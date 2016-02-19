Metabolism - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123956279, 9780323145091

Metabolism

1st Edition

Editors: I Gunsalus
eBook ISBN: 9780323145091
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1961
Page Count: 588
Description

The Bacteria: A Treatise on Structure and Function, Volume II: Metabolism deals with the gross metabolism of microorganisms in energy liberating reactions and pathways. The book investigates energy-yielding metabolism in bacteria; fermentation; terminal oxidation and its cyclic mechanisms; electron transport; and bacterial photosynthesis and luminescence. This volume is organized into 11 chapters and begins with a discussion of problems of energy metabolism that apply to all cells and unicellular organisms. The book also explains the biologically available energy released by glycolysis, oxidation, and light to chemical bond transformation and its quantitative relationships to whole cell requirements. The reader is then introduced to the fermentation of carbohydrates and related compounds, particularly the pathways of carbon and the role of hydrogen acceptors in fermentation, along with the decomposition of nitrogenous compounds such as amino acids, purines, and pyrimidines. The remaining chapters focus on the cyclic mechanisms for the synthesis of cellular components and for the yield of energy by oxidation. The breakdown of high molecular weight substances such as polysaccharides and bacterial cell walls is also explained. The chapters discuss as well the mechanisms of electron transport in microbes. The book concludes by exploring the physiological aspects of bacterial luminescence as well as the taxonomy and evolution of luminous bacteria. This book is a valuable resource for biochemists, microbiologists, bacteriologists, investigators, and students interested in the metabolic processes affecting bacteria.

Table of Contents


Contributors to Volume II

Preface

Contents of Volume I

Contents of Volume III

Contents of Volume IV

1. Energy-Yielding Metabolism in Bacteria

I. Metabolism and the Cell

II. Energy-Yielding Reactions

III. Energy Growth and Yield

IV. Energy Excess: Nutrient Limitations

References

2. Fermentation of Carbohydrates and Related Compounds

I. Introduction

II. Methodology

III. Carbohydrate Fermentation Types

IV. Organic Acid Fermentations

References

3. Fermentations of Nitrogenous Organic Compounds

I. Introduction

II. Fermentations of Single Nitrogenous Compounds

III. Fermentations of Pairs of Amino Acids (Stickland Reaction)

IV. Conclusions

References

4. Cyclic Mechanisms of Terminal Oxidation

I. Introduction

II. Historical Development of Cyclic Mechanisms

III. Criteria for Establishment of Cyclic Mechanisms

IV. Criterion of Rates of Reaction Applied to Microorganisms

V. Rate Studies with Bacteria: Micrococcus lysodeikticus and Escherichia coli

VI. Carrier Type of Experiments Employing Isotopes

VII. Noncarrier Type of Experiments Employing Isotopes

VIII. Quantitative Aspects of the TCA Cycle

IX. The Criterion of Sequential Induction

X. The Criterion of Microbial Mutant Analysis of Metabolic Pathways

XI. Deviations from the TCA Cycle

XII. General Occurrence of TCA Cycle in Microorganisms: Bacteria, Molds, and Protozoa

XIII. Alternate Pathways 243

XIV. Summary and Conclusions

References

Suggested Supplementary Reading

5. The Dissimilation of High Molecular Weight Substances

I. Introduction

II. Methods of Study

III. Primary Attack on High Molecular Weight Substances

IV. Attack on Specific Groups of Substances

References

6. Survey of Microbial Electron Transport Mechanisms

I. Introduction

II. The Respiratory Chain

III. Subdivision of the Respiratory Chain

IV. Oxidants of the Respiratory Chain Other Than O2

V. Catalase and Peroxidase

VI. Determination of Respiratory Type

VII. Electron Transport in Fermentation and Oxidation

VIII. Coupled Oxidative Phosphorylation

References

7. Cytochrome Systems in Aerobic Electron Transport

I. The Nature of the Cytochrome Pigments

II. Nomenclature of the Cytochromes

III. Methods of Studying the Respiratory Chain Pigments

IV. Functions of the Cytochromes

V. The Particulate Nature of the Bacterial Respiratory System

VI. Oxidative Phosphorylation

VII. Bacterial Cytochromes

VIII. Soluble Bacterial Cytochromes

IX. The Effect of Environmental Factors during Growth on the Cytochrome Content of Bacteria

X. Summary

References

8. Cytochrome Systems in Anaerobic Electron Transport

I. Introduction

II. General Characteristics of Electron Transport in Anaerobes

III. Hematin-Protein Components

IV. Function of Heme Proteins

V. Conclusions

References

9. Cytochrome-Independent Electron Transport Enzymes of Bacteria

I. Introduction

II. Oxidases for Reduced Pyridine Nucleotides

III. Flavoprotein Peroxidase

IV. Diaphorases

V. Direct Flavoprotein Oxidases

VI. Dehydrogenase Activities

VII. Flavoproteins Concerned with Reduction of Nitrate, Nitrite; Hydroxylamine, and Organo-Nitro Compounds

VIII. Phosphorylation Coupled to Anaerobic Electron Transport

IX. Significance of Flavoprotein Respiration in Anaerobes and Lactic Acid Bacteria

References

10. Bacterial Photosynthesis

I. Introduction

II. The Chromatophore: Center of Bacterial Photosynthesis

III. A General Formulation of Bacterial Photosynthesis

IV. Concluding Remarks

References

11. Bacterial Luminescence

I. Introduction

II. Chemistry of Bacterial Luminescence

III. Physiology of Luminous Bacteria

IV. Taxonomy and Evolution

References

Author Index

Subject Index




