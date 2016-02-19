Metabolism
1st Edition
Description
The Bacteria: A Treatise on Structure and Function, Volume II: Metabolism deals with the gross metabolism of microorganisms in energy liberating reactions and pathways. The book investigates energy-yielding metabolism in bacteria; fermentation; terminal oxidation and its cyclic mechanisms; electron transport; and bacterial photosynthesis and luminescence. This volume is organized into 11 chapters and begins with a discussion of problems of energy metabolism that apply to all cells and unicellular organisms. The book also explains the biologically available energy released by glycolysis, oxidation, and light to chemical bond transformation and its quantitative relationships to whole cell requirements. The reader is then introduced to the fermentation of carbohydrates and related compounds, particularly the pathways of carbon and the role of hydrogen acceptors in fermentation, along with the decomposition of nitrogenous compounds such as amino acids, purines, and pyrimidines. The remaining chapters focus on the cyclic mechanisms for the synthesis of cellular components and for the yield of energy by oxidation. The breakdown of high molecular weight substances such as polysaccharides and bacterial cell walls is also explained. The chapters discuss as well the mechanisms of electron transport in microbes. The book concludes by exploring the physiological aspects of bacterial luminescence as well as the taxonomy and evolution of luminous bacteria. This book is a valuable resource for biochemists, microbiologists, bacteriologists, investigators, and students interested in the metabolic processes affecting bacteria.
Table of Contents
Contributors to Volume II
Preface
Contents of Volume I
Contents of Volume III
Contents of Volume IV
1. Energy-Yielding Metabolism in Bacteria
I. Metabolism and the Cell
II. Energy-Yielding Reactions
III. Energy Growth and Yield
IV. Energy Excess: Nutrient Limitations
References
2. Fermentation of Carbohydrates and Related Compounds
I. Introduction
II. Methodology
III. Carbohydrate Fermentation Types
IV. Organic Acid Fermentations
References
3. Fermentations of Nitrogenous Organic Compounds
I. Introduction
II. Fermentations of Single Nitrogenous Compounds
III. Fermentations of Pairs of Amino Acids (Stickland Reaction)
IV. Conclusions
References
4. Cyclic Mechanisms of Terminal Oxidation
I. Introduction
II. Historical Development of Cyclic Mechanisms
III. Criteria for Establishment of Cyclic Mechanisms
IV. Criterion of Rates of Reaction Applied to Microorganisms
V. Rate Studies with Bacteria: Micrococcus lysodeikticus and Escherichia coli
VI. Carrier Type of Experiments Employing Isotopes
VII. Noncarrier Type of Experiments Employing Isotopes
VIII. Quantitative Aspects of the TCA Cycle
IX. The Criterion of Sequential Induction
X. The Criterion of Microbial Mutant Analysis of Metabolic Pathways
XI. Deviations from the TCA Cycle
XII. General Occurrence of TCA Cycle in Microorganisms: Bacteria, Molds, and Protozoa
XIII. Alternate Pathways 243
XIV. Summary and Conclusions
References
Suggested Supplementary Reading
5. The Dissimilation of High Molecular Weight Substances
I. Introduction
II. Methods of Study
III. Primary Attack on High Molecular Weight Substances
IV. Attack on Specific Groups of Substances
References
6. Survey of Microbial Electron Transport Mechanisms
I. Introduction
II. The Respiratory Chain
III. Subdivision of the Respiratory Chain
IV. Oxidants of the Respiratory Chain Other Than O2
V. Catalase and Peroxidase
VI. Determination of Respiratory Type
VII. Electron Transport in Fermentation and Oxidation
VIII. Coupled Oxidative Phosphorylation
References
7. Cytochrome Systems in Aerobic Electron Transport
I. The Nature of the Cytochrome Pigments
II. Nomenclature of the Cytochromes
III. Methods of Studying the Respiratory Chain Pigments
IV. Functions of the Cytochromes
V. The Particulate Nature of the Bacterial Respiratory System
VI. Oxidative Phosphorylation
VII. Bacterial Cytochromes
VIII. Soluble Bacterial Cytochromes
IX. The Effect of Environmental Factors during Growth on the Cytochrome Content of Bacteria
X. Summary
References
8. Cytochrome Systems in Anaerobic Electron Transport
I. Introduction
II. General Characteristics of Electron Transport in Anaerobes
III. Hematin-Protein Components
IV. Function of Heme Proteins
V. Conclusions
References
9. Cytochrome-Independent Electron Transport Enzymes of Bacteria
I. Introduction
II. Oxidases for Reduced Pyridine Nucleotides
III. Flavoprotein Peroxidase
IV. Diaphorases
V. Direct Flavoprotein Oxidases
VI. Dehydrogenase Activities
VII. Flavoproteins Concerned with Reduction of Nitrate, Nitrite; Hydroxylamine, and Organo-Nitro Compounds
VIII. Phosphorylation Coupled to Anaerobic Electron Transport
IX. Significance of Flavoprotein Respiration in Anaerobes and Lactic Acid Bacteria
References
10. Bacterial Photosynthesis
I. Introduction
II. The Chromatophore: Center of Bacterial Photosynthesis
III. A General Formulation of Bacterial Photosynthesis
IV. Concluding Remarks
References
11. Bacterial Luminescence
I. Introduction
II. Chemistry of Bacterial Luminescence
III. Physiology of Luminous Bacteria
IV. Taxonomy and Evolution
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 588
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1961
- Published:
- 1st January 1961
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323145091