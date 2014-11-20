Metal-Containing Enzymes, Volume 97
Table of Contents
- Preface
- Chapter One: Type-3 Copper Proteins: Recent Advances on Polyphenol Oxidases
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Primary Structure and Molecular Weights of PPOs
- 3 Oxo Complex
- 4 X-ray Crystallographic Structural Data of PPOs and Hemocyanins
- 5 Conclusions and Outlook
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Two: Biophysical Studies of Matrix Metalloproteinase/Triple-Helix Complexes
- Abstract
- 1 MMPs and Collagen Hydrolysis
- 2 Structures of Full-Length, Collagenolytic MMPs in Solution and in the Solid State
- 3 Structural Evaluation of MMP Interactions with Collagen
- 4 Mechanism of Collagenolysis
- 5 Heterogeneity in MMP Structures
- Acknowledgment
- Chapter Three: Catalytic Mechanisms of Metallohydrolases Containing Two Metal Ions
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Metallo-β-Lactamases, Major Culprits in the Emergence of Antibiotic Resistance
- 3 Methionine Aminopeptidase, a Target for Novel Anticancer Drugs
- 4 Glycerophosphodiesterase, a Very Promiscuous Potential Bioremediator
- 5 PAP, an Alternative Target to Treat Osteoporosis
- 6 Conclusions and Outlook: Agmatinase, an Emerging Target for Biotechnological Applications
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Four: Applications of Quantum Mechanical/Molecular Mechanical Methods to the Chemical Insertion Step of DNA and RNA Polymerization
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Methods for Describing Reactive Pathways
- 3 DNA Polymerase β
- 4 Application of QM/MM to Systems Similar to Pol β
- 5 RNA Polymerase
- 6 Thoughts for Future QM/MM Simulations on Ternary Substrate Complexes of Nucleic Acid Polymerases
- 7 Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Five: Monitoring the Biomolecular Interactions and the Activity of Zn-Containing Enzymes Involved in Conformational Diseases: Experimental Methods for Therapeutic Purposes
- Abstract
- 1 Zn-Metalloproteases and Conformational Diseases
- 2 Analytical Techniques Used to Study ZnMPs-Substrate/Inhibitors Interactions
- 3 Conclusions and Future Perspectives
- Author Index
- Subject Index
Description
Published continuously since 1944, the Advances in Protein Chemistry and Structural Biology series is the essential resource for protein chemists. Each volume brings forth new information about protocols and analysis of proteins. Each thematically organized volume is guest edited by leading experts in a broad range of protein-related topics.
Key Features
- Describes advances in metal-containing enzymes
- Chapters are written by authorities in their field
- Targeted to a wide audience of researchers, specialists, and students
- The information provided in the volume is well supported by a number of high quality illustrations, figures, and tables
Readership
The intended audiences for this volume are researchers and specialists in metal-containing enzymes
About the Serial Volume Editors
Christo Christov Serial Volume Editor
Dr. Christo Z. Christov teaches at Northumbria University, Ellison Building, Newcastle-upon-Tyne, UK
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Chemistry, Michigan Technological University, Houghton, MI, USA
