Metal Complexes
1st Edition
The Organic Chemistry of Palladium
The Organic Chemistry of Palladium, Volume 1: Metal Complexes deals with the number of organic reactions that can be catalyzed by palladium, particularly as regards the structures bonding, and reactions of the metal complexes. The book discusses monodentate ligands which are either neutral (carbonyls, isonitriles, carbenes) or anionic (methyl, phenyl, ethynyl, hydride). The text also examines the complexes formed by 1,3-. 1,4-, and 1,5-diolefins where four carbon atoms are bound to the metal. Palladium (II) can undergo a reaction with the 1,3-dienes and results in a ?-allylic complexes where only three carbon atoms are coordinated to the metal. (The bonding situation in complexes 1,4- and 1,5-dienes, where no great interaction between the olefins are similar to that in monoolefin complexes, is straightforward), Olefins can also react with palladium chloride in protic solvents to produce ketones (or aldehydes) or organic coupling products. Some experiments conducted by Huttel et al shows that some palladium was precipitated from the reactions giving lower yields, resulting in various aldehydes and ketones as by products. The book also discusses cyclopentadienyl and benzene complexes. The text can prove beneficial for researchers, investigators and scientists whose works involve organic chemistry, analytical chemistry, physical chemistry and inorganic chemistry.
Table of Contents
Preface
Contents of Volume II
Chapter I. The Inorganic Chemistry of Palladium Compared to That of the Neighboring Elements
A. Introduction
B. The Chemistry of Palladium Complexes with Inorganic Ligands
Chapter II. Compounds with Palladium-Carbon Sigma Bonds and Palladium Hydrides
A. Introduction
B. Neutral Ligands
C. Complexes with Anionic Ligands
D. Palladium Hydrides
Chapter III. Monoolefin and Acetylene Complexes
A. Introduction
B. Preparation of Monoolefin and Monoacetylene Complexes
C. Structures and Physical Properties
D. Bonding in Olefin and Acetylene Complexes
E. Reactions of Monoolefin Complexes
F. Olefin Complexes of the Neighboring Elements
Chapter IV. Diene Complexes
A. Introduction
B. Structures of the Diene Complexes
C. Bonding in Diene Complexes
D. Preparation of Diene Complexes
E. Properties of the Diene Complexes
F. Reactions of Diene Complexes
G. Diene Complexes of Other Metals
Chapter V. π-Allylic Complexes
A. Introduction
B. Preparation of π-Allylic Palladium Complexes
C. Structures and Spectra of "Symmetrically" π-Bonded Allylic Complexes
D. Bonding in π-Allyl Complexes
E. Asymmetric π-Allylic Complexes of the Type (all)PdXY
F. Reactions of (allPdX)2
G. π-Allylic Complexes in Catalytic Reactions
Η. π-Allylic Complexes of Other Metals
I. Cyclopropenyl Complexes
Chapter VI. Cyclopentadienyl and Benzene Complexes
A. Dicyclopentadienyl Complexes
B. Monocyclopentadienyl Complexes
C. Benzene Complexes
Glossary
Bibliography
Author Index
Subject Index
- No. of pages:
- 336
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1971
- Published:
- 28th January 1971
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323155328