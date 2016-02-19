Metabolic Pathways
3rd Edition
Description
Metabolic Pathways, Third Edition: Volume IV: Nucleic Acids, Protein Synthesis, and Coenzymes focuses on the metabolic pathways of the major biological constituents of living organisms, namely, nucleic acids, proteins, and coenzymes. The biosynthesis and metabolism of purines and pyrimidines, nucleotides, riboflavin and related compounds, and vitamin B6 are discussed. The biogenesis and metabolism of thiamine and folic acid are also considered. This volume is comprised of seven chapters and begins with an analysis of metabolic control and enzymology of purines and pyrimidines such as inosinic acid and nucleotides. The next chapter is devoted to the biosynthesis and metabolism of nucleotides and nucleic acids, making reference to deoxyribonucleotides as well as RNA and DNA. Some of the reactions involving nucleotides are classified and briefly discussed. The reader is then introduced to protein synthesis, paying particular attention to the chemical features of the synthesis of the peptide bond and the characteristics of the genetic code implicated in this process. The remaining chapters focus on riboflavin and related compounds, thiamine, folic acid, and vitamin B6. This book will be a useful resource for biochemists and biologists.
Table of Contents
Preface
List of Contributors
Contents of Other Volumes
Chapter 19 Purines and Pyrimidines
Glossary
I. Introduction
II. Biosynthesis of Inosinic Acid
III. Metabolism of Purine Derivatives
IV. Biosynthesis of Pyrimidine Nucleotides
V. Pyrimidine Catabolism
VI. Control of Pyrimidine Metabolism—Summary
References
Chapter 20 Nucleotides and Nucleic Acids
I. General Introduction
II. Ribonucleotide Metabolism
III. Biosynthesis of Deoxyribonucleotides
IV. Metabolism of Deoxyribonucleotides
V. Ribonucleic Acid
VI. Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA)
VII. Biosynthesis of Nucleic Acids
VIII. Nucleotides as Allosteric Effectors
IX. Coenzymes and Group Activation
References
Chapter 21 Protein Synthesis
I. Introduction
II. A General Model of Protein Synthesis
III. Synthesis of Aminoacyl-tRNA
IV. Ribosome Structure
V. Binding of Aminoacyl-tRNA to Ribosomes
VI. The Genetic Code
VII. Initiation
VIII. Elongation
IX. Termination
X. Conclusions
References
Addendum
Addendum References
Chapter 22 Biosynthesis of Riboflavin and Related Compounds
I. Introduction
II. Flavinogenic Microorganisms
III. Mechanism of Biosynthesis of Riboflavin
IV. Riboflavin 5'-Phosphate (FMN)
V. Flavin Adenine Dinucleotide (FAD)
References
Chapter 23 Biogenesis and Metabolism of Thiamine
I. Introduction
II. Functions of Thiamine
III. Biogenesis of Thiamine and Thiamine Pyrophosphate
IV. Thiaminases
V. Addendum
References
Chapter 24 Biogenesis and Metabolism of Folic Acid
I. Biogenesis of Folic Acid and Related Compounds
II. Formation of Metabolically Functional Forms of Folic Acid
III. Addendum
References
Chapter 25 Metabolism of Vitamin B6
I. Introduction
II. Biosynthesis
III. Catabolism
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 512
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1970
- Published:
- 1st January 1970
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323162135