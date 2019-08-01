Metabolism, Structure and Function of Plant Tetrapyrroles: Control Mechanisms of Chlorophyll Biosynthesis and Analysis of Chlorophyll-Binding Proteins, Volume 91
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Studying conformational changes of proteins via single-molecule spectroscopy: Cryogenic temperatures versus room temperature
Jürgen Köhler and Richard J. Cogdell
2. Structural studies on tetrapyrrole containing proteins enabled by femtosecond X-ray pulses
Jan Kern, Frank Müh and Athina Zouni
3. The multifaceted regulation of 5-aminolevulinic acid synthesis. Numerous ways to control glutamyl-tRNA reductase
Andreas Richter and Bernhard Grimm
4. Porphyrin and heme synthesis
Tingting Fang, Bernhard Grimm and Gunhild Layer
5. Transcriptional control for the chlorophyll metabolism
Koichi Kobayashi and Tatsuru Masuda
6. Posttranslational control of tetrapyrrole biosynthesis: Interacting proteins, chaperones, auxiliary factors
Josephine Herbst, Daniel Hey and Bernhard Grimm
7. Chlorophyll-binding subunits of photosystem I and II: Biosynthesis, chlorophyll incorporation and assembly
Josef Komenda and Roman Sobotka
8. The role of tetrapyrroles in chloroplast-to-nucleus retrograde signaling
Matthew J. Terry and Jessica Bampton
9. Evolution and function of light-harvesting antenna in oxygenic photosynthesis
Diana Kirilovsky and Claudia Büchel
Description
Metabolism, Structure and Function of Plant Tetrapyrroles, Volume 91, the latest release in the Advances in Botanical Research series is a compilation of the current state-of-the-art on the topic. Chapters in this new release cover Tetrapyrrole Pigments of Photosynthetic Antennae and Reaction Centers of Higher Plants: Biochemistry, Biophysics, Functions, Molecular Mechanism of Antenna Regulation, Applications, Chlorophyll c: Synthesis, Occurrence, Light-Harvesting, Absorbance, Excitation Properties, Pigment Organization in Chlorophyll-Binding Proteins (FCP), Chlorophyll d and f: Synthesis, Occurrence, Light-harvesting, Absorbance, Excitation Properties, Pigment Organization in Chlorophyll-Binding Protein Complexes, Analysis of Chlorophyll, Precursors and Derivatives by New High-Performance Liquid Chromatography and Mass Spectrometry, and much more.
Readership
Postgraduates and researchers in plant sciences, including botany, plant biochemistry, plant physiology, plant pathology, virology, entomology, and molecular biology
About the Serial Volume Editors
Bernhard Grimm Serial Volume Editor
Bernhard Grimm is Professor of Plant Physiology at the Institute of Biology at the Humboldt-Universität zu Berlin and Dean of the Faculty of Life Science. He studied biology at the University of Hannover and performed doctoral studies in the group of Prof. Klaus Kloppstech. He spent five years at a postdoctoral fellow and research assistant in the Department of Prof. Diter von Wettstein at the Carlsberg Laboratory, before he moved as group leader to the Institute of Plant Genetics and Crop Plant Research (IPK) in Gatersleben, Germany. Finally, he was appointed at the Humboldt University in January 2001. His current research interests cover several aspects of photosynthesis and chloroplast biogenesis: tetrapyrrole biosynthesis, plastid-derived retrograde signalling, riboflavin biosynthesis, the assembly of chlorophyll-binding proteins, posttranslational and cotranslational mechanisms in chloroplasts.
Affiliations and Expertise
Humboldt-Universität zu Berlin, Institute of Biology/Plant Physiology, Germany