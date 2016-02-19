Metabolic Pathways
3rd Edition
Energetics, Tricarboxylic Acid Cycle, and Carbohydrates
Description
Metabolic Pathways, Third Edition, Volume I: Energetics, Tricarboxyl Acid Cycle, and Carbohydrates provides information pertinent to the determination of the sequential steps of the different metabolic pathways and the isolation and characterization of the enzymes catalyzing the several steps. This book discusses the chemical steps in the metabolism of the constituents of major significance in living organisms.
Organized into seven chapters, this edition begins with an overview of the concept of free energy and the various methods of obtaining free energy data. This text then examines the relations between free energy and other quantities of direct interest, such as equilibrium constants, electromotive forces, and heats of reactions. Other chapters consider the transformation of energy from one form to another that is accomplished in living systems by specialized structures. The final chapter deals with the importance of L-ascorbic acid in the prevention of scurvy and its mode of action at the molecular level.
This book is a valuable resource for biochemists.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Contents of Other Volumes
Chapter I Free Energy and Entropy in Metabolism
I. Introduction
II. Free Energy and Its Determination
III. Heat of Reaction
IV. Entropy
V. Sources of Energy
VI. Release of Energy
References
Chapter 2 The Mitochondrial System of Enzymes
I. Biochemical Machines
II. Structure and Ultrastructure of the Mitochondrion
III. The Integrated Reactions of Mitochondria
IV. The Citric Acid Cycle
V. The Electron Transfer System
VI. Oxidative Phosphorylation and the Generation of the Energized State
References
Chapter 3 Glycolysis
I. Introduction
II. Enzymes of the Glycolytic Cycle
III. Regulation of Glycolysis
References
Chapter 4 The Tricarboxylic Acid Cycle
I. Introduction
II. The Cycle in Animal Tissues
III. Reactions of the Cycle
IV. The Cycle in Microorganisms
V. The Cycle in Plants
VI. Modified Tricarboxylic Acid Cycles
VII. Role of the Tricarboxylic Acid Cycle in the Synthesis of Cell Constituents
VIII. Reactions Leading from Foodstuffs to the Tricarboxylic Acid Cycle
IX. Other Reactions Leading to and from the Cycle
X. Metabolic Control and the Cycle
XI. The Cycle under Anaerobic Conditions
XII. Envoy
References
Chapter 5 Other Pathways of Carbohydrate Metabolism
I. Introduction
II. The Pent ose Phosphate Pathway
III. Oxidative Metabolism of Nonphosphorylated Hexose
IV. Phosphorylation of Hexoses Not Requiring Nucleoside Triphosphates
V. Pentose Metabolism in Bacteria
VI. Pentose Metabolism in Plants
VII. Galactose Metabolism
VIII. Inositol Metabolism
IX. Metabolism of Nonphosphorylated Uronic Acids
X. Deoxyribose Metabolism
References
Chapter 6 Biosynthesis of Complex Saccharides
I. Photosynthetic Intermediates Leading to the Formation of Monosaccharides
II. Processes Involved in Complex Saccharide Formation
III. Synthesis of α-1, 4-D-Glucose Chains of Glycogen and Starch by the Action of Phosphorylase
IV. Structure of Glycogen and Amylopectin
V. Synthesis of Branched Polysaccharides
VI. Synthesis of Starch-Glycogen Type of Polysaccharides by Transglycosylases
VII. Synthesis of Polysaccharides by Transglycosylation
VIII. Synthesis of Nucleoside Diphosphate Sugars and Their Interconversions
IX. Synthesis of Oligosaccharides from Nucleoside Diphosphate Sugars by Transglycosylation
X. Synthesis of Glycosides from Nucleoside Diphosphate Sugars by Transglycosylation
XI. Synthesis of Polysaccharides from Sugar Diphosphate Nucleosides by Transglycosylation
XII. Capsular Pneumococcus Polysaccharides
XIII. Synthesis of Bacterial Cell-Wall Lipopolysaccharides
XIV. Synthesis of Teichoic Acids
XV. Synthesis of Glycoproteins and Mucopolysaccharides
XVI. Mechanism of Transglycosylation
XVII. Addendum
References
Chapter 7 Ascorbic Acid
I. Introduction
II. Biosynthesis of L-Ascorbic Acid in Animals
III. Inability of Primates and Guinea Pigs to Synthesize L-Ascorbic Acid
IV. Biosynthesis of L-Ascorbic Acid in Plants
V. Catabolism of L-Ascorbic Acid in Animals
VI. L-Ascorbic Acid, an Intermediate in Carbohydrate Metabolism
VII. Glucuronic Acid Pathway of Glucose Metabolism
VIII. Metabolism of D-Ascorbic Acid
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 476
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1967
- Published:
- 1st January 1967
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483273532