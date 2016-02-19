Metal Cutting
1st Edition
Authors: E.M. Trent
eBook ISBN: 9781483165530
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1977
Page Count: 216
Description
Metal Cutting is a guide that discusses the process of metal cutting and its different techniques. The book first gives a short history and introduction to metal cutting, and then discusses the operations and terminologies used in metal cutting; the essential features of metal cutting; and the forces involved. The use of heat, the cutting tool materials, the machinability of different metals and alloys, and the use of coolants and lubricants in metal-cutting machines are also explained. The text is recommended for metalworkers and engineers, especially those who are new to the industry, as this book serves as a handy reference for this craft.
Table of Contents
1 Introduction
Subject Matter
Historical
2 Metal Cutting Operations and Terminology
Turning
Boring
Drilling
Facing
Forming and Parting-off
Milling
Shaping and Planning
3 The Essential Features of Metal Cutting
The Chip
Techniques for Study of Chip Formation
Chip Shape
Chip Formation
The Chip/Tool Interface
Chip Flow under Conditions of Seizure
The Built-up Edge
Machined Surfaces
4 Forces in Metal Cutting
Stress on the Shear Plane
Forces in the Flow-Zone
The Shear Plane Angle and Minimum-Energy Theory
Forces in Cutting Metals and Alloys
Stresses on the Tool
Stress Distribution
5 Heat in Metal Cutting
Heat in Chip Formation
Heat at the Tool/Work Interface
Heat Flow at the Tool Clearance Face
Heat in the Absence of a Flow-Zone
Methods of Tool Temperature Measurement
Tool-Work Thermocouple
Inserted Thermocouples
Radiation Methods
Structural Changes in High Speed Steel Tools
Measured Temperature Distribution in Tools Conclusions
6 Cutting Tool Material
High Speed Steel
Structure and Composition
Properties
Tool Life
Tool-Life Testing
Conditions of Use
Summing-up on High Speed Steels
Cemented Carbides
Structure and Properties
Tungsten Carbideobalt Alloys
Performance of Tungsten Carbideobalt Tools
Tungstenؔitaniumؔantalum Carbide Alloys Bonded with Cobalt
Structure and Properties
Performance of Wc-TiC-TaC-Co Alloy Tools
Techniques of Using Cemented Carbides for Cutting
Continued Development of Tool Materials
Titanium Carbide Based Tools
Laminated Tools
Coated Tools
Ceramic Tools
Diamond
General Survey
7 Machinability
Magnesium
Aluminum
Copper
Iron and Steel
Iron
Steel
Built-up Edge
Free-Cutting Steels
Variable Machinability of Non Free-Cutting Steel
Austenitic Stainless Steel
Cast Iron
Nickel and Nickel Alloys
Titanium and Titanium Alloys
Zirconium
General Observations on Machinability
8 Coolants and Lubricants
Coolants
Lubricants
Bibliography
Index
E.M. Trent
