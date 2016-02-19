Metabolic Pathways - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780122992513, 9781483273532

Metabolic Pathways

3rd Edition

Energetics, Tricarboxylic Acid Cycle, and Carbohydrates

Editors: David M. Greenberg
eBook ISBN: 9781483273532
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1967
Page Count: 476
Description

Metabolic Pathways, Third Edition, Volume I: Energetics, Tricarboxyl Acid Cycle, and Carbohydrates provides information pertinent to the determination of the sequential steps of the different metabolic pathways and the isolation and characterization of the enzymes catalyzing the several steps. This book discusses the chemical steps in the metabolism of the constituents of major significance in living organisms.

Organized into seven chapters, this edition begins with an overview of the concept of free energy and the various methods of obtaining free energy data. This text then examines the relations between free energy and other quantities of direct interest, such as equilibrium constants, electromotive forces, and heats of reactions. Other chapters consider the transformation of energy from one form to another that is accomplished in living systems by specialized structures. The final chapter deals with the importance of L-ascorbic acid in the prevention of scurvy and its mode of action at the molecular level.

This book is a valuable resource for biochemists.

Table of Contents


﻿List of Contributors

Preface

Contents of Other Volumes

Chapter I Free Energy and Entropy in Metabolism

I. Introduction

II. Free Energy and Its Determination

III. Heat of Reaction

IV. Entropy

V. Sources of Energy

VI. Release of Energy

References

Chapter 2 The Mitochondrial System of Enzymes

I. Biochemical Machines

II. Structure and Ultrastructure of the Mitochondrion

III. The Integrated Reactions of Mitochondria

IV. The Citric Acid Cycle

V. The Electron Transfer System

VI. Oxidative Phosphorylation and the Generation of the Energized State

References

Chapter 3 Glycolysis

I. Introduction

II. Enzymes of the Glycolytic Cycle

III. Regulation of Glycolysis

References

Chapter 4 The Tricarboxylic Acid Cycle

I. Introduction

II. The Cycle in Animal Tissues

III. Reactions of the Cycle

IV. The Cycle in Microorganisms

V. The Cycle in Plants

VI. Modified Tricarboxylic Acid Cycles

VII. Role of the Tricarboxylic Acid Cycle in the Synthesis of Cell Constituents

VIII. Reactions Leading from Foodstuffs to the Tricarboxylic Acid Cycle

IX. Other Reactions Leading to and from the Cycle

X. Metabolic Control and the Cycle

XI. The Cycle under Anaerobic Conditions

XII. Envoy

References

Chapter 5 Other Pathways of Carbohydrate Metabolism

I. Introduction

II. The Pent ose Phosphate Pathway

III. Oxidative Metabolism of Nonphosphorylated Hexose

IV. Phosphorylation of Hexoses Not Requiring Nucleoside Triphosphates

V. Pentose Metabolism in Bacteria

VI. Pentose Metabolism in Plants

VII. Galactose Metabolism

VIII. Inositol Metabolism

IX. Metabolism of Nonphosphorylated Uronic Acids

X. Deoxyribose Metabolism

References

Chapter 6 Biosynthesis of Complex Saccharides

I. Photosynthetic Intermediates Leading to the Formation of Monosaccharides

II. Processes Involved in Complex Saccharide Formation

III. Synthesis of α-1, 4-D-Glucose Chains of Glycogen and Starch by the Action of Phosphorylase

IV. Structure of Glycogen and Amylopectin

V. Synthesis of Branched Polysaccharides

VI. Synthesis of Starch-Glycogen Type of Polysaccharides by Transglycosylases

VII. Synthesis of Polysaccharides by Transglycosylation

VIII. Synthesis of Nucleoside Diphosphate Sugars and Their Interconversions

IX. Synthesis of Oligosaccharides from Nucleoside Diphosphate Sugars by Transglycosylation

X. Synthesis of Glycosides from Nucleoside Diphosphate Sugars by Transglycosylation

XI. Synthesis of Polysaccharides from Sugar Diphosphate Nucleosides by Transglycosylation

XII. Capsular Pneumococcus Polysaccharides

XIII. Synthesis of Bacterial Cell-Wall Lipopolysaccharides

XIV. Synthesis of Teichoic Acids

XV. Synthesis of Glycoproteins and Mucopolysaccharides

XVI. Mechanism of Transglycosylation

XVII. Addendum

References

Chapter 7 Ascorbic Acid

I. Introduction

II. Biosynthesis of L-Ascorbic Acid in Animals

III. Inability of Primates and Guinea Pigs to Synthesize L-Ascorbic Acid

IV. Biosynthesis of L-Ascorbic Acid in Plants

V. Catabolism of L-Ascorbic Acid in Animals

VI. L-Ascorbic Acid, an Intermediate in Carbohydrate Metabolism

VII. Glucuronic Acid Pathway of Glucose Metabolism

VIII. Metabolism of D-Ascorbic Acid

References

Author Index

Subject Index

