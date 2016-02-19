Metabolic Bone Disease, Volume II describes the clinical disorders of bone and mineral metabolism characterized by elevated levels of circulating parathyroid hormone. This book emphasizes the relationship between hormonal synthesis, biological activity, and abnormalities in specific clinical syndromes. The metabolism and structure-function relationships of parathyroid hormone and other revealing interactions with specific receptors in target organs are also elaborated in this publication, including a basis for some understanding of the parathyroid hormone and vitamin D-“resistant” states. Other topics discussed include the fundamental considerations of the physiology and biochemistry of parathyroid hormone; pathogenesis of renal osteodystrophy; and metabolic aspects of Paget's disease. This publication also covers the effects of hypercalcemia and normocalcemic disorders of mineral metabolism. This volume is beneficial to clinicians and students concerned with metabolic bone diseases.

1 Parathyroid Physiology and Primary Hyperparathyroidism

I. Introduction

II. Fundamental Considerations of the Physiology and Biochemistry of Parathyroid Hormone

III. Primary Hyperparathyroidism

References

2 Renal Osteodystrophy

I. Introduction

II. Pathogenesis of Renal Osteodystrophy

III. Clinical and Radiological Correlates

IV. Soft Tissue Calcification

V. Dialysis Bone Disease

VI. The Nature of the Bone Lesions

VII. Therapeutic Management

References

3 Hypoparathyroidism

I. Postoperative Hypoparathyroidism

II. Nonsurgical Damage to the Parathyroid Glands

III. Functional Hypoparathyroidism of Diverse Etiology in the Newborn

IV. Secondary Hypoparathyroidism Due to Hypercalcemia, with Special Reference to the Newborn Infant of a Hyperparathyroid Mother

V. Secondary Hypoparathyroidism Due to Hypermagnesemia

VI. Acquired Metabolic Resistance to Parathyroid Hormone

VII. Hypoparathyroidism Due to the Secretion of Ineffective Parathyroid Hormone

VIII. Idiopathic Hypoparathyroidism

IX. Pseudohypoparathyroidism and Related Disorders

X. Signs and Symptoms of Hypocalcemia

XI. Biological Findings

XII. Treatment

XIII. Concluding Remarks

References

4 The Thyroid Gland in Skeletal and Calcium Metabolism

I. Introduction

II. The Thyroid Hormones: T3 and T4

III. Calcitonin

IV. Recent Developments

References

5 Paget's Disease of Bone

I. Introduction

II. Historical Aspects

III. Incidence and Epidemiology

IV. Histopathology

V. Focal Manifestations

VI. Complications

VII. Metabolic Aspects of Paget's Disease

VIII. Systemic Complications and Associated Diseases

IX. Drug Treatment

X. Etiology

References

6 Disorders of Mineral Metabolism in Malignancy

I. Introduction

II. Effects of Hypercalcemia

III. Clinical Occurrence

IV. Pathogenesis of Tumor-Associated Hypercalcemia

V. Treatment of Hypercalemia

References

7 Metabolic Bone Disease in Children

I. Growth and Development of Skeleton

II. Differential Diagnosis of Hypercalcemia

III. Differential Diagnosis of Hypocalcemia

IV. Normocalcemic Disorders of Mineral Metabolism

V. Bone Disease in Disorders of Renal Function

References

Index

