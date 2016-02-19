Metabolic Inhibitors V4

Metabolic Inhibitors: A Comprehensive Treatise, Volume IV reviews developments in studies of inhibition of metabolic and enzymic processes ranging from photosynthesis and blood clotting to protein synthesis, fatty acid metabolism, and phospholipid metabolism. The book also explores the inhibition of specific enzyme reactions, such as amino acid activation, amino acid hydroxylation, and cyclic AMP formation. Organized into nine chapters, this volume begins with an overview of allosteric inhibition and inhibitors, and then discusses amino acid hydroxylase inhibitors. The reader is also introduced to inhibitors and activators of enzymes that regulate the cellular concentration of cyclic AMP. In particular, the book describes the role of lipids in the activation of adenyl cyclase by hormones; modification of adenyl cyclase in various physiological and pathological conditions; and synthesis of glycerophosphatides as well as phospho- and glycosphingolipids. This book is a valuable source of information for biochemists and medical research workers as well as virologists, microbiologists, plant physiologists, and agronomists.

Chapter 1 Allosteric Inhibitors

I. Introduction

II. Limiting Models for Allosteric Inhibition

III. Methods That Probe Mechanisms of Allosteric Inhibition

IV. Variation of Allosteric Properties among Source Organisms

V. Classes of Allosteric Inhibitors

VI. Allosteric Inhibition of Specific Enzymes

VII. Allosteric Inhibition in Enzyme Complexes and Membrane Systems

References

Chapter 2 Amino Acid Hydroxylase Inhibitors

I. Introduction

II. Properties of the Enzymes

III. In Vitro Inhibitors of the Hydroxylases

IV. In Vivo Inhibitors of the Hydroxylases

V. Indirect Mechanisms of Inhibition

VI. Conclusion

References

Chapter 3 Inhibitors of Amino Acid Activation

I. Introduction

II. Noncompetitive Inhibitors

III. Competitive Inhibitors

IV. Conclusion

References

Chapter 4 Inhibitors of Protein Synthesis

I. Introduction

II. Protein Biosynthesis

III. Inhibitors of Peptide Chain Initiation

IV. Inhibitors of Peptide Chain Elongation

V. Inhibitors of Peptide Chain Termination

VI. Premature Peptide Chain Termination

VII. Other Inhibitors

VIII. Summary

References

Chapter 5 Inhibition of Photosynthesis

I. Introduction

II. The Overall Mechanism of Photosynthesis

III. Light-Dependent Reactions of Chloroplast Lamellae

IV. Partial Reactions of Photosynthesis in Isolated Chloroplast Lamellae

V. Inhibitions of Electron Transport and Phosphorylation in Chloroplast Lamellae

VI. Inhibition of the Fixation and Reduction of Carbon Dioxide

VII. Photorespiration and the Inhibition of Photosynthesis by Oxygen

VIII. Indirect Inhibitions and the Physiological Control of Photosynthesis

IX. Conclusion

References

Chapter 6 Inhibitors of Blood-Clotting Mechanisms

I. Introduction

II. Inhibitors of Enzyme Action

III. Inhibitors of Coagulant Protein Biosynthesis

IV. Hereditary Inhibitors

V. Acquired Circulating Anticoagulants

VI. Fibrinogen Degradation Products

VII. Inhibitors of Lipids and Lipoproteins

VIII. Inhibitors of Intravascular Coagulation and Thrombosis

IX. The Role of Heparin in Blood Coagulation

X. Concluding Remarks

References

Chapter 7 Inhibitors of Fatty Acid Oxidation and the Pathway of Fatty Acid Biosynthesis from Glucose

I. Fatty Acid Oxidation

II. Inhibition of Pathways of Fatty Acid Synthesis

III. Concluding Comments

References

Chapter 8 Inhibitors of Enzymes of Phospholipid and Sphingolipid Metabolism

I. Introduction

II. Phospholipid Hydrolases

III. Glycosphingolipid Hydrolases

IV. Synthesis of the Glycerophosphatides

V. Synthesis of Phospho- and Glycosphingolipids

VI. Metabolism of the Sphingosine Bases

VII. Summary and Conclusions

References

Chapter 9 Inhibitors and Activators of Enzymes Regulating the Cellular Concentration of Cyclic AMP

I. Introduction

II. Distribution, Subcellular Location, Purification, and Properties of Adenyl Cyclase and Cyclic AMP Phosphodiesterase

III. Regulation of Intracellular Levels of Cyclic AMP

IV. Regulation of Cyclic AMP Formation in Cells in Culture

V. Adenyl Cyclase and Phosphodiesterase in Relation to Age

VI. Role of Lipids in the Activation of Adenyl Cyclase by Hormones

VII. Modification of Adenyl Cyclase in Various Physiological and Pathological Conditions

VIII. Concluding Remarks

References

