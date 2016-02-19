Metal Bearing Waste Streams - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780815512608, 9780815518303

Metal Bearing Waste Streams

1st Edition

Minimizing, Recycling and Treatment

Authors: M. Meltzer
eBook ISBN: 9780815518303
Hardcover ISBN: 9780815512608
Imprint: William Andrew
Published Date: 31st December 1990
Page Count: 426
Description

Analyzes alternatives to land disposal of hazardous metal waste streams, focusing on methods to prevent waste generation. Source reduction, recycling and treatment strategies are covered.

Readership

Municipalities and industry interested in alternatives to land disposal of hazardous metals.

Table of Contents

Industrial Hazardous Metal Use and Waste Generation Waste Management in Foundry Activities Waste Management in Surface Treatment and Plating Waste Management through Dragout Reduction & Recovery Waste Management in Coating Operations Auxiliary Operations & GOP Government Programs Source Reduction Opportunities Treatment Opportunities

Details

No. of pages:
426
Language:
English
Copyright:
© William Andrew 1990
Published:
Imprint:
William Andrew
eBook ISBN:
9780815518303
Hardcover ISBN:
9780815512608

About the Author

M. Meltzer

