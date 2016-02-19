Metabolism and Regulation of Secondary Plant Products
1st Edition
Recent Advances in Phytochemistry
Description
Recent Advances in Phytochemisty, Volume 8: Metabolism and Regulation of Secondary Plant Products covers papers from the 13th annual meeting of the Phytochemical Society of North America held on August 8-10, 1973, at the Asilomar State Park and Conference Center in Pacific Grove, California. The book discusses phenylalanine ammonia-lyase and phenolic metabolism; enzymology and regulation of flavonoid and lignin biosynthesis in plants and plant cell suspension cultures; and possible multienzyme complexes regulating the formation of C6-C3 phelonic compounds and lignins in higher plants. The text also describes photoregulation of phenylpropanoid and styrylpyrone biosynthesis in Polyporis hispidus; the nonprotein amino acids from plants; and the role of proteinase inhibitors in natural plant protection. The regulatory control mechanisms in alkaloid biosynthesis; the biochemistry of myoinositol in plants; and unusual fatty acids in plants are also considered. Phytochemists and people involved in the study of pomology will find the book useful.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Dedication
Phenylalanine Ammonia-Lyase and Phenolic Metabolism
Introduction
Rates of Phenolic Biosynthesis
Substrate Control
Enzyme Regulation
Summary
References
Enzymology and Regulation of Flavonoid and Lignin Biosynthesis in Plants and Plant Cell Suspension Cultures
Introduction
Enzymology of Flavonoid Glycoside Formation in Petroselinum hortense and Comparison with Enzymes from Other Plants
Enzymology of Lignin Biosynthesis
References
Possible Multienzyme Complexes Regulating the Formation of C6-C3 Phenolic Compounds and Lignins in Higher Plants
Introduction
Sorghum as a Biological Test Organism
Enzymes of the C6—C3 Sequence
Potential Multienzyme Complexes and Lignin Formation
Conclusions: A Speculative Overview of the Role of Multienzyme Complexes in the Metabolism of Phenolic Compounds
References
Photoregulation of Phenylpropanoid and Styrylpyrone Biosynthesis in Polyporus hispidus
Introduction
Phenolic Metabolism in Polyporus
Conclusions
References
Nonprotein Amino Acids from Plants: Distribution, Biosynthesis, and Analog Functions
Introduction
Phenylalanine Derivatives, Homologs, and Analogs
Proline Analogs and the Active Site of Prolyl-tRNA Synthetase
Summary
References
Proteinase Inhibitors in Natural Plant Protection
Introduction
Discovery of the Wound Response
Characterization of the Wound Response
Proteinase Inhibitor Inducing Factor (PIIF)
Phylogenetic Search for PIIF
Summary
References
Regulatory Control Mechanisms in Alkaloid Biosynthesis
Introduction
General Considerations
Regulatory Control Mechanisms
Other Control Mechanisms Affecting Alkaloid Synthesis
Physiological and Evolutionary Significance of Alkaloids
References
The Biochemistry of myo-Inositol in Plants
Introduction
Biosynthesis of myo-Inositol
Biosynthesis and Breakdown of Phytic Acid
Indol-3-acetyl Esters of myo-Inositol
myo-Inositol as a Cofactor in Galactosyl Transfer Reactions
myo-Inositol as a Precursor of Uronic Acid and Pentose for Cell Wall Polysaccharide Biosynthesis
myo-Inositol as an Intermediate in Carbohydrate Metabolism and Sugar Interconversions
References
Unusual Fatty Acids in Plants
Introduction
Structures and Occurrence of Unusual Fatty Acids
Unusual Fatty Acids and Chemotaxonomy
Biosynthesis of Oxygenated Fatty Acids
Regulatory Factors and Unusual Fatty Acids
References
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 264
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1974
- Published:
- 1st January 1974
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483220031