Metabolic Bone Disease
1st Edition
Volume II
Description
Metabolic Bone Disease, Volume II describes the clinical disorders of bone and mineral metabolism characterized by elevated levels of circulating parathyroid hormone. This book emphasizes the relationship between hormonal synthesis, biological activity, and abnormalities in specific clinical syndromes. The metabolism and structure-function relationships of parathyroid hormone and other revealing interactions with specific receptors in target organs are also elaborated in this publication, including a basis for some understanding of the parathyroid hormone and vitamin D-“resistant” states. Other topics discussed include the fundamental considerations of the physiology and biochemistry of parathyroid hormone; pathogenesis of renal osteodystrophy; and metabolic aspects of Paget's disease. This publication also covers the effects of hypercalcemia and normocalcemic disorders of mineral metabolism. This volume is beneficial to clinicians and students concerned with metabolic bone diseases.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Contents of Other Volumes
1 Parathyroid Physiology and Primary Hyperparathyroidism
I. Introduction
II. Fundamental Considerations of the Physiology and Biochemistry of Parathyroid Hormone
III. Primary Hyperparathyroidism
References
2 Renal Osteodystrophy
I. Introduction
II. Pathogenesis of Renal Osteodystrophy
III. Clinical and Radiological Correlates
IV. Soft Tissue Calcification
V. Dialysis Bone Disease
VI. The Nature of the Bone Lesions
VII. Therapeutic Management
References
3 Hypoparathyroidism
I. Postoperative Hypoparathyroidism
II. Nonsurgical Damage to the Parathyroid Glands
III. Functional Hypoparathyroidism of Diverse Etiology in the Newborn
IV. Secondary Hypoparathyroidism Due to Hypercalcemia, with Special Reference to the Newborn Infant of a Hyperparathyroid Mother
V. Secondary Hypoparathyroidism Due to Hypermagnesemia
VI. Acquired Metabolic Resistance to Parathyroid Hormone
VII. Hypoparathyroidism Due to the Secretion of Ineffective Parathyroid Hormone
VIII. Idiopathic Hypoparathyroidism
IX. Pseudohypoparathyroidism and Related Disorders
X. Signs and Symptoms of Hypocalcemia
XI. Biological Findings
XII. Treatment
XIII. Concluding Remarks
References
4 The Thyroid Gland in Skeletal and Calcium Metabolism
I. Introduction
II. The Thyroid Hormones: T3 and T4
III. Calcitonin
IV. Recent Developments
References
5 Paget's Disease of Bone
I. Introduction
II. Historical Aspects
III. Incidence and Epidemiology
IV. Histopathology
V. Focal Manifestations
VI. Complications
VII. Metabolic Aspects of Paget's Disease
VIII. Systemic Complications and Associated Diseases
IX. Drug Treatment
X. Etiology
References
6 Disorders of Mineral Metabolism in Malignancy
I. Introduction
II. Effects of Hypercalcemia
III. Clinical Occurrence
IV. Pathogenesis of Tumor-Associated Hypercalcemia
V. Treatment of Hypercalemia
References
7 Metabolic Bone Disease in Children
I. Growth and Development of Skeleton
II. Differential Diagnosis of Hypercalcemia
III. Differential Diagnosis of Hypocalcemia
IV. Normocalcemic Disorders of Mineral Metabolism
V. Bone Disease in Disorders of Renal Function
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 734
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1978
- Published:
- 1st January 1978
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483267920