Metabolism and Pathophysiology of Bariatric Surgery
1st Edition
Nutrition, Procedures, Outcomes and Adverse Effects
Description
Pathophysiology of Bariatric Surgery: Metabolism, Nutrition, Procedures, Outcomes and Adverse Effects uses a metabolic and nutritional theme to explain the complex interrelationships between obesity and metabolic profiles before and after bariatric surgery. The book is sectioned into seven distinct areas, Features of Obesity, Surgical Procedures, Nutritional Aspects, Metabolic Aspects, Diabetes, Insulin Resistance and Glucose Control, Cardiovascular and Physiological Effects, and Psychological and Behavioral Effects. Included is coverage on the various types of bariatric surgery, including Roux-en-Y gastric bypass, gastric banding, sleeve gastrectomy, biliopancreatic diversion, and jejunoileal bypass, as well as the variations upon these procedures.
Key Features
- Provides information on diet, nutrition, surgical procedures, outcomes, and side effects in relation to bariatric surgery in one comprehensive text
- Contains a Dictionary of Terms, Key Facts, and Summary Points in each chapter
- Includes access to a companion website with accompanying videos
Readership
Research scientists, gastroenterologists, nutritionists and physicians
Table of Contents
Section I: Features of Obesity and Strategies for Weight Loss
Chapter 1. Obesity and Cardiac Failure: Pathophysiology, Epidemiology, Clinical Manifestations, and Management
- Abstract
- List of Abbreviations
- Introduction
- Classification of Obesity
- Cardiac Performance and Morphology in Obesity
- HF and Obesity
- Obesity Cardiomyopathy
- Mini-Dictionary of Terms
- Key Facts
- Summary Points
- References
Chapter 2. Obesity and Adipose Tissue Microvascular Dysfunction
- Abstract
- List of Abbreviations
- Introduction
- Adiposopathy in Obesity
- Adipose Tissue Microvascular Dysfunction
- Angiogenic Dysfunction in Obesity
- Weight Loss and Adipose Microvascular Function
- Conclusions
- Mini-Dictionary of Terms
- Key Facts
- Summary Points
- References
Chapter 3. Ghrelin-Producing Cells in Stomachs: Implications for Weight Reduction Surgery
- Abstract
- List of Abbreviations
- Introduction
- Mini-Dictionary of Terms
- Key Facts
- Summary Points
- References
Chapter 4. Asthma in Obesity and Diabetes: Novel Mechanisms and Effects of Bariatric Surgery
- Abstract
- List of Abbreviations
- Obesity, Asthma, and Bariatric Surgery
- Proinflammatory State of Obesity, Insulin Resistance, and the Antiinflammatory Action of Insulin
- Asthma-Related Genes in Obesity
- Reversal of the Proinflammatory State Following Bariatric Surgery
- Effect of Intravenous Insulin Infusion on Inflammation in General and in Relation to Asthma-Related Factors
- Conclusions
- Mini-Dictionary of Terms
- Key Facts
- Summary Points
- References
Chapter 5. Percutaneous Electrical Neurostimulation of Dermatome T6 to Reduce Appetite
- Abstract
- List of Abbreviations
- Introduction
- Theoretical Basis for the Development of Percutaneous Electrical Neurostimulation of Dermatome T6 to Reduce Appetite
- PENS of Dermatome T6 Methodology
- Preliminary Results
- Long-Term Effect of PENS of Dermatome T6
- Hormonal Effect of PENS of Dermatome T6
- Mini-Dictionary of Terms
- Key Facts
- Summary Points
- References
Chapter 6. The Management of Obesity: An Overview
- Abstract
- List of Abbreviations
- Introduction
- Food Intake: The Brain–Gut Axis
- Gastric Determinants of Postprandial Symptoms and Satiation
- Traits Associated With Food Intake, Postprandial Symptoms, and Obesity
- Approaches Available for the Management of Obesity
- What Pharmacotherapies Might be Directed at Different “Actionable” Obesity Traits?
- What Bariatric Interventions are Directed at Different “Actionable” Obesity Traits?
- Conclusion
- Mini-Dictionary of Terms
- Key Facts
- Summary Points
- References
Section II: Surgical and Postsurgical Procedures
Chapter 7. Why Patients Select Weight Loss Bariatric Surgery
- Abstract
- List of Abbreviations
- Introduction
- Who Chooses Bariatric Surgery?
- Why Do Patients Choose Surgery?
- Implications
- Conclusion
- Mini-Dictionary of Terms
- Key Facts
- Summary Points
- References
Chapter 8. Best Practices for Bariatric Procedures in an Accredited Surgical Center
- Abstract
- List of Abbreviations
- Introduction
- Adoption of Laparoscopy in Bariatric Surgery
- The Effect of Fellowship Training
- The Impact of Accreditation and Standardization
- Conclusion
- Acknowledgments
- Mini-Dictionary of Terms
- Key Facts
- Summary Points
- References
Chapter 9. Anesthesia for Bariatric Surgery
- Abstract
- List of Abbreviations
- Introduction
- Physiological Changes
- Dosing Anesthetic Drugs
- Intraoperative Anesthetic Management
- Postanesthesia Care Unit Management
- Mini-Dictionary of Terms
- Key Facts
- Summary Points
- References
Chapter 10. Laparoscopic Roux-en-Y Gastric Bypass
- Abstract
- List of Abbreviations
- Roux-en-Y Gastric Bypass
- Complications of Roux-en-Y Gastric Bypass
- Conclusion
- Mini-Dictionary of Terms
- Summary Points
- References
Chapter 11. Omega Loop Gastric Bypass
- Abstract
- List of Abbreviations
- Introduction
- Metabolic Consequences
- Surgical Technique
- Outcomes
- Conclusions
- Mini-Dictionary of Terms
- Key Facts
- Summary Points
- References
Chapter 12. Laparoscopic Sleeve Gastrectomy
- Abstract
- List of Abbreviations
- Introduction
- History
- Preoperative Evaluation
- Preoperative Evaluations
- Barret’s Esophagus
- Additional Pre- and Postoperative Evaluations
- Surgical Technique
- Results
- Complications
- Staple Line Leak
- Postoperative Hemorrhage
- Late Complications
- Mini-Dictionary of Terms
- Key Facts
- Summary Points
- References
Chapter 13. Laparoscopic Adjustable Gastric Banding
- Abstract
- List of Abbreviations
- Introduction
- Evolution of the LAGB Technique
- The Profile of Weight Loss
- Health, Quality of Life, and Economic Analysis
- Future Challenges
- Conclusion
- Mini-Dictionary of Terms
- Key Facts
- Summary Points
- References
Chapter 14. Biliopancreatic Diversion
- Abstract
- List of Abbreviations
- Introduction
- Surgical Technique
- Remarks
- Conclusions
- Mini-Dictionary of Terms
- Key Facts
- Summary Points
- References
Chapter 15. Endoluminal Procedures for the Treatment and Management of Bariatric Patients
- Abstract
- List of Abbreviations
- Objectives
- Introduction
- Intraoperative Endoscopy
- Postoperative Evaluation
- Primary Endoscopic Procedures
- Revisional Endoscopic Procedures
- Conclusions
- References
Chapter 16. Intragastric Balloon for the Treatment of Morbid Obesity
- Abstract
- List of Abbreviations
- A Little History of the Intragastric Balloon
- Intragastric Balloons: Positioning, Inflations, Adjustability, and Removal
- Patient Selection and Management
- Intragastric Balloon Efficacy and Safety
- Comparison With More Invasive Surgical Procedures
- Indications
- Intragastric Balloon as Support Therapy Without Surgery
- Intragastric Balloon in Teenagers and Adolescents
- Conclusions
- Key Facts
- Summary Points
- References
Chapter 17. Jejunoileal Bypass: Physiologic Ramifications of an Obsolete Procedure That Has Resurfaced in Oncologic Surgery
- Abstract
- List of Abbreviation
- Introduction
- Technique and Variations
- Adverse Events and Nutritional Follow-Up
- Cancer Risk
- Mini-Dictionary of Terms
- Key Facts
- Summary Points
- References
Chapter 18. Pediatric Bariatric Surgery
- Abstract
- List of Abbreviations
- Introduction
- Management
- Nonsurgical Management of Child and Adolescent Obesity
- Surgical Management of Child and Adolescent Obesity
- Patient Selection
- Preoperative Evaluation and Preparation
- Surgical Options and Outcomes
- Postoperative Management
- Ongoing Controversies
- Summary
- Summary Points
- References
Chapter 19. Pregnancy After Bariatric Surgery
- Abstract
- List of Abbreviations
- Pregnancy and Obesity
- Postbariatric Surgery Pregnancy
- Obstetric Outcomes
- Fetal Outcomes
- Mini-Dictionary of Terms
- Summary Points
- References
Chapter 20. Mortality Rate and Long-Term Outcomes After Bariatric Surgery
- Abstract
- List of Abbreviations
- Mortality Rate and Long-Term Outcomes After Bariatric Surgery
- Hospital Admissions After Bariatric Surgery
- Quality of Life
- Weight Regain Trends After Bariatric Surgery
- Mini-Dictionary of Terms
- Key Facts
- Summary Points
- References
Chapter 21. Critical Care After Bariatric Surgery
- Abstract
- List of Abbreviations
- Introduction
- Criteria for Intensive Care Unit Admission
- Intensive Care Unit Postoperative Management
- Conclusions
- Mini-Dictionary of Terms
- Key Facts
- Summary Points
- References
- Reference to a Journal Publication
- Reference to a Book
- Reference to a Chapter in an Edited Book
Section III: Safety and Outcomes
Chapter 22. An Overview of the Safety of Bariatric Surgery
- Abstract
- List of Abbreviations
- Introduction
- An Overview of Morbidity and Mortality Rates in Bariatric Procedures
- The Laparoscopic Gastric Band and the Safety of its Conversion to Other Procedures
- Robotics in Bariatrics
- Centers of Excellence/Quality Accreditation
- Emergency Room Staff and Resident Education
- Special Populations: Transplant Candidates, the Elderly, and Ventral Hernias Patients
- Conclusion
- Mini-Dictionary of Terms
- Key Facts
- Summary Points
- References
Chapter 23. Safety of Bariatric Surgery in Adolescents
- Abstract
- List of Abbreviations
- Introduction
- Concerns Relating to Adolescents
- Expert Statement
- Mini-Dictionary of Terms
- Key Facts
- Summary Points
- References
Chapter 24. Mortality in Bariatric Surgery: A Focus on Prediction
- Abstract
- List of Abbreviations
- Introduction
- Perioperative Mortality
- Long-Term Mortality After Bariatric Surgery
- Discussion
- Mini-Dictionary of Terms
- Key Facts
- Summary Points
- References
Chapter 25. Comparing Weight Loss in Three Bariatric Procedures: Roux-en-Y Gastric Bypass, Vertical Banded Gastroplasty, and Gastric Banding
- Abstract
- List of Abbreviations
- Introduction
- Mechanism of Action of the Three Interventions in View of Weight Loss
- Comparison of Weight Loss After RYGBP and Gastric Banding
- Comparison of Weight Loss After Roux-EN-Y Gastric Bypass and Vertical Banded Gastroplasty
- Comparison of Weight Loss After Vertical Banded Gastroplasty and Gastric Band
- Studies Comparing the Three Procedures
- Influence of Technical Variation on Weight Loss After Surgery
- Weight Regain and Revision
- Mini-Dictionary of Terms
- Key Facts
- Summary Points
- References
Chapter 26. Metabolic Predictors of Weight Loss After Bariatric Surgery
- Abstract
- List of Abbreviations
- Introduction
- Predictors of Weight Loss After Bariatric Surgery
- Predictors of Weight Loss After Roux-EN-Y Gastric Bypass
- Age and Weight Loss
- Glucose Metabolism and Weight Loss
- Other Predictors of Weight Loss
- Mini-Dictionary of Terms
- Key Facts
- Summary Points
- References
Chapter 27. Long-Term Weight Loss Results After Laparoscopic Sleeve Gastrectomy
- Abstract
- List of Abbreviations
- Introduction
- Following the Weight Loss in Different Laparoscopic Sleeve Gastrectomy Studies
- Excess Weight Loss as a Variable
- Determining the Effectiveness of Laparoscopic Sleeve Gastrectomy on Comorbidities, As Well As its Safety
- Weight Loss Mechanisms of Laparoscopic Sleeve Gastrectomy
- Weight Loss Results
- Differences in the Weight Loss Results Between the Stand-alone and the Staged Approach
- Weight Regain After Laparoscopic Sleeve Gastrectomy
- Weight Loss Evolution
- Mini-Dictionary of Terms
- Key Facts
- Summary Points
- References
Chapter 28. Gastric Band Slippage as an Adverse Event
- Abstract
- List of Abbreviations
- Introduction
- Gastric Band Slippage
- Conclusion
- Key Facts
- Summary Points
- References
Chapter 29. Leaks and Fistulas After Bariatric Surgery
- Abstract
- List of Abbreviations
- Introduction
- Diagnosis
- Management
- Prevention
- Conclusions
- Mini-Dictionary of Terms
- Key Facts
- Summary Points
- References
Chapter 30. Gastric Leaks and Use of Endoscopic Internal Drainage With Enteral Nutrition
- Abstract
- List of Abbreviations
- Introduction
- Endoscopic Internal Drainage With Enteral Nutrition
- Mini-Dictionary of Terms
- Key Facts
- Summary Points
- References
Chapter 31. Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease and Hiatal Hernia in Bariatric Procedures
- Abstract
- List of Abbreviations
- Introduction
- Mechanisms
- Treatment
- Preoperative GERD and HH Evaluation in the Bariatric Patient
- Choice of Bariatric Procedure in Patient with GERD
- Impact of LSG on GERD
- Barrett’s Esophagus
- Bariatric Surgery Selection in the Presence of HH
- Management of GERD and HH after Bariatric Surgery
- Conclusions
- Mini-Dictionary of Terms
- Key Facts
- Summary Points
- References
Section IV: Metabolism, Endocrinology and Organ Systems
Chapter 32. Endoscopic Treatments for Obesity-Related Metabolic Diseases
- Abstract
- List of Abbreviations
- Introduction
- Intra-Gastric Balloon
- Endoscopic Sleeve Gastroplasty (APOLLO Method)
- Primary Obesity Surgery Endoscopic
- Duodenal Mucosal Resurfacing
- Endoluminal Sleeves
- General Conclusion
- Mini-Dictionary of Terms
- Key Facts
- Summary Points
- References
Chapter 33. Sleeve Gastrectomy: Mechanisms of Weight Loss and Diabetes Improvements
- Abstract
- List of Abbreviations
- Introduction and Significance
- Bariatric Surgeries
- Sleeve Gastrectomy: Mechanisms of Weight Loss and Diabetic Control
- Summary
- Acknowledgments
- Mini-Dictionary of Terms
- Key Facts
- Summary Points
- References
Chapter 34. Postprandial Hyperinsulinemic Hypoglycemia in Bariatric Surgery
- Abstract
- List of Abbreviations
- Introduction
- Definition, Epidemiology, and Risk Factors
- Risk Factors
- Pathophysiology
- Treatment
- Mini-Dictionary of Terms
- Key Facts
- Summary Points
- References
Chapter 35. Bariatric Surgery Improves Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus
- Abstract
- List of Abbreviations
- Introduction
- Clinical Proof
- Conclusion
- Mini-Dictionary of Terms
- Key Facts
- Summary Points
- References
Chapter 36. Weight Loss Surgery and the Surrogate Insulin Resistance Markers HOMA, TyG, and TG/HDL-c in Relation to Metabolic Syndrome
- Abstract
- List of Abbreviations
- Introduction
- Impact of Bariatric Surgery on Insulin Resistance
- Assessing Insulin Sensitivity in General Practice
- The Use of Surrogate Insulin Resistance Markers After Bariatric Surgery
- Conclusion
- Mini-Dictionary of Terms
- Key Facts
- Summary Points
- References
Chapter 37. Cancer and Bariatric Surgery
- Abstract
- List of Abbreviations
- Introduction
- Obesity and Cancer: Overview
- Mechanisms Involved in the Association Between Cancer and Obesity
- Cancer and Bariatric Surgery
- Methodological Factors
- Mechanisms Involved in the Association Between Reduced Cancer Risk and Bariatric Surgery
- Conclusion
- Acknowledgment
- Mini-Dictionary of Terms
- Key Facts
- Summary Points
- References
Chapter 38. Upper Gastrointestinal Diseases Before and After Bariatric Surgery
- Abstract
- List of Abbreviations
- Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease
- Dyspepsia and Other Upper Gastrointestinal Disorders
- Helicobacter pylori Infection
- Mini-Dictionary of Terms
- Key Facts
- Summary Points
- References
Chapter 39. Hematological Disorders Following Bariatric Surgery
- Abstract
- List of Abbreviations
- Introduction
- Nutritional Anemia After Gastric Bypass Surgery
- Obesity-Mediated Inflammatory Anemia After Gastric Bypass Surgery
- Bone Marrow Findings After Gastric Bypass Surgery Mimicking Myelodysplastic Syndrome
- Mini-Dictionary of Terms
- Key Facts About Sideroblastic Anemia
- Summary Points
- References
Chapter 40. Enteric Hyperoxaluria, Calcium Oxalate Nephrolithiasis, and Oxalate Nephropathy After Roux-en-Y Gastric Bypass
- Abstract
- List of Abbreviations
- Introduction
- Kidney Disease Due to Obesity
- Incidence of Renal Complications After Roux-EN-Y Gastric Bypass
- Etiology
- Clinical Presentation and Diagnosis
- Medical Management
- Surgical Management
- Prevention
- Future Perspective
- Conclusion
- Acknowledgments
- Conflicts of Interest
- Mini-Dictionary of Terms
- Key Facts
- Summary Points
- References
Chapter 41. Thyroid Hormone Homeostasis in Weight Loss and Implications for Bariatric Surgery
- Abstract
- List of Abbreviations
- Introduction
- Obesity, Energy Expenditure, and Thyroid
- Aspects of Bariatric Surgery Procedures Relevant to Thyroid Homeostasis
- Hypothalamus–Pituitary–Thyroid Axis in Obese and in Postsurgical Bariatric Patients
- Thyroid Hormone Absorption Following Bariatric Surgery
- Changes in Entero/Adipo–Insular Axis in Postsurgical Patients and Thyroid Function
- Bariatric Surgery-Induced Nutrient Deficiencies and Thyroid
- The Intestinal Microbiome
- Brown Fat, Thyroid, and Metabolism
- Conclusions
- Mini-Dictionary of Terms
- Key Facts
- Summary Points
- References
Chapter 42. The Ghrelin–Cannabinoid 1 Receptor Axis After Sleeve Gastrectomy
- Abstract
- List of Abbreviations
- Energy Homeostasis
- The Ghrelin System
- The Endocannabinoid and Cannabinoid 1 Receptor System
- Sleeve Gastrectomy and the Ghrelin–Cannabinoid 1 Receptor Axis
- Mini-Dictionary of Terms
- Key Facts
- Summary Points
- References
Chapter 43. PNPLA3 Variant p.I148M and Bariatric Surgery
- Abstract
- List of Abbreviations
- Introduction
- Adiponutrin (PNPLA3) Function and Biochemistry
- PNPLA3 p.I148M and the Risk of Developing Hepatocellular Carcinoma
- PNPLA3 p.I148M and Metabolic Traits
- PNPLA3 p.I148M and Liver Diseases in Children
- New Candidate Genes: TM6SF2 p.E167K and MBOAT7 rs641738
- The Impact of PNPLA3 Genotype on Weight Loss
- A Future Concept of PNPLA3-Associated Liver Disease as an Etiology-Transcending Entity: Personalized, Gene-based Medicine
- Mini-Dictionary of Terms
- Key Facts
- Summary Points
- References
Section V: Nutritional Aspects
Chapter 44. Dietary Reference Values
- Abstract
- List of Abbreviations
- Introduction
- Micro- and Macronutrients
- Caveats and Assumptions
- Requirements for Micro- and Macronutrients
- Requirements in Postsurgical Procedures and the Concept of Bioavailability
- Key Facts
- Summary Points
- Acknowledgments
- References
Chapter 45. Meal Disposal After Bariatric Surgery
- Abstract
- List of Abbreviations
- Introduction
- Roux-EN-Y Gastric Bypass
- Biliopancreatic Diversion
- Mini-Dictionary of Terms
- Key Facts
- Summary Points
- References
Chapter 46. Underreporting of Energy Intake and Bariatric Surgery
- Abstract
- List of Abbreviations
- Introduction
- Methods of Assessment of Food Consumption
- Isotopic Tracers as an Alternative to Food Intake Assessment
- Methodologies for Assessing the Accuracy of Information on Food Consumption
- Obesity and Underreporting
- Underreporting After Bariatric Surgery
- Mini-Dictionary of Terms
- Key Facts
- Summary Points
- References
Chapter 47. Control Eating Following Bariatric Surgery
- Abstract
- List of Abbreviations
- Introduction
- Binge Eating Disorder, Binge Eating, and Loss of Control Eating
- Other Problematic Eating Behaviors and LOC
- Conclusion
- Mini-Dictionary of Terms
- Key Facts
- Summary Points
- References
Chapter 48. Dietary Planning in Bariatric Surgery Postoperative
- Abstract
- List of Abbreviations
- Introduction
- Nutritional Recommendations in the Immediate Postoperative Period
- Nutritional Recommendations in the Late Postoperative Period
- Micronutrient Deficiencies: Prevalence, Etiology, and Consequences
- Vitamin and Mineral Supplementation
- Mini-Dictionary of Terms
- Key Facts
- Summary Points
- References
Chapter 49. Protein Nutrition and Status and Bariatric Surgery
- Abstract
- List of Abbreviations
- Introduction
- Decrease in Total Energy and Protein Intake
- Gastrointestinal Changes
- Methods to Assess Protein Status After Bariatric Surgery
- Actual Knowledge, Gaps in the Literature, and Future Directions in the Field
- Conclusion
- Mini-Dictionary of Terms
- Key Facts
- Summary Points
- References
Chapter 50. Micronutrient Deficiencies and Sleeve Gastrectomy for Weight Reduction
- Abstract
- List of Abbreviations
- Introduction
- Presleeve Gastrectomy Micronutrient Deficiencies
- Postsleeve Gastrectomy Micronutrient Deficiencies
- Micronutrient-Monitoring Frequency After Sleeve Gastrectomy
- Micronutrient Supplementation After Sleeve Gastrectomy
- Conclusions
- Mini-Dictionary of Terms
- Key Facts
- Summary Points
- References
Chapter 51. Thiamine (Vitamin B1) After Weight Loss Bariatric Surgery
- Abstract
- List of Abbreviations
- Surgical Management of Obesity
- Overview of the Biochemistry and Physiology of Thiamine
- Clinical Manifestations of Thiamine Deficiency
- Confirmation of a Diagnosis of Thiamine Deficiency
- Thiamine Deficiency in Obesity
- Thiamine Deficiency After Bariatric Surgery
- Mechanisms of Thiamine Deficiency After Bariatric Surgery
- Management of Thiamine Deficiency After Bariatric Surgery
- Mini-Dictionary of Terms
- Key Facts
- Summary Points
- References
Chapter 52. Vitamin A and Roux-EN-Y Gastric Bypass
- Abstract
- List of Abbreviations
- Introduction
- Roux-EN-Y Gastric Bypass and Nutritional Deficiencies
- Contributing Factors to Vitamin A Deficiency in Morbid Obesity, Before and After Roux-EN-Y Gastric Bypass
- Managing Vitamin A Deficiency After Roux-EN-Y Gastric Bypass
- Mini-Dictionary of Terms
- Key Facts
- Summary Points
- References
Chapter 53. Iron and Bariatric Surgery
- Abstract
- List of Abbreviations
- Introduction
- Iron Deficiency in Bariatric Surgery Candidates
- Impact of Bariatric Surgery on Iron Intake
- Impact of Bariatric Surgery on Iron Absorption
- Iron Deficiency After Bariatric Surgery
- Comprehensive Assessment of Iron Status is Required to Diagnose Iron Deficiency
- Prevention and Treatment of Iron Deficiency After Bariatric Surgery
- Conclusion
- Mini-Dictionary of Terms
- Key Facts
- Summary Points
- References
Section VI: Cardiovascular, Body Composition, and Physiological Aspects
Chapter 54. Long-Term Cardiovascular Risks in Bariatric Surgery
- Abstract
- List of Abbreviations
- Introduction
- Cardiovascular Risk in Morbidly Obese Candidates to Bariatric Surgery
- Effects of Bariatric Surgery on Cardiovascular Risk Factors
- Effects of Bariatric Surgery on Early Markers of Atherosclerosis
- Effects of Bariatric Surgery on Cardiovascular Events
- Conclusion
- Mini-Dictionary of Terms
- Key Facts
- Summary Points
- References
Chapter 55. QT Interval After Bariatric Surgery
- Abstract
- List of Abbreviations
- Introduction
- QT Interval in Obesity
- Effect of Weight Loss on QT Interval
- QT Interval After Bariatric Surgery
- Mechanisms of QT Interval Reduction After Bariatric Surgery
- Conclusion and Perspectives
- Mini-Dictionary of Terms
- Key Facts
- Summary Points
- References
Chapter 56. Plasma Polyunsaturated Fatty Acids After Weight Loss Surgery
- Abstract
- List of Abbreviations
- Introduction
- Alterations of Polyunsaturated Fatty Acids After Weight Loss Surgery
- Mini-Dictionary of Terms
- Key Facts
- Summary Points
- References
Chapter 57. Bariatric Procedures and Dual Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry
- Abstract
- List of Abbreviations
- Mini-Dictionary of Terms
- Key Facts
- Summary Points
- References
Chapter 58. Factors Associated with Metabolic Bone Disorders and Its Complications After Bariatric Surgery
- Abstract
- List of Abbreviations
- Introduction
- Mineral Deficiencies After Bariatric Surgery
- Severe Weight Loss Promoted by Surgery
- High Prevalence of Type II Diabetes Among Surgery Candidates
- Profile of Candidates Seeking Bariatric Surgery
- Mini-Dictionary of Terms
- Key Facts
- Summary Points
- References
Chapter 59. Gait Patterns After Bariatric Surgery
- Abstract
- List of Abbreviations
- Introduction
- Obese Gait
- Gait Recovery Following Bariatric Surgery
- Conclusions
- Mini-Dictionary of Terms
- Key Facts
- Summary Points
- References
Section VII: Psychological and Behavioral Aspects
Chapter 60. Preoperative Psychosocial Assessment for the Bariatric Patient
- Abstract
- List of Abbreviations
- Introduction
- Important Considerations
- Assessment Procedures
- The Purpose of Assessment: Benefits and Opportunities
- Emerging Considerations
- Conclusion
- Mini-Dictionary of Terms
- Key Facts
- Summary Points
- References
Chapter 61. Neurocognitive Factors Associated With Obesity, Obesity-Related Disorders, and Bariatric Surgery
- Abstract
- List of Abbreviations
- Introduction
- Relationship Between Neurological Functioning, Obesity, and Obesity-related Conditions
- Relationship Between Cognition, Obesity, and Obesity-related Conditions
- Preoperative Neuropsychological Battery
- Improvement in Cognition with Weight Loss and Bariatric Surgery
- Potential Cognitive Changes Following Bariatric Surgery
- Mini-Dictionary of Terms
- Key Facts
- Summary Points
- References
Chapter 62. Temperament and Outcome of Bariatric Surgery for Severe Obesity
- Abstract
- List of Abbreviations
- Introduction
- What is Temperament?
- What are the Relationships Between Temperament and Obesity?
- Does Temperament Influence the Outcome of Bariatric Surgery?
- Conclusions and Future Directions
- Mini-Dictionary of Terms
- Key Facts
- Summary Points
- References
Chapter 63. Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Bariatric Surgery Patients
- Abstract
- List of Abbreviations
- Introduction
- Psychopathology in Bariatric Surgery Patients
- Eating Pathology in Bariatric Surgery Patients
- Nonadherence to Postoperative Dietary Guidelines
- CBT Interventions for Bariatric Surgery Patients
- Empirical Support for CBT in Bariatric Surgery Patients
- Psychopathology and Eating Pathology
- Adherence to Physical Activity and Dietary Guidelines
- Conclusions
- Mini-Dictionary of Terms
- Key Facts
- Summary of Points
- References
Chapter 64. Does Body Dysmorphic Disorder Have Implications for Bariatric Surgery?
- Abstract
- List of Abbreviations
- Introduction
- Overview of Body Dysmorphia
- Body Dysmorphic Disorder, Clinical Features
- Body Dysmorphia Before Bariatric Surgery
- Body Dysmorphia After Bariatric Surgery
- Mini-Dictionary of Terms
- Key Facts
- Summary Points
- References
Chapter 65. Issues Surrounding the Relationship Between Sexual Function and Bariatric Surgery
- Abstract
- List of Abbreviations
- Introduction
- Sexual Function and Dysfunction
- Sexual Function: Clinical Features
- Sexual Function Before and After Bariatric Surgery
- Mini-Dictionary of Terms
- Key Facts
- Summary Points
- References
Chapter 66. Depression and Intragastric Balloon Treatment
- Abstract
- List of Abbreviations
- Introduction
- Obesity and Depression
- The Intragastric Balloon
- Intragastric Balloon and Depression Improvement
- Perspectives
- Mini-Dictionary of Terms
- Key Facts
- Summary Points
- References
Section VIII: Resources
Chapter 67. Recommended Resources on Metabolism and Physiology of Bariatric Surgery
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Acknowledgments
- Key Facts
- Summary Points
- References
About the Editor
Victor Preedy
Victor R. Preedy BSc, PhD, DSc, FRSB, FRSPH, FRCPath, FRSC is a staff member of the Faculty of Life Sciences and Medicine within King's College London. He is also a member of the Division of Diabetes and Nutritional Sciences (research) and the Department of Nutrition and Dietetics (teaching). Professor Preedy is also Director of the Genomics Centre of King's College London. Professor Preedy graduated in 1974 with an Honours Degree in Biology and Physiology with Pharmacology. He gained his University of London PhD in 1981. In 1992, he received his Membership of the Royal College of Pathologists and in 1993 he gained his second doctorate (DSc), for his outstanding contribution to protein metabolism in health and disease. Professor Preedy was elected as a Fellow to the Institute of Biology in 1995 and to the Royal College of Pathologists in 2000. Since then he has been elected as a Fellow to the Royal Society for the Promotion of Health (2004) and The Royal Institute of Public Health (2004). In 2009, Professor Preedy became a Fellow of the Royal Society for Public Health and in 2012 a Fellow of the Royal Society of Chemistry. Professor Preedy has carried out research when attached to Imperial College London, The School of Pharmacy (now part of University College London) and the MRC Centre at Northwick Park Hospital. He has collaborated with research groups in Finland, Japan, Australia, USA and Germany. Prof Preedy is a leading expert on the science of health and has a long standing interest in neurological disease and tissue pathology. He has lectured nationally and internationally. To his credit, Professor Preedy has published over 600 articles, which includes peer-reviewed manuscripts based on original research, abstracts and symposium presentations, reviews and numerous books and volumes.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Nutritional Biochemistry, Department of Nutrition and Dietetics, Professor of Clinical Biochemistry, Department of Clinical Biochemistry; Director of the Genomics Centre, King’s College, London
Rajkumar Rajendram
Dr Rajkumar Rajendram is a clinician scientist who has a focus is on anaesthesia, intensive care and peri-operative medicine. Dr Rajendram graduated in 2001 with a distinction from Guy’s, King’s and St. Thomas Medical School, in London. As an undergraduate he was awarded several prizes, merits and distinctions in pre-clinical and clinical subjects.
Dr Rajendram began his post-graduate medical training in general medicine and intensive care in Oxford. He attained membership of the Royal College of Physicians (MRCP) in 2004 and completed specialist training in acute and general medicine in Oxford in 2010. Dr Rajendram also trained in anaesthesia and intensive care in London and became a fellow of the Royal College of Anaesthetists (FRCA) in 2009. He has completed advanced training in regional anaesthesia and intensive care. He became a fellow of the Faculty of Intensive Care Medicine (FFICM) in 2013 and obtained the European diploma of intensive care medicine (EDIC) in 2014.
Dr Rajendram returned to Oxford as a Consultant in Acute General Medicine at the John Radcliffe Hospital, Oxford before moving to the Royal Free London Hospitals as a Consultant in Intensive Care, Anaesthesia and Peri-operative Medicine. He is currently a Consultant in Internal Medicine at King Abdulaziz Medical City, National Guard Heath Affairs, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Dr Rajendram recognises that nutritional support is a fundamental aspect of medical care. As a clinician scientist he has therefore devoted significant time and effort into nutritional science research and education. He is a visiting lecturer in the Nutritional Sciences Research Division of King’s College London and has published over 100 textbook chapters, review articles, peer-reviewed papers and abstracts.
Affiliations and Expertise
Locum Consultant, Department of Anaesthesia and Intensive Care, Stoke Mandeville Hospital, Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire; Consultant in Internal and Perioperative Medicine, King Abdulaziz Medical City, Ministry of National Guard Hospital Affairs, Riyadh Saudi Arabia; Diabetes and Nutritional Sciences Research Division, School of Medicine, King’s College London, UK
Colin Martin
Colin R. Martin RN BSc MSc MBA PhD YCAP FHEA CPsychol CSci AFBPsS is Professor of Perinatal Mental Health within the Institute of Clinical and Applied Health Research (ICAHR) at the University of Hull, UK. He has published or has in press well over 250 research papers and book chapters. He has an enduring interest in the relationship between brain and behaviour in the context of health and disease. He is a keen book author and editor having written and/or edited several books all of which reflect his diverse academic and clinical interests that examine in-depth, the interface between the brain, mental health and physical wellbeing. These outputs include the Handbook of Behavior, Food and Nutrition (2011), Scientific Basis of Healthcare: AIDS and Pregnancy (2012), Perinatal Mental Health: A Clinical Guide (2012), Nanomedicine and the Nervous System (2012), and the major reference works Comprehensive Guide to Autism (2014), Diet and Nutrition in Dementia and Cognitive Decline (2015), Comprehensive Guide to Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (2016), Metabolism and Pathophysiology of Bariatric Surgery: Nutrition, Procedures, Outcomes and Adverse Effects (2017) and Probiotics in Mental Health (2018).
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Buckinghamshire New University, Middlesex, UK
