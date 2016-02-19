Metabolic Transport
1st Edition
Description
Metabolic Pathways, Third Edition: Metabolic Transport, Volume VI investigates membrane transport and its role in cell physiology. The book describes the transport of solutes across membranes and of carbohydrates in bacterial cells, as well as other processes such as cellular transport of water, amino acid transport in microorganisms, proton transport, and calcium transport by the sarcoplasmic reticulum. Organized into 16 chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the kinetics of transport, emphasizing the monovalent carrier mechanism of facilitated diffusion and active transport involving monovalent carriers. The book then introduces the reader to the transport of various ligands by animal cells or microorganisms; transport by intracellular organelles; and the role of sodium pump in animal tissues in the regulation of cellular metabolism and function. The book also examines the transport of biogenic amines and some mechanisms involved in the control of transport. A few examples of the role of transport in subserving other cellular processes are presented. This book is a valuable source of information for workers in the transport field, along with biologists whose research interests overlap with the transport field.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Contents of Other Volumes
Volumes in Series
Errata for Volume III
Chapter 1 The Use of the Steady-State Assumption to Derive Kinetic Formulations for the Transport of a Solute across a Membrane
Glossary 1
I. Introduction
II. Rate Equations for the Monovalent Carrier Mechanism of Facilitated Diffusion
III. Active Transport Involving Monovalent Carrier
IV. Two Substrates Competing for the Same Site on a Monovalent Carrier
References
Chapter 2 Ion Transport in Microorganisms
I. Introduction
II. Monovalent Cation Transport
III. Anion Transport
IV. Bivalent Cations
V. Cation Binding by the Cell Surface
VI. Control of Transport
VII. Functions of Transport Systems
VIII. Discussion
References
Chapter 3 Carbohydrate Transport in Bacterial Cells
I. Introduction
II. Modes of Transport
III. The Phosphotransferase System
IV. Transport Studies with Membrane Vesicles
V. Concluding Remarks
References
Chapter 4 Cellular Transport of Water
I. Water Transport—Basic Concepts
II. Net Water Fluxes across the Cell Membrane
III. Inadequate Aspects of the Leak-and-Pump Hypothesis
IV. Concluding Remarks
References
Chapter 5 Amino Acid Transport in Microorganisms
I. Introduction
II. General Considerations
III. Transport Systems
IV. Alkali Metal and Ammonium Ion Effects
V. Isolation of Transport Systems
References
Chapter 6 Proton Transport
I. Introduction
II. Passive Proton Transport
III. Active Proton Transport
References
Chapter 7 The Sodium Pump in Animal Tissues and Its Role in the Control of Cellular Metabolism and Function
I. Introduction
II. Properties of the Na Pump in Animal Cells
III. Interactions between the Na Pump and Cellular Metabolism and Function
IV. Control of Pumping Capacity
References
Chapter 8 The Sodium-Potassium Adenosinetriphosphatase
I. Introduction
II. Properties of the Enzyme
III. Lipid Requirement
IV. Reaction Mechanism
V. Cardiac Glycosides
VI. Purification
VII. Phosphorylated Subunit
VIII. Conformational Changes
IX. Models for Na and Κ Transport
References
Chapter 9 Transport of Calcium by the Sarcoplasmic Reticulum
I. Introduction
II. Regulation of the Contraction-Relaxation Cycle by Sarcoplasmic Reticulum. A Historic Outline
III. Transport of Ca2+ by Fragmented Sarcoplasmic Reticulum
References
Note Added in Proof
Chapter 10 Calcium Transport by Selected Animal Cells and Tissues
I. Introduction
II. Isolated Kidney and HeLa Cells
III. Calcium Transport by the Erythrocyte
IV. Calcium Transport in Bone Cells
V. Chorioallantoic Membrane of the Avian Egg
VI. The Avian Shell Gland
VII. Intestinal Calcium Transport
VIII. Summation
References
Chapter 11 Transport of Carbohydrates by Animal Cells
I. Introduction
II. The Facilitated Diffusion Systems
III. The Active Transport Systems
IV. Attempts at Carrier Extraction or Site Identification
References
Chapter 12 Transport of Amino Acids by Animal Cells
Glossary
I. General
II. Special Systems of Amino Acid Transport
References
Note Added in Proof
Chapter 13 The Transport of Biogenic Amines
I. Introduction
II. Biogenic Amine Transport in the Peripheral Adrenergic Neuron
III. Transport of Biogenic Amines in the Central Nervous System
IV. Biogenic Amine Transport in Blood Platelets
V. Biogenic Amine Transport in Mast Cells
VI. Biogenic Amine Transport in the Adrenal Medullary Vesicle
VII. Biogenic Amine Transport in Tissues Not Containing Amine Storage Vesicles
VIII. Summary
References
Chapter 14 Transport of Drugs
I. Introduction
II. Distinction between Active Transport and Passive Transfer
III. Small Intestine
IV. Central Nervous System
V. Eye
VI. Liver
VII. Kidney
References
Chapter 15 Mechanisms of Mitochondrial Ion Transport
I. Introduction
II. Monovalent Cation Transport
III. Divalent Cation Transport
IV. Anion Transport
V. Nucleotide Transport
VI. Nonelectrolytes
VII. Energetics of Ion Transport
VIII. The Mechanisms of Ion Transport
References
Chapter 16 Some Mechanisms for Hormonal Effects on Substrate Transport
I. Introduction
II. Effects on Sugar Transport
III. Amino Acids
IV. Cations
V. Concerning Mechanisms
VI. Water, Sodium and ADH
VII. Mineralocorticoids
VIII. Effects of Growth Hormone
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 726
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1972
- Published:
- 1st January 1972
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323142977