Metabolic Pathways, Third Edition, Volume I: Energetics, Tricarboxyl Acid Cycle, and Carbohydrates provides information pertinent to the determination of the sequential steps of the different metabolic pathways and the isolation and characterization of the enzymes catalyzing the several steps. This book discusses the chemical steps in the metabolism of the constituents of major significance in living organisms.

Organized into seven chapters, this edition begins with an overview of the concept of free energy and the various methods of obtaining free energy data. This text then examines the relations between free energy and other quantities of direct interest, such as equilibrium constants, electromotive forces, and heats of reactions. Other chapters consider the transformation of energy from one form to another that is accomplished in living systems by specialized structures. The final chapter deals with the importance of L-ascorbic acid in the prevention of scurvy and its mode of action at the molecular level.

This book is a valuable resource for biochemists.