Metal—Ammonia Solutions
1st Edition
Proceedings of an International Conference on the Nature of Metal-Ammonia Solutions: Colloque Weyl II
Metal-Ammonia Solutions contains the proceedings of an International Conference on the Nature of Metal-Ammonia Solutions Colloque Weyl II held at Cornell University in Ithaca, New York, on June 15-19, 1969. The papers explore the nature of metal-ammonia solutions and cover topics ranging from the dilemma of metal-ammonia models to the magnetic properties of metal-ammonia solutions, the reactions of such solutions, and solid metal-ammonia compounds. This monograph is comprised of 39 chapters and begins with an overview of models for the concentration dependence of the properties of dilute metal-ammonia solutions. The discussion then turns to a continuous dielectric model for the solvated dielectron in dielectric media; elementary electronic excitations in insulating liquids; and magnetic properties of metal-ammonia solutions. The chapters that follow focus on the kinetics of the reaction between sodium and ethanol in liquid ammonia; electrons trapped in solids; metal-nonmetal transition and phase separation; and optical spectra of alkali metal-ammonia solutions. This text will be a valuable resource for chemists and chemistry students.
Table of Contents
Preface
List of Participants
The Dilemma of Metal - Ammonia Models
A Model for the Solvated Dielectron in Dielectric Media
Studies of the Species (e2-2)am
Metal-Ammonia Solutions VI—The Nature of the 1.5 μ Band
Elementary Electronic Excitations in Insulating Liquids
The Magnetic Properties of Metal-Ammonia Solutions
A Proton Resonance Study of Metal-Ammonia Solutions
Intermetallic Solutes in Liquid Ammonia
Magnetic Resonance and Susceptibility Measurements on Sodium-Hexamethylphosphoramide (HMPA) Solutions
Lithium-7 Knight Shifts for Lithium in Ammonia and Lithium in Methylamine
Reactions of Metal-Ammonia Solutions
The Decomposition of Dilute Solutions of Sodium and Potassium in Liquid Ammonia at — 78°C: Kinetics and Mechanism
Kinetics of the Reaction of Sodium with Ethanol in Liquid Ammonia
Pressure Effects in Metal-Ammonia Solutions
Effect of Pressure and Metal Concentration on Magnetic Properties of Ammonia Solutions
The Structure of Li (NH3)4
Thermoelectric Power and Thomson Coefficient in the Intermediate Range of Concentrations
Properties of Concentrated Metal-Ammonia Solutions
Optical Properties of Concentrated Metal-Ammonia Solutions
Mécanisme de Relaxation Spin—Réseau des Electrons Solvatés
Electrons Trapped in Solids
Electron and Nuclear Resonance Studies of Lithium-Amine Solutions
Optical and Electron Spin Resonance Studies of Solutions of Potassium in Tetrahydrofuran
The Metal-Nonmetal Transition and Phase Separation
The Acoustic Properties of Metal-Ammonia Solutions
Solid Metal-Ammonia Compounds
Field-Dependent Conductance in Sodium-Liquid Ammonia Solutions II—Semi-conductor Behavior at the Electrodes
Positron Annihilation in Concentrated Metal-Ammonia Solutions
Some Optical Properties of the Hydrated Electron
Electron Spin Resonance Studies of Concentrated Alkali Metal-Ammonia Solutions
Conductivity of Concentrated Metal-Ammonia Solutions
Optical Absorption Spectra of Alkali Metal Solutions in Amines and Ethers
Short Communications
The Reaction of e- with Na+ in Ethylenediamine
Simultaneous Observation of Absorption and e.s.r. Spectra of HMPA - Potassium Metal Solutions
Calculation of the Excess Volume in Dilute Metal-Ammonia Solutions
The Volume Expansion of Solutions of Lithium in Methylamine at -45°C
Preparation of Deuteroammonia
The Conductance of Dilute Metal-Ammonia and Metal-Amine Solutions
Optical Spectra of Alkali Metal-Ammonia Solutions
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 520
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1970
- Published:
- 1st January 1970
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483136233