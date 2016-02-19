Metabolism and Respiration
1st Edition
The Biochemistry of Plants
Editors: David D. Davies
eBook ISBN: 9781483220321
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th July 1980
Page Count: 704
Description
The Biochemistry of Plants: A Comprehensive Treatise, Volume 2: Metabolism and Respiration is a collection of articles that is largely concerned with the area of intermediary metabolism.
This volume contains papers that discuss topics on the production of active C1 groups, photorespiration and the effect of light on respiration. Respiration and related metabolic activity in wounded and infected tissues, the respiration and senescence of plant organs, the effect of temperature on respiration and the assessment of the contributions of metabolic pathways to plant respiration are likewise covered.
Biochemists and botanists will find the book highly useful.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
General Preface
Preface to Volume 2
1 Assessment of the Contributions of Metabolic Pathways to Plant Respiration
I. Introduction
II. Respiration of Protein
III. Respiration of Lipid
IV. Respiration of Carbohydrate
References
2 Enzyme Flexibility as a Molecular Basis for Metabolic Control
I. Introduction
II. Feedback Regulation of Metabolic Pathways
III. Phenomenology of the Regulatory Behavior of Enzymes
IV. Molecular Devices That Command the Regulatory Behavior
V. Models and Theoretical Predictions of Enzyme Flexibility
VI. The Evolution of Catalytic Function and Cooperativity
VII. Conclusions
References
3 Direct Oxidases and Related Enzymes
I. The Activities of Direct Oxidases and Related Enzymes in Plants
II. Ascorbate Oxidase
III. Polyphenol Oxidase
IV. Laccase
V. Utilization of Peroxide and Oxygen Radicals in Plants
References
4 Electron Transport and Energy Coupling in Plant Mitochondria
I. Introduction
II. Mitochondrial Preparations
III. Components of the Respiratory Chain
IV. Carrier Sequence in the Plant Respiratory Chain
V. Energy Coupling in Plant Mitochondria
VI. Discussion
References
5 Nature and Control of Respiratory Pathways in Plants: The Interaction of Cyanide-Resistant Respiration with the Cyanide-Sensitive Pathway
I. Introduction
II. Mitochondrial and Biochemical Aspects
III. Tissue, Organ, and Physiological Aspects
References
6 Control of the Krebs Cycle
I. Introduction
II. Regulation by ADP Turnover
III. Regulation by Enzyme Turnover
IV. Regulation by Metabolite Transport
V. Regulation by Other Methods
VI. Some Special Cases
VII. Enzyme Nomenclature
References
7 The Regulation of Glycolysis and the Pentose Phosphate Pathway
I. Introduction
II. Regulation of Glycolysis
III. Regulation of Gluconeogenesis
IV. Regulation of the Pentose Phosphate Pathway
References
8 Hydroxylases, Monooxygenases, and Cytochrome P-450
I. General Aspects of Metabolic Hydroxylations
II. Cytochrome P-450-Dependent Mixed-Function Oxygenases
III. Hydroxylase Functions of Phenolases
IV. Prolyl Hydroxylase
V. Peroxygenase
VI. Hydroxylations Catalyzed by Peroxidases
VII. Fatty Acid Hydroxylations
VIII. Hydroxylation Reactions in Metabolic Pathways
IX. Concluding Remarks
References
9 One-Carbon Metabolism
I. Introduction
II. The Occurrence of Folate Derivatives in Plants
III. The Generation of Q Units
IV. Interconversion of Ct Units within the Folate Pool
V. Utilization of Q Units
VI. The Regulation of d Metabolism
References
10 Respiration and Senescence of Plant Organs
I. Introduction
II. Patterns of Respiratory Behavior During Senescence of Plant Organs
III. The Significance of Changes in Respiratory Activity in Relation to Ripening and Senescence in Fruit
IV. Conclusion
References
11 Respiration and Related Metabolic Activity in Wounded and Infected Tissues
I. Introduction
II. Increased Respiration in Response to Wounding or Infection
III. Biochemical Events Related to Increased Respiration
IV. Relationship between Increased Respiration and Metabolism Activated by Wounding or Infection
V. Physiological Roles for Enhanced Respiration and Its Related Metabolism
VI. Use of Wounded and Infected Tissues for Analyzing Metabolic Principles
References
12 Photorespiration
I. Introduction
II. Metabolic Pathways for Glycolate Biosynthesis and Metabolism
III. The Glycerate Pathway
IV. C02 and O2 and Energy Loss During Photorespiration
V. Relationship of Photorespiration to Sucrose and Starch Synthesis
VI. Photorespiration in Algae
VII. Photorespiration in C4 Plants
VIII. O2 Uptake During Electron Transport in Chloroplasts
IX. Regulation of Cellular Synthesis by Photorespiration
X. Regulation of Photorespiration
XI. Speculation on the Function of Photorespiration
References
13 Effects of Light on "Dark" Respiration
I. Introduction
II. Physiological Aspects
III. Biochemical Aspects of Respiration in the Light
IV. General Conclusions
References
14 Anaerobic Metabolism and the Production of Organic Acids
I. Introduction
II. The Diffusion of Oxygen
III. Growth in the Absence of Oxygen
IV. End Products of Anaerobic Metabolism
V. Control of pH
VI. Theories of Flood Tolerance
VII. Conclusions
References
15 Effect of Low Temperature on Respiration
I. Introduction
II. The Effect of Temperature on the Rate of Enzyme Reactions
III. Temperature-Induced Changes in the Ea of Enzyme Reactions
IV. The Effect of Increasing the Ea of Respiratory Activity on Metabolic Balance
V. Metabolic Imbalances in the Tissues of Chilling-Sensitive Plants at Low Temperature
References
16 The Use of Tissue Cultures in Studies of Metabolism
I. Introduction
II. Available Types of Systems
III. Studies with Established Cultures
IV. Studies of Metabolism in Cell Cultures
V. Conclusion
References
Index
Contents of Other Volumes
Details
- No. of pages:
- 704
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1980
- Published:
- 28th July 1980
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483220321
About the Editor
David D. Davies
Ratings and Reviews
