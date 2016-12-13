Metabolism and Pathophysiology of Bariatric Surgery

Dr Rajkumar Rajendram is a clinician scientist who has a focus is on anaesthesia, intensive care and peri-operative medicine. Dr Rajendram graduated in 2001 with a distinction from Guy’s, King’s and St. Thomas Medical School, in London. As an undergraduate he was awarded several prizes, merits and distinctions in pre-clinical and clinical subjects.

Dr Rajendram began his post-graduate medical training in general medicine and intensive care in Oxford. He attained membership of the Royal College of Physicians (MRCP) in 2004 and completed specialist training in acute and general medicine in Oxford in 2010. Dr Rajendram also trained in anaesthesia and intensive care in London and became a fellow of the Royal College of Anaesthetists (FRCA) in 2009. He has completed advanced training in regional anaesthesia and intensive care. He became a fellow of the Faculty of Intensive Care Medicine (FFICM) in 2013 and obtained the European diploma of intensive care medicine (EDIC) in 2014.

Dr Rajendram returned to Oxford as a Consultant in Acute General Medicine at the John Radcliffe Hospital, Oxford before moving to the Royal Free London Hospitals as a Consultant in Intensive Care, Anaesthesia and Peri-operative Medicine. He is currently a Consultant in Internal Medicine at King Abdulaziz Medical City, National Guard Heath Affairs, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Dr Rajendram recognises that nutritional support is a fundamental aspect of medical care. As a clinician scientist he has therefore devoted significant time and effort into nutritional science research and education. He is a visiting lecturer in the Nutritional Sciences Research Division of King’s College London and has published over 100 textbook chapters, review articles, peer-reviewed papers and abstracts.