Metabolic Maps of Pesticides - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120464807, 9780323140751

Metabolic Maps of Pesticides

1st Edition

Authors: Hiroyasu Aizawa
eBook ISBN: 9780323140751
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th June 1982
Page Count: 260
Description

Metabolic Maps of Pesticides provides a summary of investigations and drawings of the metabolic patterns on pesticides that were collected with the aid of Chemical Abstracts Service (CAS) for the years 1970-1979.
Some maps were taken from the original reports, some were slightly modified for clarity, and some were tentatively drawn from descriptions in the original articles. The pesticides are classified based on their chemical structures as functional groups or based on common chemical nomenclature. The chemical classifications highlight the properties of the mother pesticides and the impact of their degenerative metabolites on the environment.
Metabolic maps are provided for the following: acid amides, amidines and guanidines, anilines and nitrobenzenes, biphenyl ethers, DDT and its analogs, dithio- and thiolcarbamates, five- and six-membered heterocyclic compounds, imides, organochlorine compounds, oxime carbamates, phenoxyacetic acids, pheny ring fused five-membered heterocyclic compounds, phenyl(aryl) carbamates, phenylureas and related compounds, phosphonothiolates and phosphonothioates, phosphonates, phosphorothioamides, phosphates, phosphorothiolates, pyrethroids, pyridines, triazines, and substituted benzenes and miscellaneous compounds.

Table of Contents


Foreword

Preface

Acknowledgment

1. Acid Amides

Dicryl

Kerb (Pronamide, RH-315)

MT-101

Mebenil (BAS 305F)

Barnon (Flamprop-isopropyl)

Propachlor

Diphenamide

Dual (Metolachlor), Antor, Alachlor, and Butachlor (Machete)

BAS 3191

TTPA

Carboxin (Vitavax)

Triforine

Perfluidone

2. Amidines and Guanidines

Galecron (Chlorodimeform)

Robenz (Robenidine)

3. Anilines and Nitrobenzenes

p-Chloroaniline

Propham

p-Nitroanisole

Chloroanisidine

DCNA (Dichloronitroaniline)

Dinitramine

Dinobuton

BBD (N-Butyl-4-tert-butyl-2,6-dinitroaniline)

Trifluralin

Basalin

PCNB (Pentachloronitrobenzene)

4. Biphenyl Ethers

Nitrofen, CNP, Bifenox (MC-4379), Oxyfluorofen (RH-2915), Chloromethoxynyl (X-52), and Preforan

Credazine (H-772)

5. DDT and Its Analogs

Diphenylmethane and DTE (Diphenyltrichloroethane)

DDT [1,1,1-Trichloro-2,2-bis(p-chlorophenyl)ethane]

DDE [1,1’-Dichloroethylidene)bis(4-chlorobenzene)]

o,p-DDT [1,1,1-Trichlorophenyl-2-(o-chlorophenyl)-2-(p-chlorophenyl)ethane]

DDA [Bis(p-chlorophenyl) acetic acid] and DDM [Bis(p-chlorophenyl) methane]

Chloropropylate

Chloromethylchlor

Methylchlor

Methiochlor

Ethoxyaniline

Methylethoxychlor

Methoxychlor

Ethoxychlor

Methoxymethiochlor

TMMA [N-(α-Trichloromethyl-p-methoxybenzyl)-p-methoxyaniline]

6. Dithio- and Thiolcarbamates

Ethylene bis-dithiocarbamic acid

EPTC

(S-Ethyl dipropylthiocarbamate) and Butylate

(S-Ethyl diisobutylthiocarbamate)

Benthiocarb

Molinate (Ordram)

7. Five- and Six-Membered Heterocyclic Compounds

Pyrrolnitrin

Tachigaren (F-319, Hymexazole)

Ipronidazole

Isothiazolinones

DDOD [3-(3,5-Dichlorophenyl)-5,5-dimethyl-2,4-oxazolidinedione, Silex]

Methazole

Oxadiazone

Dioxane

Terbacil

Norfurazone (SAN-9789) and SAN-6706

Dimethirimol

8. Imides

DSI [N-(3,5-Dichlorophenyl) succinimide]

Procymidon (Sumisclex)

Captan

Fluoroimide (Spartcide, MK-23)

9. Organochlorine Compounds

Lindane

Polychlorinated norbornenes

Endosulfan

cis-, trans-Chlordanes

Endrin

Aldrin

HEC (1,2,3,4,9,9-Hexachloro-exo-5,6-epoxy-1,4,4a,5,6,7,8,8a-octahydro-1,4-methano-naphthalene)

Dihydrochlordenedicarboxylic Acid

10. Oxime Carbamates

Thixofanox (DS-15647)

Aldicarb

Oxamyl

Tripate

11. Phenoxyacetic Acids

4-CPA (4-Chlorophenoxyacetic acid)

2,4-D (2,4-Dichlorophenoxyacetic acid)

2,4-DB (2,4-Dichlorophenoxybutyric acid)

Phenothiol

2,4,5-T (2,4,5-Trichlorophenoxyacetic acid)

Dichlorfop-methyl [HOE-23408(OH)]

12. Phenyl Ring Fused Five-Membered Heterocyclic Compounds

Fthalide (3,4,5,6-Tetrachlorophthalide)

Thiophanate methyl and Thioureidobenzenes

Benomyl

Parbendazole

Methabenzthiazuron

Oryzemate

13. Phenyl(Aryl) Carbamates

MTMC (Tsumacide)

MIPC (Mipcin)

BPMC (Bassa)

MTBC (m-tert-Butyl phenyl N-methyl carbamate)

Bux

Landrin-1 and -2

Banol

BPBSMC and BPMC (m-sec-Butyl phenyl N-methyl carbamate)

Propoxur (Baygon)

MPMC (Meobal)

UC-34096

Mexacarbate (Zectran)

EP-475 and Phenmedipham

Carbaryl (NAC, Sevin)

Carbofuran (Furadan)

Mobam

14. Phenylureas and Related Compounds

Siduron

Monuron

Monolinuron

Buturon

Clearcide

PH-6040 (OMS-1804; Diflubenzuron)

BATH (Benzoic acid 2-[2,4,6-trichlorophenyl] hydrazide

Thiadiazuron

15. Phosphonothiolates and Phosphonothioates

Leptophos

Inezin

Dyfonate (Fonofos)

N-2596

16. Phosphonates

Trichlorfon

Surecide

Glyphosate (Roundup)

17. Phosphorothioamides

Cremart

S-2517

18. Phosphoramides, Phosphoramidothiolates, and Phosphorimides

Nemacur (BAY-68138)

Crufomate

Methamidophos

Stauffer R-16661

Cyclophosphamide

Cyolane (Phospholane)

Mephosfolan

19. Phosphates

GC-6506

Dichlorvos

Dimethyl and Tetrachlorvinphos

Phosphamidon

20. Phosphorothiolates

Kitazin P

R-3828

21. Phosphorothioates

Parathion

Sumithion (Fenitrothion)

Cyanox

Bromophos

Dasanit

Abate

Isoxathion (Karphos)

Chlorpyrifos

Diazinon

Phoxim

Salithion

22. Phosphorodithiolates

Hinozan (Edifenfos)

Mocap

23. Phosphorodithioates

Malathion

Formothion and Dimethoate

Bay NTN 9306

Supracide (Methidothion)

Phosalone

Dioxanthion

24. Pyrethroids

Pyrethrin I and II

Allethrin

(+)-trans- and (+)-cis-Resmethrins

cis- and trans-Cypermethrins

Decamethrin

cis- and trans-Permethrins

Fenvalerate

25. Pyridines

CTP (6-Chloro-α-trichloropicoline)

DCP (3,6-Dichloro-α-picolic acid)

Pyrazon

26. Triazines

(s-Triazines)

Atrazine

Bladex

Prometone

Cyprazine

GS-14254

(As-Triazines)

Sencor

Thiazuril

27. Substituted Benzenes and Miscellaneous Compounds

Monochloroacetic acid

2,3,6-TBA (2,3,6,-Trichlorobenzoic acid)

Dichlorobenil

Disugran

Chloroneb

Bromoxynil

(PCP (Pentachlorophenol)

NK-049 (Metoxyphenone)

1-Naphthylacetic acid

References

Author Index

Pesticide Index

Subject Index








About the Author

Hiroyasu Aizawa

Hiroyasu Aizawa is the president of HRCI, Hiro Research Consultancy Inc., Japan, and a professor at the Applied Science Research Center, Tamagawa University Research Institute, Japan. He has considerable experience in the field of pesticide chemistry, including chemical synthesis, residue analysis, metabolism, and regulatory issues, and in the field of biologically active natural products gained from working in academia, chemical industries, and toxicology institutes and collaborating with government institutes and universities.

HRCI Hiro Research Consultancy Inc., Tokyo, Japan, and Tamagawa University Research Institute, Japan

