement, stress analysis and tribology. He has published 13 books and over 400 papers.
Yukitaka Murakami, Emeritus Professor, Kyushu University, Japan