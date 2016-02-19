Metabolic Conjugation and Metabolic Hydrolysis
1st Edition
Volume III
Description
Metabolic Conjugation and Metabolic Hydrolysis, Volume III is a comprehensive account of the status of metabolic conjugation and metabolic hydrolysis. Topics covered range from the metabolism of steroid hormone conjugates and the genetic control of acid hydrolases to acetylation of drugs. Biochemical mechanisms in methyl group transfer are also discussed, along with the bilirubin conjugates of the human bile.
Comprised of eight chapters, this volume first looks at the biosynthesis of animal glycoproteins before turning to an analysis of the metabolism of the conjugates of steroid hormones. The reader is then introduced to the genetic mechanisms that regulate acid hydrolases; control of metabolic hydrolysis in the lysosome-vacuolar apparatus; and the biochemical mechanisms underlying methyl group transfer. The final chapter is devoted to membrane phosphohydrolases, with emphasis on certain common features of membrane enzymes or of enzymes associated with membranes. Membrane transferases and hydrolases are also considered, including adenosine triphosphatase and adenyl cyclase.
This book will be a useful resource for biologists, biochemists, physiologists, and pharmacologists.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Contents of Other Volumes
The Biosynthesis of Animal Glycoproteins
I. Introduction
II. Chemical Structures of Glycoproteins
III. Biosynthesis of Nucleotide Sugars
IV. Biosynthesis of Asn-GlcNAc-Type Prosthetic Groups
V. Biosynthesis of Ser-GalNAc and Thr-GalNAc-Type Prosthetic Groups
VI. Biosynthesis of Hyl-Gal-Type Prosthetic Groups
VII. Biosynthesis of Prosthetic Groups with Unknown Linkage Regions
VIII. Summation and General Conclusions
References
On the Significance of the Metabolism of Steroid Hormone Conjugates
I. Introduction
II. 1930-1960: Steroid Conjugation as Detoxication Products of Hormone Metabolism
III. The 1960's: Steroid Conjugate Metabolism
IV. For the Future: Biological Activity?
V. Conclusions
References
The Genetic Control of Acid Hydrolases
I. Introduction
II. Subcellular Integration of Acid Hydrolases
III. Genetic Control of the Temporal Accumulation of Glucuronidase
IV. A Single-Gene Approach to the Low Glucuronidase Phenotype
References
Control of Metabolic Hydrolysis in the Lysosome-Vacuolar Apparatus
I. Introduction
II. Lysosome-Vacuolar Apparatus: A Definition and Model
III. Synthesis of Acid Hydrolases
IV. The Dynamic Process of Vesiculation
V. Vacuolar Apparatus: Interaction of Primary-Secondary Lysosome
VI. Acid Hydrolase Activity within the Vacuolar Apparatus
VII. Endocytosis-Exocytosis
VIII. Summary and Epilog
References
Acetylation of Drugs
I. Acetylation of Drugs and Foreign Compounds in Man and Animals
II. Inherited Variation in Drug Acetylation—The Isoniazid Acetylation Polymorphism
III. Drug Acetylating Enzymes
IV. Mechanism of Enzymic Drug Acetylation
V. Concluding Remarks
References
Biochemical Mechanisms in Methyl Group Transfer
I. Introduction
II. S-Adenosylmethionine
III. Methylation of Homocysteine and Methionine Biosynthesis
IV. Energetics of Transmethylation
V. Further Transmethylations from Methyl-Cobalt-Corrinoid Compounds
References
Bilirubin Conjugates of Human Bile
I. Introduction
II. Historical Development
III. Isolation of the Bilirubin Conjugates as the Phenylazo Derivatives
IV. Identification of the Isolated Compounds
V. How Can This Novel Report of Disaccharide-Containing Conjugates Be Reconciled with the Generally Accepted View That Bilirubin Is Excreted as a Simple Glucuronide?
VI. Alkali-Stable Conjugates
VII. Conclusions
References
Membrane Phosphohydrolases
I. Introduction
II. Adenosine Triphosphatase (ATPase)
III. Adenyl Cyclase
IV. Alkaline Phosphatase
V. Glucose-6-Phosphatase
VI. Acid Phosphatase
VII. 5'-Nucleotidase
VIII. Nucleoside Diphosphatase
IX. Discussion
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 488
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1973
- Published:
- 1st January 1973
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483269467