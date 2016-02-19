Metal Cutting is a guide that discusses the process of metal cutting and its different techniques. The book first gives a short history and introduction to metal cutting, and then discusses the operations and terminologies used in metal cutting; the essential features of metal cutting; and the forces involved. The use of heat, the cutting tool materials, the machinability of different metals and alloys, and the use of coolants and lubricants in metal-cutting machines are also explained. The text is recommended for metalworkers and engineers, especially those who are new to the industry, as this book serves as a handy reference for this craft.

Table of Contents



1 Introduction

Subject Matter

Historical

2 Metal Cutting Operations and Terminology

Turning

Boring

Drilling

Facing

Forming and Parting-off

Milling

Shaping and Planning

3 The Essential Features of Metal Cutting

The Chip

Techniques for Study of Chip Formation

Chip Shape

Chip Formation

The Chip/Tool Interface

Chip Flow under Conditions of Seizure

The Built-up Edge

Machined Surfaces

4 Forces in Metal Cutting

Stress on the Shear Plane

Forces in the Flow-Zone

The Shear Plane Angle and Minimum-Energy Theory

Forces in Cutting Metals and Alloys

Stresses on the Tool

Stress Distribution

5 Heat in Metal Cutting

Heat in Chip Formation

Heat at the Tool/Work Interface

Heat Flow at the Tool Clearance Face

Heat in the Absence of a Flow-Zone

Methods of Tool Temperature Measurement

Tool-Work Thermocouple

Inserted Thermocouples

Radiation Methods

Structural Changes in High Speed Steel Tools

Measured Temperature Distribution in Tools Conclusions

6 Cutting Tool Material

High Speed Steel

Structure and Composition

Properties

Tool Life

Tool-Life Testing

Conditions of Use

Summing-up on High Speed Steels

Cemented Carbides

Structure and Properties

Tungsten Carbide؃obalt Alloys

Performance of Tungsten Carbide؃obalt Tools

Tungstenؔitaniumؔantalum Carbide Alloys Bonded with Cobalt

Structure and Properties

Performance of Wc-TiC-TaC-Co Alloy Tools

Techniques of Using Cemented Carbides for Cutting

Continued Development of Tool Materials

Titanium Carbide Based Tools

Laminated Tools

Coated Tools

Ceramic Tools

Diamond

General Survey

7 Machinability

Magnesium

Aluminum

Copper

Iron and Steel

Iron

Steel

Built-up Edge

Free-Cutting Steels

Variable Machinability of Non Free-Cutting Steel

Austenitic Stainless Steel

Cast Iron

Nickel and Nickel Alloys

Titanium and Titanium Alloys

Zirconium

General Observations on Machinability

8 Coolants and Lubricants

Coolants

Lubricants

Bibliography

Index