Metabolism, Structure and Function of Plant Tetrapyrroles: Control Mechanisms of Chlorophyll Biosynthesis and Analysis of Chlorophyll-Binding Proteins - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128199824

Metabolism, Structure and Function of Plant Tetrapyrroles: Control Mechanisms of Chlorophyll Biosynthesis and Analysis of Chlorophyll-Binding Proteins, Volume 91

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Bernhard Grimm
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128199824
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st August 2019
Page Count: 312
Table of Contents

1. Studying conformational changes of proteins via single-molecule spectroscopy: Cryogenic temperatures versus room temperature

Jürgen Köhler and Richard J. Cogdell

2. Structural studies on tetrapyrrole containing proteins enabled by femtosecond X-ray pulses

Jan Kern, Frank Müh and Athina Zouni

3. The multifaceted regulation of 5-aminolevulinic acid synthesis. Numerous ways to control glutamyl-tRNA reductase

Andreas Richter and Bernhard Grimm

4. Porphyrin and heme synthesis

Tingting Fang, Bernhard Grimm and Gunhild Layer

5. Transcriptional control for the chlorophyll metabolism

Koichi Kobayashi and Tatsuru Masuda

6. Posttranslational control of tetrapyrrole biosynthesis: Interacting proteins, chaperones, auxiliary factors

Josephine Herbst, Daniel Hey and Bernhard Grimm

7. Chlorophyll-binding subunits of photosystem I and II: Biosynthesis, chlorophyll incorporation and assembly

Josef Komenda and Roman Sobotka

8. The role of tetrapyrroles in chloroplast-to-nucleus retrograde signaling

Matthew J. Terry and Jessica Bampton

9. Evolution and function of light-harvesting antenna in oxygenic photosynthesis

Diana Kirilovsky and Claudia Büchel

Description

Metabolism, Structure and Function of Plant Tetrapyrroles, Volume 91, the latest release in the Advances in Botanical Research series is a compilation of the current state-of-the-art on the topic. Chapters in this new release cover Tetrapyrrole Pigments of Photosynthetic Antennae and Reaction Centers of Higher Plants: Biochemistry, Biophysics, Functions, Molecular Mechanism of Antenna Regulation, Applications, Chlorophyll c: Synthesis, Occurrence, Light-Harvesting, Absorbance, Excitation Properties, Pigment Organization in Chlorophyll-Binding Proteins (FCP), Chlorophyll d and f: Synthesis, Occurrence, Light-harvesting, Absorbance, Excitation Properties, Pigment Organization in Chlorophyll-Binding Protein Complexes, Analysis of Chlorophyll, Precursors and Derivatives by New High-Performance Liquid Chromatography and Mass Spectrometry, and much more.

Key Features

  • Presents the latest release in the Advances in Botanical Research series
  • Provides an Ideal resource for post-graduates and researchers in the plant sciences, including botany, plant biochemistry, plant pathology and plant physiology
  • Contains contributions from internationally recognized authorities in their respective fields

Readership

Postgraduates and researchers in plant sciences, including botany, plant biochemistry, plant physiology, plant pathology, virology, entomology, and molecular biology

Details

No. of pages:
312
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
Hardcover ISBN:
9780128199824

About the Serial Volume Editors

Bernhard Grimm Serial Volume Editor

Bernhard Grimm is Professor of Plant Physiology at the Institute of Biology at the Humboldt-Universität zu Berlin and Dean of the Faculty of Life Science. He studied biology at the University of Hannover and performed doctoral studies in the group of Prof. Klaus Kloppstech. He spent five years at a postdoctoral fellow and research assistant in the Department of Prof. Diter von Wettstein at the Carlsberg Laboratory, before he moved as group leader to the Institute of Plant Genetics and Crop Plant Research (IPK) in Gatersleben, Germany. Finally, he was appointed at the Humboldt University in January 2001. His current research interests cover several aspects of photosynthesis and chloroplast biogenesis: tetrapyrrole biosynthesis, plastid-derived retrograde signalling, riboflavin biosynthesis, the assembly of chlorophyll-binding proteins, posttranslational and cotranslational mechanisms in chloroplasts.

Affiliations and Expertise

Humboldt-Universität zu Berlin, Institute of Biology/Plant Physiology, Germany

