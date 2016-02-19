Metabolic Maps of Pesticides
Metabolic Maps of Pesticides provides a summary of investigations and drawings of the metabolic patterns on pesticides that were collected with the aid of Chemical Abstracts Service (CAS) for the years 1970-1979.
Some maps were taken from the original reports, some were slightly modified for clarity, and some were tentatively drawn from descriptions in the original articles. The pesticides are classified based on their chemical structures as functional groups or based on common chemical nomenclature. The chemical classifications highlight the properties of the mother pesticides and the impact of their degenerative metabolites on the environment.
Metabolic maps are provided for the following: acid amides, amidines and guanidines, anilines and nitrobenzenes, biphenyl ethers, DDT and its analogs, dithio- and thiolcarbamates, five- and six-membered heterocyclic compounds, imides, organochlorine compounds, oxime carbamates, phenoxyacetic acids, pheny ring fused five-membered heterocyclic compounds, phenyl(aryl) carbamates, phenylureas and related compounds, phosphonothiolates and phosphonothioates, phosphonates, phosphorothioamides, phosphates, phosphorothiolates, pyrethroids, pyridines, triazines, and substituted benzenes and miscellaneous compounds.
1. Acid Amides
Dicryl
Kerb (Pronamide, RH-315)
MT-101
Mebenil (BAS 305F)
Barnon (Flamprop-isopropyl)
Propachlor
Diphenamide
Dual (Metolachlor), Antor, Alachlor, and Butachlor (Machete)
BAS 3191
TTPA
Carboxin (Vitavax)
Triforine
Perfluidone
2. Amidines and Guanidines
Galecron (Chlorodimeform)
Robenz (Robenidine)
3. Anilines and Nitrobenzenes
p-Chloroaniline
Propham
p-Nitroanisole
Chloroanisidine
DCNA (Dichloronitroaniline)
Dinitramine
Dinobuton
BBD (N-Butyl-4-tert-butyl-2,6-dinitroaniline)
Trifluralin
Basalin
PCNB (Pentachloronitrobenzene)
4. Biphenyl Ethers
Nitrofen, CNP, Bifenox (MC-4379), Oxyfluorofen (RH-2915), Chloromethoxynyl (X-52), and Preforan
Credazine (H-772)
5. DDT and Its Analogs
Diphenylmethane and DTE (Diphenyltrichloroethane)
DDT [1,1,1-Trichloro-2,2-bis(p-chlorophenyl)ethane]
DDE [1,1’-Dichloroethylidene)bis(4-chlorobenzene)]
o,p-DDT [1,1,1-Trichlorophenyl-2-(o-chlorophenyl)-2-(p-chlorophenyl)ethane]
DDA [Bis(p-chlorophenyl) acetic acid] and DDM [Bis(p-chlorophenyl) methane]
Chloropropylate
Chloromethylchlor
Methylchlor
Methiochlor
Ethoxyaniline
Methylethoxychlor
Methoxychlor
Ethoxychlor
Methoxymethiochlor
TMMA [N-(α-Trichloromethyl-p-methoxybenzyl)-p-methoxyaniline]
6. Dithio- and Thiolcarbamates
Ethylene bis-dithiocarbamic acid
EPTC
(S-Ethyl dipropylthiocarbamate) and Butylate
(S-Ethyl diisobutylthiocarbamate)
Benthiocarb
Molinate (Ordram)
7. Five- and Six-Membered Heterocyclic Compounds
Pyrrolnitrin
Tachigaren (F-319, Hymexazole)
Ipronidazole
Isothiazolinones
DDOD [3-(3,5-Dichlorophenyl)-5,5-dimethyl-2,4-oxazolidinedione, Silex]
Methazole
Oxadiazone
Dioxane
Terbacil
Norfurazone (SAN-9789) and SAN-6706
Dimethirimol
8. Imides
DSI [N-(3,5-Dichlorophenyl) succinimide]
Procymidon (Sumisclex)
Captan
Fluoroimide (Spartcide, MK-23)
9. Organochlorine Compounds
Lindane
Polychlorinated norbornenes
Endosulfan
cis-, trans-Chlordanes
Endrin
Aldrin
HEC (1,2,3,4,9,9-Hexachloro-exo-5,6-epoxy-1,4,4a,5,6,7,8,8a-octahydro-1,4-methano-naphthalene)
Dihydrochlordenedicarboxylic Acid
10. Oxime Carbamates
Thixofanox (DS-15647)
Aldicarb
Oxamyl
Tripate
11. Phenoxyacetic Acids
4-CPA (4-Chlorophenoxyacetic acid)
2,4-D (2,4-Dichlorophenoxyacetic acid)
2,4-DB (2,4-Dichlorophenoxybutyric acid)
Phenothiol
2,4,5-T (2,4,5-Trichlorophenoxyacetic acid)
Dichlorfop-methyl [HOE-23408(OH)]
12. Phenyl Ring Fused Five-Membered Heterocyclic Compounds
Fthalide (3,4,5,6-Tetrachlorophthalide)
Thiophanate methyl and Thioureidobenzenes
Benomyl
Parbendazole
Methabenzthiazuron
Oryzemate
13. Phenyl(Aryl) Carbamates
MTMC (Tsumacide)
MIPC (Mipcin)
BPMC (Bassa)
MTBC (m-tert-Butyl phenyl N-methyl carbamate)
Bux
Landrin-1 and -2
Banol
BPBSMC and BPMC (m-sec-Butyl phenyl N-methyl carbamate)
Propoxur (Baygon)
MPMC (Meobal)
UC-34096
Mexacarbate (Zectran)
EP-475 and Phenmedipham
Carbaryl (NAC, Sevin)
Carbofuran (Furadan)
Mobam
14. Phenylureas and Related Compounds
Siduron
Monuron
Monolinuron
Buturon
Clearcide
PH-6040 (OMS-1804; Diflubenzuron)
BATH (Benzoic acid 2-[2,4,6-trichlorophenyl] hydrazide
Thiadiazuron
15. Phosphonothiolates and Phosphonothioates
Leptophos
Inezin
Dyfonate (Fonofos)
N-2596
16. Phosphonates
Trichlorfon
Surecide
Glyphosate (Roundup)
17. Phosphorothioamides
Cremart
S-2517
18. Phosphoramides, Phosphoramidothiolates, and Phosphorimides
Nemacur (BAY-68138)
Crufomate
Methamidophos
Stauffer R-16661
Cyclophosphamide
Cyolane (Phospholane)
Mephosfolan
19. Phosphates
GC-6506
Dichlorvos
Dimethyl and Tetrachlorvinphos
Phosphamidon
20. Phosphorothiolates
Kitazin P
R-3828
21. Phosphorothioates
Parathion
Sumithion (Fenitrothion)
Cyanox
Bromophos
Dasanit
Abate
Isoxathion (Karphos)
Chlorpyrifos
Diazinon
Phoxim
Salithion
22. Phosphorodithiolates
Hinozan (Edifenfos)
Mocap
23. Phosphorodithioates
Malathion
Formothion and Dimethoate
Bay NTN 9306
Supracide (Methidothion)
Phosalone
Dioxanthion
24. Pyrethroids
Pyrethrin I and II
Allethrin
(+)-trans- and (+)-cis-Resmethrins
cis- and trans-Cypermethrins
Decamethrin
cis- and trans-Permethrins
Fenvalerate
25. Pyridines
CTP (6-Chloro-α-trichloropicoline)
DCP (3,6-Dichloro-α-picolic acid)
Pyrazon
26. Triazines
(s-Triazines)
Atrazine
Bladex
Prometone
Cyprazine
GS-14254
(As-Triazines)
Sencor
Thiazuril
27. Substituted Benzenes and Miscellaneous Compounds
Monochloroacetic acid
2,3,6-TBA (2,3,6,-Trichlorobenzoic acid)
Dichlorobenil
Disugran
Chloroneb
Bromoxynil
(PCP (Pentachlorophenol)
NK-049 (Metoxyphenone)
1-Naphthylacetic acid
260 pages
- 260
English
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1982
- Published:
- 28th June 1982
Academic Press
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323140751
Hiroyasu Aizawa
Hiroyasu Aizawa is the president of HRCI, Hiro Research Consultancy Inc., Japan, and a professor at the Applied Science Research Center, Tamagawa University Research Institute, Japan. He has considerable experience in the field of pesticide chemistry, including chemical synthesis, residue analysis, metabolism, and regulatory issues, and in the field of biologically active natural products gained from working in academia, chemical industries, and toxicology institutes and collaborating with government institutes and universities.
HRCI Hiro Research Consultancy Inc., Tokyo, Japan, and Tamagawa University Research Institute, Japan