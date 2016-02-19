Metabolic Pathways, Third Edition: Volume IV: Nucleic Acids, Protein Synthesis, and Coenzymes focuses on the metabolic pathways of the major biological constituents of living organisms, namely, nucleic acids, proteins, and coenzymes. The biosynthesis and metabolism of purines and pyrimidines, nucleotides, riboflavin and related compounds, and vitamin B6 are discussed. The biogenesis and metabolism of thiamine and folic acid are also considered. This volume is comprised of seven chapters and begins with an analysis of metabolic control and enzymology of purines and pyrimidines such as inosinic acid and nucleotides. The next chapter is devoted to the biosynthesis and metabolism of nucleotides and nucleic acids, making reference to deoxyribonucleotides as well as RNA and DNA. Some of the reactions involving nucleotides are classified and briefly discussed. The reader is then introduced to protein synthesis, paying particular attention to the chemical features of the synthesis of the peptide bond and the characteristics of the genetic code implicated in this process. The remaining chapters focus on riboflavin and related compounds, thiamine, folic acid, and vitamin B6. This book will be a useful resource for biochemists and biologists.