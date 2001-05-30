Metabolic Maps - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120456055, 9780080536293

Metabolic Maps

1st Edition

Pesticides, Environmentally Relevant Molecules and Biologically Active Molecules

Authors: Hiroyasu Aizawa
eBook ISBN: 9780080536293
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120456055
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 30th May 2001
Page Count: 330
Description

People working in development of drugs, pesticides, washing detergents, etc., are obliged by law to conduct analyses of the "metabolic pathways" or "maps" for the chemical compounds that they are using or proposing. Everyone in these industries or carrying out research toward such products is therefore interested in having a reference on these compounds.

Key Features

  • Covers literature relating to degradation and metabolic profiles of molecules
  • Draws together the literature on degradation and metabolism patterns with that on diversified conditions of the environmental systems
  • Indicates 3D chemical structures, predicted physico-chemical parameters, logP and the SMILES chemical notations of the parent compounds to assist scientists design the lead compounds for new discovery using computer-aided technology

Readership

Graduate students and scientists in industry, government, and academia, researching biologically active compounds in the fields of toxicology, biotechnology, environmental chemistry, and metabolism

Table of Contents

Preface

Acid Amides Amidines, Guanidines, and Hydrazines Amino Acid-Phophinic Acids Anilines and Nitrobenzenes Aryloxy Acids Biphenyl Ethers Carbamates Dithio- and Thiolcarbamates Halogenated Aliphatics Halogenated Aromatics Five-membered Heterocycles Five-membered Heterocycles (fused) Six- /more membered Heterocycles Six- /more membered Heterocycles (fused) Imides Natural Products Organophosphorous Compounds Oximes Phenylureas and Related Compounds Phosphono Amino Acids and Related Compounds Pyrethroids Sulfonylureas Triazines and Related Compounds Miscellaneous

References Predicted Parameters of log P Author Index Activity Index Subject Index

Details

No. of pages:
330
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2001
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080536293
Hardcover ISBN:
9780120456055

About the Author

Hiroyasu Aizawa

Hiroyasu Aizawa is the president of HRCI, Hiro Research Consultancy Inc., Japan, and a professor at the Applied Science Research Center, Tamagawa University Research Institute, Japan. He has considerable experience in the field of pesticide chemistry, including chemical synthesis, residue analysis, metabolism, and regulatory issues, and in the field of biologically active natural products gained from working in academia, chemical industries, and toxicology institutes and collaborating with government institutes and universities.

Affiliations and Expertise

HRCI Hiro Research Consultancy Inc., Tokyo, Japan, and Tamagawa University Research Institute, Japan

Ratings and Reviews

