Metabolic Conjugation and Metabolic Hydrolysis

1st Edition

Volume III

Editors: William H. Fishman
Published Date: 1st January 1973
Description

Metabolic Conjugation and Metabolic Hydrolysis, Volume III is a comprehensive account of the status of metabolic conjugation and metabolic hydrolysis. Topics covered range from the metabolism of steroid hormone conjugates and the genetic control of acid hydrolases to acetylation of drugs. Biochemical mechanisms in methyl group transfer are also discussed, along with the bilirubin conjugates of the human bile.

Comprised of eight chapters, this volume first looks at the biosynthesis of animal glycoproteins before turning to an analysis of the metabolism of the conjugates of steroid hormones. The reader is then introduced to the genetic mechanisms that regulate acid hydrolases; control of metabolic hydrolysis in the lysosome-vacuolar apparatus; and the biochemical mechanisms underlying methyl group transfer. The final chapter is devoted to membrane phosphohydrolases, with emphasis on certain common features of membrane enzymes or of enzymes associated with membranes. Membrane transferases and hydrolases are also considered, including adenosine triphosphatase and adenyl cyclase.

This book will be a useful resource for biologists, biochemists, physiologists, and pharmacologists.

Table of Contents


﻿List of Contributors

Preface

Contents of Other Volumes

The Biosynthesis of Animal Glycoproteins

I. Introduction

II. Chemical Structures of Glycoproteins

III. Biosynthesis of Nucleotide Sugars

IV. Biosynthesis of Asn-GlcNAc-Type Prosthetic Groups

V. Biosynthesis of Ser-GalNAc and Thr-GalNAc-Type Prosthetic Groups

VI. Biosynthesis of Hyl-Gal-Type Prosthetic Groups

VII. Biosynthesis of Prosthetic Groups with Unknown Linkage Regions

VIII. Summation and General Conclusions

References

On the Significance of the Metabolism of Steroid Hormone Conjugates

I. Introduction

II. 1930-1960: Steroid Conjugation as Detoxication Products of Hormone Metabolism

III. The 1960's: Steroid Conjugate Metabolism

IV. For the Future: Biological Activity?

V. Conclusions

References

The Genetic Control of Acid Hydrolases

I. Introduction

II. Subcellular Integration of Acid Hydrolases

III. Genetic Control of the Temporal Accumulation of Glucuronidase

IV. A Single-Gene Approach to the Low Glucuronidase Phenotype

References

Control of Metabolic Hydrolysis in the Lysosome-Vacuolar Apparatus

I. Introduction

II. Lysosome-Vacuolar Apparatus: A Definition and Model

III. Synthesis of Acid Hydrolases

IV. The Dynamic Process of Vesiculation

V. Vacuolar Apparatus: Interaction of Primary-Secondary Lysosome

VI. Acid Hydrolase Activity within the Vacuolar Apparatus

VII. Endocytosis-Exocytosis

VIII. Summary and Epilog

References

Acetylation of Drugs

I. Acetylation of Drugs and Foreign Compounds in Man and Animals

II. Inherited Variation in Drug Acetylation—The Isoniazid Acetylation Polymorphism

III. Drug Acetylating Enzymes

IV. Mechanism of Enzymic Drug Acetylation

V. Concluding Remarks

References

Biochemical Mechanisms in Methyl Group Transfer

I. Introduction

II. S-Adenosylmethionine

III. Methylation of Homocysteine and Methionine Biosynthesis

IV. Energetics of Transmethylation

V. Further Transmethylations from Methyl-Cobalt-Corrinoid Compounds

References

Bilirubin Conjugates of Human Bile

I. Introduction

II. Historical Development

III. Isolation of the Bilirubin Conjugates as the Phenylazo Derivatives

IV. Identification of the Isolated Compounds

V. How Can This Novel Report of Disaccharide-Containing Conjugates Be Reconciled with the Generally Accepted View That Bilirubin Is Excreted as a Simple Glucuronide?

VI. Alkali-Stable Conjugates

VII. Conclusions

References

Membrane Phosphohydrolases

I. Introduction

II. Adenosine Triphosphatase (ATPase)

III. Adenyl Cyclase

IV. Alkaline Phosphatase

V. Glucose-6-Phosphatase

VI. Acid Phosphatase

VII. 5'-Nucleotidase

VIII. Nucleoside Diphosphatase

IX. Discussion

References

Author Index

Subject Index

