Metabolic Inhibitors V4

Metabolic Inhibitors: A Comprehensive Treatise, Volume IV reviews developments in studies of inhibition of metabolic and enzymic processes ranging from photosynthesis and blood clotting to protein synthesis, fatty acid metabolism, and phospholipid metabolism. The book also explores the inhibition of specific enzyme reactions, such as amino acid activation, amino acid hydroxylation, and cyclic AMP formation.
Organized into nine chapters, this volume begins with an overview of allosteric inhibition and inhibitors, and then discusses amino acid hydroxylase inhibitors. The reader is also introduced to inhibitors and activators of enzymes that regulate the cellular concentration of cyclic AMP. In particular, the book describes the role of lipids in the activation of adenyl cyclase by hormones; modification of adenyl cyclase in various physiological and pathological conditions; and synthesis of glycerophosphatides as well as phospho- and glycosphingolipids.
This book is a valuable source of information for biochemists and medical research workers as well as virologists, microbiologists, plant physiologists, and agronomists.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Chapter 1 Allosteric Inhibitors
I. Introduction
II. Limiting Models for Allosteric Inhibition
III. Methods That Probe Mechanisms of Allosteric Inhibition
IV. Variation of Allosteric Properties among Source Organisms
V. Classes of Allosteric Inhibitors
VI. Allosteric Inhibition of Specific Enzymes
VII. Allosteric Inhibition in Enzyme Complexes and Membrane Systems
Chapter 2 Amino Acid Hydroxylase Inhibitors
I. Introduction
II. Properties of the Enzymes
III. In Vitro Inhibitors of the Hydroxylases
IV. In Vivo Inhibitors of the Hydroxylases
V. Indirect Mechanisms of Inhibition
VI. Conclusion
Chapter 3 Inhibitors of Amino Acid Activation
I. Introduction
II. Noncompetitive Inhibitors
III. Competitive Inhibitors
IV. Conclusion
Chapter 4 Inhibitors of Protein Synthesis
I. Introduction
II. Protein Biosynthesis
III. Inhibitors of Peptide Chain Initiation
IV. Inhibitors of Peptide Chain Elongation
V. Inhibitors of Peptide Chain Termination
VI. Premature Peptide Chain Termination
VII. Other Inhibitors
VIII. Summary
Chapter 5 Inhibition of Photosynthesis
I. Introduction
II. The Overall Mechanism of Photosynthesis
III. Light-Dependent Reactions of Chloroplast Lamellae
IV. Partial Reactions of Photosynthesis in Isolated Chloroplast Lamellae
V. Inhibitions of Electron Transport and Phosphorylation in Chloroplast Lamellae
VI. Inhibition of the Fixation and Reduction of Carbon Dioxide
VII. Photorespiration and the Inhibition of Photosynthesis by Oxygen
VIII. Indirect Inhibitions and the Physiological Control of Photosynthesis
IX. Conclusion
Chapter 6 Inhibitors of Blood-Clotting Mechanisms
I. Introduction
II. Inhibitors of Enzyme Action
III. Inhibitors of Coagulant Protein Biosynthesis
IV. Hereditary Inhibitors
V. Acquired Circulating Anticoagulants
VI. Fibrinogen Degradation Products
VII. Inhibitors of Lipids and Lipoproteins
VIII. Inhibitors of Intravascular Coagulation and Thrombosis
IX. The Role of Heparin in Blood Coagulation
X. Concluding Remarks
Chapter 7 Inhibitors of Fatty Acid Oxidation and the Pathway of Fatty Acid Biosynthesis from Glucose
I. Fatty Acid Oxidation
II. Inhibition of Pathways of Fatty Acid Synthesis
III. Concluding Comments
Chapter 8 Inhibitors of Enzymes of Phospholipid and Sphingolipid Metabolism
I. Introduction
II. Phospholipid Hydrolases
III. Glycosphingolipid Hydrolases
IV. Synthesis of the Glycerophosphatides
V. Synthesis of Phospho- and Glycosphingolipids
VI. Metabolism of the Sphingosine Bases
VII. Summary and Conclusions
Chapter 9 Inhibitors and Activators of Enzymes Regulating the Cellular Concentration of Cyclic AMP
I. Introduction
II. Distribution, Subcellular Location, Purification, and Properties of Adenyl Cyclase and Cyclic AMP Phosphodiesterase
III. Regulation of Intracellular Levels of Cyclic AMP
IV. Regulation of Cyclic AMP Formation in Cells in Culture
V. Adenyl Cyclase and Phosphodiesterase in Relation to Age
VI. Role of Lipids in the Activation of Adenyl Cyclase by Hormones
VII. Modification of Adenyl Cyclase in Various Physiological and Pathological Conditions
VIII. Concluding Remarks
Author Index
Subject Index
