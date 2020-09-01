Metabolic Drivers and Bioenergetic Components of Neurodegenerative Disease: Part 2, Volume 155

SECTION 1: HISTORICAL OVERVIEW OF NEURODEGENERATIVE DISORDER RESEARCH AND COMMONALITIES WITH METABOLIC DISEASE

1. Status and Future Directions of Clinical Trials in Alzheimer’s Disease

George Perry

2. Status and Future Directions of Clinical Trials in Parkinson’s Disease

Grazyna Soderbom

3. Tracking the Potential Involvement of Metabolic Disease in Neurodegenerative Disorders – Biomarkers and Beyond

Jose Luchsinger

4. Brain Cells Glucose and Ketone Utilization in Brain Ageing and Neurodegenerative Disorders

Dimitrios Kapogiannis

5. Role of Senescence in Aging and Aging-Related Disease with Emphasis on and Implications for Neurodegenerative Disorders

James Kirkland and Erin Wissler Gerdes

SECTION 2: A MECHANISTIC APPROACH TO NDDS AND THE METABOLIC HYPOTHESES

6. Evidence for Pathophysiological Commonalities between Metabolic and Neurodegenerative Disorders

Christian Hölscher

7. Metabolic Impact on Neuroinflammation and Microglial Modulation in Neurodegenerative Disorders

Paul Edison

8. GABA-ergic Interneuron Dysfunction and Neuronal Network Hyperexcitability in Neurodegenerative Disorders

MARK MATTSON

9. The Mitochondrial Hypothesis: Dysfunction, Bioenergetic Defects and the Metabolic Link to Alzheimer’s Disease

Russell Swerdlow

10. Mitochondrial and Endosomal-Lysosomal Dysfunction and Bioenergetic Defects in Parkinson’s Disease and Metabolic Disorders

ole Isacson

11. Endosomal-Lysosomal Dysfunction in Metabolic Disorders and Alzheimer’s Disease

Ben A. Bahr

12. Oxidative Stress and Damage in Metabolic and Neurodegenerative Disorders: the role of IL6 & the Inflammasomes

Grazyna Soderbom

13. Disturbances in Brain Energy Metabolism in Insulin Resistance and Diabetes and Alzheimer’s Disease – Learnings from Brain Imaging and Biomarkers

Kerstin Heurling

14. Dysregulation of Metabolic Flexibility: the Impact of mTOR on Autophagy in Neurodegenerative Disorders

Kenneth Maiese

15. Impact of Circadian and Diurnal Rhythms on Cellular Metabolic Function and Neurodegenerative Disorders

Erik S. Musiek

16. The Impact of Neurovascular Dysfunction, the Endothelial Cell and Blood-Brain Barrier, and Glymphatic System Regulation in Metabolic and Neurodegenerative Disorders

Jeffrey Iliff

17. Is There a Link Between ApoE-4/a-SYN in Neurodegenerative Disorders and Metabolic Disorders from a Metabolic Perspective?

Lance Johnson

SECTION 3. TREATING METABOLIC DISEASE IN BODY AND BRAIN

18. Insulin in Alzheimer’s Disease and Parkinson’s Disease Therapy and Risk Reduction by Repurposing Metformin and Thiazolidinediones

Paula Moreira

19. Repurposing GLP1 Agonists for Neurodegenerative Disorders

Per Svenningsson

20. Role of the SGLT2Is in Metabolic and Neurodegenerative Disorders

Russell Esterline

21. Ketotherapeutics for Neurodegenerative Disorders

Kieran Clarke

22. Intermittent Metabolic Switching Lifestyles (Exercise and Fasting) to Forestall Neurodegenerative Disorders

MARK MATTSON

23. Restoring Defective Mitophagy in Neurodegenerative Disease

Evandro F. Fang

24. Harnessing Neurogenesis in Adults – A Role in Metabolic and Neurodegenerative Disorders

Orly Lazarov

25. Hormesis: a Therapeutic Approach for Neurodegenerative Disorders?

Edward J. Calabrese

26. Beyond Beta Amyloid; C99 as a Likely Driver and Target in the Pathogenesis of Alzheimer’s Disease.

Estela Area-Gomez