Metabolic Pathways - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780122992544, 9780323162135

Metabolic Pathways

3rd Edition

Editors: David Greenberg
eBook ISBN: 9780323162135
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1970
Page Count: 512
Description

Metabolic Pathways, Third Edition: Volume IV: Nucleic Acids, Protein Synthesis, and Coenzymes focuses on the metabolic pathways of the major biological constituents of living organisms, namely, nucleic acids, proteins, and coenzymes. The biosynthesis and metabolism of purines and pyrimidines, nucleotides, riboflavin and related compounds, and vitamin B6 are discussed. The biogenesis and metabolism of thiamine and folic acid are also considered. This volume is comprised of seven chapters and begins with an analysis of metabolic control and enzymology of purines and pyrimidines such as inosinic acid and nucleotides. The next chapter is devoted to the biosynthesis and metabolism of nucleotides and nucleic acids, making reference to deoxyribonucleotides as well as RNA and DNA. Some of the reactions involving nucleotides are classified and briefly discussed. The reader is then introduced to protein synthesis, paying particular attention to the chemical features of the synthesis of the peptide bond and the characteristics of the genetic code implicated in this process. The remaining chapters focus on riboflavin and related compounds, thiamine, folic acid, and vitamin B6. This book will be a useful resource for biochemists and biologists.

Table of Contents


Preface

List of Contributors

Contents of Other Volumes

Chapter 19 Purines and Pyrimidines

Glossary

I. Introduction

II. Biosynthesis of Inosinic Acid

III. Metabolism of Purine Derivatives

IV. Biosynthesis of Pyrimidine Nucleotides

V. Pyrimidine Catabolism

VI. Control of Pyrimidine Metabolism—Summary

References

Chapter 20 Nucleotides and Nucleic Acids

I. General Introduction

II. Ribonucleotide Metabolism

III. Biosynthesis of Deoxyribonucleotides

IV. Metabolism of Deoxyribonucleotides

V. Ribonucleic Acid

VI. Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA)

VII. Biosynthesis of Nucleic Acids

VIII. Nucleotides as Allosteric Effectors

IX. Coenzymes and Group Activation

References

Chapter 21 Protein Synthesis

I. Introduction

II. A General Model of Protein Synthesis

III. Synthesis of Aminoacyl-tRNA

IV. Ribosome Structure

V. Binding of Aminoacyl-tRNA to Ribosomes

VI. The Genetic Code

VII. Initiation

VIII. Elongation

IX. Termination

X. Conclusions

References

Addendum

Addendum References

Chapter 22 Biosynthesis of Riboflavin and Related Compounds

I. Introduction

II. Flavinogenic Microorganisms

III. Mechanism of Biosynthesis of Riboflavin

IV. Riboflavin 5'-Phosphate (FMN)

V. Flavin Adenine Dinucleotide (FAD)

References

Chapter 23 Biogenesis and Metabolism of Thiamine

I. Introduction

II. Functions of Thiamine

III. Biogenesis of Thiamine and Thiamine Pyrophosphate

IV. Thiaminases

V. Addendum

References

Chapter 24 Biogenesis and Metabolism of Folic Acid

I. Biogenesis of Folic Acid and Related Compounds

II. Formation of Metabolically Functional Forms of Folic Acid

III. Addendum

References

Chapter 25 Metabolism of Vitamin B6

I. Introduction

II. Biosynthesis

III. Catabolism

References

Author Index

Subject Index

About the Editor

David Greenberg

